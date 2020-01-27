YG left prison in time to perform at the Grammys

The West Coast rapper, YG, was released from jail over the weekend after police arrested him on Friday for robbery of a felony after raiding his home in California.

Immediately after his arrest, there was a little panic when YG was to act in the Grammys, but rapper "Suu Whoop,quot; left in time to get to the world famous stage.

According to XXL, YG published his $ 250,000 bonus and was released from the Compton Sheriff station at 9:07 p.m. Saturday night.

Last July, authorities raided his home after a car registered for him was involved in a deadly police shooting. He denied being involved in the crime at all. We currently do not know if this arrest was related to the shooting investigation.

"I was not near the scene of this incident and had been in a recording studio all day in Hollywood. I was there until after midnight on July 4 and did not know about these events until they occurred," said the rapper. by TMZ about the incident at the time.