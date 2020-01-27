Home Entertainment YG left prison in time to perform at the Grammys

YG left prison in time to perform at the Grammys

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The West Coast rapper, YG, was released from jail over the weekend after police arrested him on Friday for robbery of a felony after raiding his home in California.

Immediately after his arrest, there was a little panic when YG was to act in the Grammys, but rapper "Suu Whoop,quot; left in time to get to the world famous stage.

According to XXL, YG published his $ 250,000 bonus and was released from the Compton Sheriff station at 9:07 p.m. Saturday night.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©