XFL rosters 2020: the old names of the NFL, universities that you will recognize in the new football league

The XFL announced short lists for its 2020 restart season, and among the names there are many players it will recognize when the new soccer league begins in February.

In total there are 416 players in the XFL, 52 for each of the eight teams. Those are many names to classify, and there will be many that you may not recognize. But there are some who had a slight success in the NFL, or were stars for their college football teams. Fans of the AAF (American Football Alliance) will recognize many of the names: many players moved out of the now disappeared soccer league.

The XFL commissioner, Oliver Luck, said in several interviews that he wants the quarterbacks to be the focus of the league. He felt that having good quarterbacks would greatly affect whether the XFL succeeds or not.

"If something we learned from watching the Alliance was that the quarterback game is critical. In the football game today, whether it's professional, college or even high school, you could say that your quarterback game is decisive." Luck told the Tampa Bay Times. . "So we made an effort to sign boys, some of whom played in the AAF but the vast majority did not."

Since quarterbacks are so important to the XFL, let's look at the names that formed the final lists.

Quarterbacks in the XFL

Player XFL team Cardale jones Defenders of D.C. Tyree jackson Defenders of D.C. Eric Dungey Dallas Forsaken Philip Nelson Dallas Forsaken Landry jones Dallas Forsaken Luis Perez New York Guardians Marquise Williams New York Guardians Matt McGloin New York Guardians P.J. Walker Houston Roughnecks Connor cook Houston Roughnecks Nick Fitzgerald St. Louis Battle Hawks Taylor Heinicke St. Louis Battle Hawks Brogan Roback St. Louis Battle Hawks Jordan Ta & # 39; Amu St. Louis Battle Hawks Cornelius Taylor Tampa Bay Vipers Chase Litton Tampa Bay Vipers Quinton flowers Tampa Bay Vipers Aaron Murray Tampa Bay Vipers B.J. Daniels Seattle dragons Brandon Silvers Seattle dragons Josh Johnson The wildcats of L.A. Jalan McClendon The wildcats of L.A. Chad Kanoff The wildcats of L.A.

Some recognizable names include Cardale jones, the QB of the state of Ohio that led the Buckeyes to a national championship after the injuries caused by initial quarterbacks. Josh Johnson He is an NFL quarterback who signed with 13 teams. Matt McGloin, Connor cook Y Aaron Murray Everyone played for high-profile college football teams and everyone saw success.

Quinton flowers He is an interesting player since he appears as QB / RB in the official team list. He played QB in South Florida before switching to RB while trying to form an NFL roster. Brogan Roback He is not well known for his game on the field, but he was a prominent player in HBO's "Hard Knocks."

While the players, especially, formed the lists of 52 players, it is still unclear which players will start for each team. The BattleHawks seem to have a four-way competition as a quarterback, as they take most of the players in the position of any team. Three of the eight teams (Defenders, Dragons, Roughnecks) have only two quarterbacks.

Other notable XFL players

Antonio Callaway, WR

Cameron Artis-Payne, RB

Sammie Coates, WR

Dunbar spear, RB

Kony Ealy, DE

Matt Jones, RB

Christine Michael, RB

Rahim Moore, DB

Donnel Pumphrey, RB

Keenan Reynolds, WR

Eli Rogers, WR

Rashad Ross, WR

Will Sutton, DT

Andre Williams, RB

Scooby Wright, LB

Derron Smith, S

Charles James, CB

Will Hill, S

Terrance Williams, WR

Kenneth Farrow, RB

Marquette King, P

Nick Novak, K

Garrett Hartley, K

When reviewing the lists, the previous names are the ones that caught my attention the most. You can check the lists yourself to see if there are any that you recognize that I missed. But most should be able to recognize most of the names on the list.

Antonio Callaway It was a fourth-round draft pick in 2018, but a variety of off-field issues led to his release from the Browns. Sammie Coates Y Eli rogers Both are former receivers of the Steelers. Keenan Reynolds He is the former Field Marshal of the Navy who once finished fifth in the Heisman vote.

Notable brokers include Christine Michael (second round draft pick in 2012), Matt jones (selection of the third round draft in 2015) and Donnel Pumphrey (the third largest number of yards on land in a race in the history of the NCAA) among others.