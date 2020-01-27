XFL 2020 List: Here are the 52 men's lists for the eight teams

The XFL has finished its rosters of 52 men for each of its eight teams.
With the beginning of the season rapidly approaching (Saturday, February 8), the need to cut the lists became a necessity. In general, there won't be too many players without a team. The league draft resulted in each team finishing with a list of 71 players for a total of 568 players in total.
After finishing the lists, there are now a total of 416 players in the league. And although the lists have been cut, obviously there is still time ahead of the season for more transactions. As in the NFL, when a team cuts a player, there may be another team in the league that has an interest in that player. There could also be late additions of free agents.
MORE XFL: Rules | Schedule | Uniforms
But as of now, below is the appearance of the lists. And, of course, there is still time for each team to finish its depth table and announce the headlines. For example, the St. Louis BattleHawks used four different quarterbacks in their scrimmage game earlier this month, so the team is still determining who should start in QB.
In fact, Commissioner Oliver Luck recently told XFL.com how likely it would be for teams to use multiple quarterbacks.
"We decided that we wanted to have two really solid players in the quarterback position for each team," Luck said. "Based on what I saw, we did it. I would be surprised if some team has the same quarterback until week 10, given the nature of the game, the fact that it is a startup and we have some good defensive players coming out of the edge. "
Below are all the lists for each individual team.
List of defenders of D.C.
|Do not.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|college
|one
|Thompkins, DeAndre
|Wr
|5 & # 39; 11 "
|187
|Penn state
|two
|Rausa, Ty
|K
|5 & # 39; 9 "
|189
|Boise state
|3
|Jackson, Tyree
|QB
|6 & # 39; 7 "
|250
|Buffalo
|4 4
|Rogers, Eli
|Wr
|5 & # 39; 11 "
|176
|Louisville
|7 7
|Niswander Hunter
|P
|6 & # 39; 5 "
|230
|Northwest
|9 9
|Rowell, Jalen
|Wr
|6 & # 39; 4 "
|Air Force
|10
|Cobbs, Simmie
|Wr
|6 & # 39; 3 "
|220
|Indiana
|12
|Jones, Cardale
|QB
|6 & # 39; 5 "
|264
|Ohio State
|fifteen
|Ross, Rashad
|Wr
|6 & # 39; 0 "
|180
|Arizona state
|sixteen
|Palka, Tyler
|Wr
|6 & # 39; 0 "
|197
|Gannon
|19
|Dupre, Malachi
|Wr
|6 & # 39; 4 "
|195
|LSU
|twenty
|Merritt, Carlos
|S
|6 & # 39; 0 "
|190
|Campbell
|twenty-one
|Grant, Doran
|CB
|5 & # 39; 10 "
|195
|Ohio State
|22
|Elam, Matt
|S
|5 & # 39; 10 "
|205
|Florida
|2. 3
|Myrick, Jalen
|CB
|5 & # 39; 10 "
|201
|Minnesota
|24
|Pumphrey, Donnel
|RB
|5 & # 39; 8 "
|178
|San Diego State
|25
|Lawrence, Desmond
|CB
|5 & # 39; 11 "
|187
|North Carolina
|26
|Pressley, Jhurell
|RB
|5 & # 39; 10 "
|209
|New Mexico
|28
|Campbell, Elijah
|CB
|5 & # 39; 11 "
|192
|Northern iowa
|29
|Kinnel, Tyree
|S
|5 & # 39; 11 "
|210
|Michigan
|30
|Sylve, Bradley
|CB
|6 & # 39; 0 "
|172
|Alabama
|31
|Brossette, Nick
|RB
|5 & # 39; 11 "
|210
|LSU
|32
|Abdullah, Khalid
|RB
|5 & # 39; 9 "
|226
|James Madison
|38
|Thomas, Shamarko
|S
|5 & # 39; 9 "
|205
|Syracuse
|42
|Khoury Brian
|Delaware
|6 & # 39; 3 "
|238
|Carnegie Mellon
|51
|Johnson, Dorian
|OG
|6 & # 39; 5 "
|291
|Pittsburgh
|52
|Celestin, Jonathan
|LB
|6 & # 39; 0 "
|227
|Minnesota
|53
|Thurman, Jameer
|LB
|6 & # 39; 0 "
|223
|State of indiana
|54
|Massaquoi, Jonathan
|LB
|6 & # 39; 2 "
|265
|Trojan
|55
|Williams, Antwione
|LB
|6 & # 39; 3 "
|245
|Georgia Southern
|56
|Freeman, KeShun
|Delaware
|6 & # 39; 2 "
|259
|Georgia Tech
|58
|Wright, Scooby
|LB
|6 & # 39; 0 "
|228
|Arizona
|59
|Tarpley, A.J.
|LB
|6 & # 39; 2 "
|225
|Stanford
|64
|Toth, Jon
|boss
|6 & # 39; 5 "
|298
|Kentucky
|69
|Boozer, Cole
|Old Testament
|6 & # 39; 5 "
|306
|temple
|72
|Tuley-Tillman, Logan
|Old Testament
|6 & # 39; 6 "
|308
|Texas-El Paso
|74
|Cook, Rishard
|OG
|6 & # 39; 3 "
|364
|UAB
|75
|Brown Chris
|OG
|6 & # 39; 4 "
|315
|Southeast California
|77
|O & # 39; Do, James
|boss
|6 & # 39; 2 "
|299
|Buffalo
|78
|Bunche, Malcolm
|Old Testament
|6 & # 39; 6 "
|326
|UCLA
|79
|Wesley, De & # 39; Ondre
|Old Testament
|6 & # 39; 6 "
|320
|Brigham Young
|80
|Ernsberger, Donnie
|TEA
|6 & # 39; 3 "
|241
|Western michigan
|85
|Hayward, Derrick
|TEA
|6 & # 39; 5 "
|260
|Maryland
|86
|Lee, Khari
|TEA
|6 & # 39; 4 "
|255
|Bowie State
|90
|Anau, Siupeli
|DT
|6 & # 39; 2 "
|286
|Northern arizona
|91 91
|Barnes, Tavaris
|Delaware
|6 & # 39; 4 "
|267
|Clemson
|92
|Qualls, Elijah
|DT
|6 & # 39; 1 "
|337
|Washington
|93
|Sprinkle tracy
|DT
|6 & # 39; 2 "
|287
|Ohio State
|94
|Vakameilalo, Kalani
|DT
|6 & # 39; 3 "
|322
|Oregon State
|95
|Bigelow, Kenny
|DT
|6 & # 39; 3 "
|308
|West Virginia
|96
|Bromley, Jay
|DT
|6 & # 39; 3 "
|297
|Syracuse
|99
|Montgomery, Sam
|Delaware
|6 & # 39; 3 "
|248
|LSU
Dallas Renegades List
|Do not.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|college
|one
|Jazz
|Ferguson
|Wr
|6-5
|228
|Northwestern state
|two
|He drew
|Galitz
|P
|6-0
|221
|Baylor
|7 7
|Eric
|Dungeon
|QB
|6-4
|226
|Syracuse
|8
|Austin
|MacGinnis
|K
|5-10
|175
|Kentucky
|9 9
|Philip
|Nelson
|QB
|6-3
|222
|East carolina
|eleven
|Joshua
|Crockett
|Wr
|6-2
|197
|Central oklahoma
|12
|Landry
|Jones
|QB
|6-4
|225
|Oklahoma
|13
|Jeff
|Badete
|Wr
|5-11
|182
|Oklahoma
|sixteen
|Jerrod
|Heard
|Wr
|6-1
|201
|Texas
|18 years
|Freddie
|Martino
|Wr
|6-0
|195
|North greenville
|19
|Flynn
|Nagel
|Wr
|5-11
|188
|Northwest
|twenty
|Tenny
|Adewusi
|S
|5-11
|200
|Delaware
|twenty-one
|Micah
|Abernathy
|S
|6-0
|195
|Tennessee
|22
|Marquis
|Young
|RB
|5-11
|210
|Massachusetts
|2. 3
|Josh
|Thornton
|CB
|5-11
|181
|Southern utah
|24
|Treston
|Decoud
|CB
|6-2
|206
|Oregon State
|25
|spear
|Dunbar
|RB
|5-8
|205
|North texas
|27
|Austin
|Walter
|RB
|5-7
|194
|Rice
|28
|Josh
|Hawkins
|CB
|5-10
|189
|East carolina
|31
|Derron
|blacksmith
|S
|5-10
|200
|Fresno State
|3. 4
|Cameron
|Artis-payne
|RB
|5-10
|212
|Brown
|38
|Donatello
|Brown
|CB
|6-0
|192
|Valdosta State
|40
|Tre
|Watson
|LB
|6-2
|242
|Maryland
|41
|Dashaun
|Phillips
|CB
|5-11
|182
|Tarleton State
|43
|Christian
|Kuntz
|LB
|6-2
|228
|Duquesne
|44
|Hau & # 39; oli
|Kikaha
|outdoor transmission
|6-2
|253
|Washington
|Four. Five
|Doyin
|Jibowu
|S
|6-1
|200
|Fort Hays State
|46
|Tegray
|Scales
|LB
|6-0
|230
|Indiana
|47
|Tobenna
|Okeke
|OLB
|6-3
|244
|Fresno State
|48
|Greer
|Martini
|LB
|6-3
|232
|Notre Dame
|49
|Donald
|Parham
|TEA
|6-8
|240
|Stetson
|fifty
|Reshard
|Cliett
|LB
|6-2
|235
|South Florida
|51
|lightning bolt
|Davison
|LB
|6-2
|230
|California
|52
|John
|Keenoy
|OG
|6-3
|300
|Western michigan
|55
|James
|Folston
|outdoor transmission
|6-3
|233
|Pittsburgh
|57
|Frank
|Alexander
|Delaware
|6-4
|270
|Oklahoma
|58
|Asantay
|Brown
|LB
|6-0
|215
|Western michigan
|59
|Johnathan
|Calvin
|outdoor transmission
|6-3
|272
|Mississippi State
|61
|Maurquice
|Shakir
|OG
|6-4
|313
|Middle Tennessee
|62
|Darius
|James
|Old Testament
|6-4
|327
|Brown
|Sixty-five
|Alex
|Balducci
|boss
|6-4
|309
|Oregon
|66
|Josh
|Allen
|OG
|6-3
|312
|UL Monroe
|70
|Willie
|Beavers
|Old Testament
|6-5
|321
|Western michigan
|71
|Justin
|Evans
|Old Testament
|6-5
|300
|South Carolina State
|74
|Salesi
|Uhatafe
|OG
|6-5
|324
|Utah
|77
|He passed
|Murphy
|Old Testament
|6-6
|296
|Northwestern state
|80
|Sean
|Price
|TE / H
|6-2
|245
|South Florida
|86
|Julian
|Allen
|TEA
|6-3
|2. 3. 4
|Southern mississippi
|91 91
|Tomasi
|Laulile
|DT
|6-4
|285
|BYU
|93
|Tony
|Guerad
|DT
|6-3
|297
|UCF
|96
|Winston
|Craig
|Delaware
|6-3
|288
|Richmond
|98
|Gelen
|Robinson
|Delaware
|6-1
|283
|Purdue
New York Guardians List
|Do not.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|college
|one
|McKay, Mekale
|Wr
|6-5
|201
|Cincinnati
|two
|Horn, Joe
|Wr
|5-10
|174
|Missouri Western
|3
|Pearson, Colby
|Wr
|6-0
|197
|Brigham Young
|7 7
|Pérez, Luis
|QB
|6-3
|218
|Texas A,amp;M Commerce
|8
|Vogel, Justin
|P
|6-5
|214
|Miami Florida)
|9 9
|Redding, Teo
|Wr
|6-2
|176
|Bowling green
|10
|Duke, Austin
|Wr
|5-9
|161
|Charlotte
|12
|Williams, Marquise
|QB
|6-2
|229
|North Carolina
|14
|McGloin, Matt
|QB
|6-0
|205
|Penn state
|sixteen
|McCrane, Matthew
|K
|5-10
|168
|Kansas State
|17
|Liggins, Justice
|Wr
|6-0
|198
|Stephen F. Austin
|twenty
|Cook III, Tim
|RB
|6-0
|248
|Oregon State
|twenty-one
|Summers, jamar
|CB
|5-11
|185
|Connecticut
|22
|Askew-Henry, Dravon
|S
|5-11
|188
|West Virginia
|2. 3
|Stockton, Justin
|RB
|5-9
|200
|Texas Tech
|24
|Texada II, Ranthony
|CB
|5-8
|177
|Texas Christian
|26
|Neal, DeJuan
|CB
|5-11
|193
|Shepherd
|27
|Victor Darius
|RB
|5-6
|230
|Towson
|28
|Sutton, Wesley
|S
|5-11
|194
|Northern arizona
|29
|Jones, Bryce
|CB
|5 & # 39; 11
|177
|Akron
|30
|Soroh, Andrew
|S
|6-0
|203
|Florida Atlantic
|31
|Alexander, Terrence
|CB
|5-9
|183
|LSU
|33
|Hendy, A.J.
|S
|6-0
|205
|Maryland
|3. 4
|Colburn II, Matthew
|RB
|5-8
|198
|Wake forest
|36
|Cox, Demetrious
|S
|6-0
|198
|Michigan state
|42
|Daly Scott
|LS
|6-2
|245
|Notre Dame
|44
|Mueller, Ryan
|LB
|6-2
|251
|Kansas State
|Four. Five
|Hines, D & # 39; Juan
|LB
|6-1
|227
|Houston
|47
|Ginda, Frank
|LB
|6-0
|2. 3. 4
|San Jose State
|48
|Johnson, Jawuan
|LB
|5-11
|229
|Texas Christian
|49
|DeLuca, Nick
|LB
|6-3
|233
|North Dakota State
|55
|Wright, Charles
|Delaware
|6-3
|240
|Vanderbilt
|56
|Heeney, Ben
|LB
|6-0
|217
|Kansas
|58
|Rotimi JR, Bunmi
|Delaware
|6-3
|266
|Old domain
|59
|Dooley, Garret
|LB
|6-2
|227
|Wisconsin
|68
|Brumfield, Garrett
|C
|6-3
|294
|LSU
|69
|Silberman, Ian
|C
|6-5
|309
|Boston College
|70
|Kling IV, John
|T
|6-7
|349
|Buffalo
|71
|Weiss, Brant
|T
|6-6
|292
|Toledo
|73
|Young Avery
|OL
|6-6
|306
|Brown
|74
|Jones, Jarron
|T
|6-6
|315
|Notre Dame
|78
|Coyle, Anthony
|Sun
|6-5
|296
|Fordham
|79
|Mom Damien
|Sun
|6-3
|324
|USC
|83
|Sutherland, Jake
|TEA
|6-4
|253
|Morehead State
|85
|Brown, Keenen
|TEA
|6-3
|252
|Texas state
|87
|Powell, Jake
|TEA
|6-5
|232
|Monmouth (NJ)
|88
|Bibbs, EJ
|TEA
|6-3
|254
|Iowa State
|91 91
|Owens, Jarrell
|Delaware
|6-2
|275
|Oklahoma State
|93
|Barnes, TJ
|DT
|6-7
|362
|Georgia Tech
|94
|Mbu, Joey
|DT
|6-3
|336
|Houston
|96
|Johnson JR, Toby
|DT
|6-4
|350
|Georgia
|99
|Walker, Cavon
|DT
|6-2
|288
|Maryland
Houston Roughnecks List
|Do not.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|college
|one
|Lewis, Kahlil
|Wr
|5-10
|190
|Cincinnati
|3
|Mobley, Sam
|Wr
|5-10
|175
|Catawba
|5 5
|Rehkow, Austin
|P
|6-3
|214
|Idaho
|7 7
|Castillo, Sergio
|K
|5-10
|175
|West Texas AM
|10
|Coates, Sammie
|Wr
|6-1
|210
|Brown
|eleven
|Walker, P.J.
|QB
|5-11
|214
|temple
|13
|Bolden, Ray
|Wr
|5-9
|165
|Stony brook
|14
|Phillips, Cam
|Wr
|6-0
|201
|Virginia Tech
|fifteen
|Malone, Ryheem
|Wr
|5-9
|187
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|17
|Jackson Blake
|Wr
|5-11
|200
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|18 years
|Cook, Connor
|QB
|6-4
|217
|Michigan state
|twenty
|Huff, Marqueston
|S
|5-11
|196
|Wyoming
|twenty-one
|James, Charles
|CB
|5-9
|185
|Charleston Southern
|22
|Ballard, Corrian
|S
|6-3
|195
|Utah
|2. 3
|Elston, Bring
|S
|5-11
|193
|Mississippi
|25
|Brown, cody
|S
|6-0
|208
|Arkansas State
|26
|Smith, Saivion
|CB
|6-1
|190
|Alabama
|27
|Harris, Ajene
|CB
|5-10
|190
|USC
|28
|Butler, James
|RB
|5-10
|205
|Nevada / Iowa
|29
|Henderson, De & # 39; Angelo
|RB
|5-8
|207
|Coastal Carolina
|30
|Olatoye, Deji
|CB
|6-1
|205
|North Carolina A,amp;T
|32
|Nichols, Deatrick
|CB
|5-9
|185
|South Florida
|33
|Holley, nick
|RB
|5-10
|194
|Kent State
|40
|Schwab, Ty
|LB
|6-1
|225
|Boston College
|41
|Johnson, Jeremiah
|CB
|6-1
|185
|Concord
|42
|Brown, Beniquez
|LB
|6-0
|229
|Mississippi State
|43
|Bradford, Carl
|LB
|6-1
|250
|Arizona state
|44
|Williams, Andre
|RB
|6-0
|220
|Boston College
|47
|Gates, DeMarquis
|LB
|6-2
|221
|Mississippi
|fifty
|Burnett, Kaelin
|LB
|6-4
|2. 3. 4
|Nevada
|51
|Robinson, Edmond
|LB
|6-3
|245
|Newberry
|53
|Lewis, Drew
|LB
|6-2
|229
|Colorado
|54
|Lewis, LaTroy
|LB
|6-3
|240
|Tennessee
|56
|Koroma, Tejan
|OL
|6-1
|300
|Brigham Young
|58
|Taylor, Colton
|LS
|5-11
|241
|Virginia Tech
|59
|McMillian, Vantrell
|DL
|6-3
|255
|Chattanooga
|60 60
|Weathersby, Toby
|OL
|6-5
|315
|LSU
|Sixty-five
|Rhaney, Demetrius
|OL
|6-2
|305
|Tennessee state
|66
|Tucker, Marquez
|OL
|6-3
|300
|Southern utah
|69
|Faciane, Isame
|OL
|6-3
|300
|Florida International
|73
|Tretola, Sebastian
|OL
|6-3
|325
|Arkansas
|74
|Gennesia, Avery
|OL
|6-5
|315
|Texas A,amp;M
|76
|Bushell-Beatty, Juwann
|OL
|6-5
|333
|Michigan
|77
|Palmer, Kelvin
|OL
|6-4
|290
|Baylor
|79
|Poole, Terry
|OL
|6-5
|307
|San Diego State
|90
|Maxey, Johnny
|Delaware
|6-4
|293
|Mars hill
|91 91
|Lyons, Caushaud
|DL
|6-5
|284
|Tusculum
|93
|Crawford, Corey
|Delaware
|6-5
|283
|Clemson
|94
|Ealy, Kony
|Delaware
|6-4
|273
|Missouri
|96
|Palmore, Walter
|DL
|6-4
|320
|Missouri
|97
|Wright, Gabe
|DL
|6-3
|285
|Brown
|98
|James, Nick
|DL
|6-4
|314
|Mississippi State
St. Louis BattleHawks List
|Do not.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|college
|14
|Agudosi, Carlton
|Wr
|6 & # 39; 6
|220
|Rutgers
|55
|Ankrah, Andrew
|Delaware
|6 & # 39; 3
|216
|James Madison
|32
|Badie, Sherman
|RB
|5 & # 39; 10
|194
|Tulane
|58
|Beauharnais, Steve
|LB
|6 & # 39; 0
|240
|Rutgers
|60 60
|Bushell-Beatty, Juwann
|OG
|6 & # 39; 5
|333
|Michigan
|31
|Caldwell, Trey
|CB
|5 & # 39; 8
|188
|Louisiana-Monroe
|72
|Campos, Jake
|OG
|6 & # 39; 7
|320
|Iowa State
|48
|Carew, Tanner
|LS
|6 & # 39; 1
|245
|Oregon
|98
|Clarke, Will
|DL
|6 & # 39; 6
|271
|West Virginia
|88
|Davis, Connor
|TEA
|6 & # 39; 7
|254
|Stony brook
|89
|Deane, Mik & # 39; Quan
|TEA
|6 & # 39; 3
|240
|Western Kentucky
|4 4
|Fitzgerald, Nick
|QB
|6 & # 39; 5
|227
|Mississippi State
|67
|Folkerts, Brian
|OG
|6 & # 39; 4
|310
|Washburn
|36
|Ford, Keith
|RB
|5 & # 39; 10
|219
|Texas A,amp;M
|59
|Garcia-Williams, Jamell
|Delaware
|6 & # 39; 8
|260
|Alabama-Birmingham
|57
|Garvin, Terence
|LB
|6 & # 39; 3
|242
|West Virginia
|9 9
|Grayson, Davon
|Wr
|6 & # 39; 0
|199
|East carolina
|91 91
|Hardison, Marcus
|DT
|6 & # 39; 3
|315
|Arizona state
|6 6
|Heinicke, Taylor
|QB
|6 & # 39; 1
|205
|Old domain
|54
|Hendrix, Dewayne
|DL
|6 & # 39; 4
|269
|Pittsburgh
|25
|Hill, Will
|S
|6 & # 39; 1
|202
|Florida
|41
|Hillary, Darius
|DB
|5 & # 39; 10
|183
|Wisconsin
|56
|Hoskins, Ro & # 39; Derrick
|LB
|6 & # 39; 2
|230
|Florida State
|82
|Hunt, Cole
|TEA
|6 & # 39; 6
|254
|Texas Christian
|52
|Jenkins, Alex
|DL
|6 & # 39; 6
|269
|Incarnate Word
|3. 4
|Johnson, Trey
|DB
|5 & # 39; 11
|161
|Villanova
|24
|Jones, Matt
|RB
|6 & # 39; 2
|227
|Florida
|51
|Jones, Shaq
|Delaware
|6 & # 39; 2
|248
|Alabama-Birmingham
|93
|Jones, Ulric
|Delaware
|6 & # 39; 5
|300
|South Carolina
|29
|Jones-Quartey, Harold
|DB
|5 & # 39; 11
|215
|Findlay
|7 7
|Marquette king
|P
|6 & # 39; 0
|192
|Fort Valley State
|78
|Kirven, Korren
|Sun
|6 & # 39; 4
|315
|Alabama
|96
|Lambert, Davonte
|DT
|6 & # 39; 1
|279
|Brown
|30
|Lawry III, Ray
|RB
|5 & # 39; 9
|205
|Old domain
|28
|Liggins, Jay
|DB
|6 & # 39; 2
|200
|Dickinson
|85
|Lucas, Marcus
|Wr
|6 & # 39; 5
|220
|Missouri
|73
|McCants, Matt
|Old Testament
|6 & # 39; 5
|309
|Alabama-Birmingham
|26
|McCoil, Dexter
|S
|6 & # 39; 4
|224
|Tulsa
|70
|McDonald Andrew
|Old Testament
|6 & # 39; 5
|316
|Indiana
|33
|Michael, Christine
|RB
|5 & # 39; 10
|220
|Texas A,amp;M
|64
|Miller, Michael
|OG
|6 & # 39; 4
|298
|Washburn
|17
|Mumphery, Keith
|Wr
|6 & # 39; 0
|210
|Michigan state
|8
|Patterson, Damoun
|Wr
|6 & # 39; 4
|192
|Youngstown State
|0 0
|Payne, Jake
|DT
|6 & # 39; 4
|300
|Shenandoah
|fifteen
|Pierson-El, De & # 39; Mornay
|Wr
|5 & # 39; 9
|194
|Nebraska
|76
|Perkins, Kent
|Old Testament
|6 & # 39; 5
|311
|Texas
|44
|Powell, Joe
|S
|6 & # 39; 2
|235
|Globe Tech
|53
|President Gimel
|Delaware
|6 & # 39; 4
|275
|Illinois
|61
|Reagan, Bruno
|Old Testament
|6 & # 39; 3
|322
|Vanderbilt
|37
|Reed, Trovon
|CB
|5 & # 39; 11
|194
|Brown
|87
|Reilly, Brandon
|Wr
|6 & # 39; 1
|202
|Nebraska
|29
|Rivers, David
|CB
|6 & # 39; 0
|185
|Youngstown State
|eleven
|Roback, Brogan
|QB
|6 & # 39; 3
|215
|Eastern michigan
|2. 3
|Robinson, Kenny
|S
|6 & # 39; 2
|198
|West Virginia
|84
|Russell, Alonzo
|Wr
|6 & # 39; 4
|218
|Toledo
|5 5
|Russolino, Taylor
|K
|6 & # 39; 0
|170
|Milsaps
|90
|Sayles, Casey
|DT
|6 & # 39; 3
|289
|Ohio
|94
|Soulek, Kellen
|DT
|6 & # 39; 4
|310
|South Dakota State
|10
|Ta & # 39; Amu, Jordan
|QB
|6 & # 39; 2
|221
|Mississippi
|46
|Thomas, Matthew
|LB
|6 & # 39; 3
|209
|Florida State
|twenty
|Tillery, Lenard
|RB
|5 & # 39; 9
|201
|University of the South
|99
|Tuaau, Charles
|DL
|6 & # 39; 5
|311
|Texas A & M-Commerce
|35
|Wade, D & # 39; Montre
|CB
|6 & # 39; 0
|200
|Murray State
|75
|Wallace, Brian
|OL
|6 & # 39; 5
|326
|Arkansas
|95
|Ward, Channing
|DT
|6 & # 39; 4
|260
|Mississippi
|two
|Washington, L & # 39; Damian
|Wr
|6 & # 39; 4
|216
|Missouri
|22
|White, Marquez
|CB
|5 & # 39; 11
|194
|Florida State
|27
|White ryan
|CB
|5 & # 39; 11
|196
|Brown
|83
|Williams, Terrance
|Wr
|6 & # 39; 2
|210
|Baylor
Tampa Bay Vipers List
|Do not.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|college
|3
|Andrew Franks
|K
|6-1
|205
|Rensselaer Polytechnic
|4 4
|Taylor Cornelius
|QB
|6-6
|232
|Oklahoma State
|5 5
|Antonio Callaway
|Wr
|5-11
|200
|Florida
|8
|Chase Litton
|QB
|6-5
|230
|Marshall
|9 9
|Quinton flowers
|QB / RB
|5-10
|211
|South Florida
|10
|Jake Schum
|P
|5-11
|212
|Buffalo
|eleven
|Aaron Murray
|QB
|6-1
|207
|Georgia
|13
|Donteea Dye
|Wr
|5-10
|195
|Heidelberg
|14
|Stacy coley
|Wr
|6-0
|195
|Miami Florida)
|fifteen
|Seantavius jones
|Wr
|6-4
|209
|Valdosta State
|17
|Jalen Tolliver
|Wr
|6-3
|209
|Arkansas-Monticello
|18 years
|Reece horn
|Wr
|6-3
|213
|Indianapolis
|19
|Tanner McEvoy
|Wr
|6-6
|230
|Wisconsin
|twenty
|Tarvarus McFadden
|DB
|6-2
|205
|Florida State
|twenty-one
|Robert Priester
|S
|5-9
|181
|Wyoming
|22
|Rannell hall
|DB
|6-0
|200
|Central florida
|2. 3
|Anthoula Kelly
|DB
|5-10
|183
|Fresno State
|24
|From & # 39; Veon Smith
|RB
|5-11
|225
|Michigan
|27
|Micah Hannemann
|S
|6-0
|190
|Brigham Young
|28
|Bryce Canady
|CB
|6-0
|193
|Florida International
|29
|Jacques Patrick
|RB
|6-3
|235
|Florida State
|30
|Demontre Hurst
|CB
|5-10
|183
|Oklahoma
|31
|Corey moore
|DB
|6-2
|200
|Georgia
|32
|Jalen Collins
|CB
|6-1
|203
|LSU
|33
|Shelton Lewis
|CB
|6-0
|185
|Florida Atlantic
|3. 4
|Mack brown
|RB
|5-11
|213
|Florida
|35
|Marcelis branch
|S
|5-11
|190
|Robert Morris
|41
|Terrance Plummer
|LB
|6-1
|2. 3. 4
|Central florida
|42
|Nick moore
|LS
|6-3
|245
|Georgia
|43
|Emmanuel Beal
|LB
|6-0
|223
|Oklahoma
|Four. Five
|Lucas Wacha
|LB
|6-1
|230
|Wyoming
|49
|Nikita Whitlock
|DT
|5-10
|250
|Wake forest
|fifty
|John Yarbrough
|boss
|6-4
|300
|Richmond
|53
|Mount deiontrez
|Delaware
|6-5
|253
|Louisville
|56
|Ike Spearman
|LB
|6-0
|233
|Eastern michigan
|63
|Jordan McCray
|boss
|6-3
|322
|Central florida
|67
|Jerald foster
|OG
|6-3
|335
|Nebraska
|71
|Isaiah Williams
|Old Testament
|6-3
|306
|Akron
|73
|Ivey martez
|Old Testament
|6-5
|315
|Florida
|75
|Andrew Tiller
|OG
|6-5
|334
|Syracuse
|76
|Daronte Bouldin
|OG
|6-6
|331
|Mississippi
|78
|Marquis Lucas
|Old Testament
|6-4
|315
|West Virginia
|80
|DeAndre Goolsby
|TEA
|6-5
|240
|Florida
|81
|Daniel Williams
|Wr
|6-3
|201
|Jackson State
|83
|Ryan Davis
|Wr
|5-10
|189
|Brown
|85
|Nick Truesdell
|TEA
|6-5
|249
|Grand Rapids Jr. Co.
|86
|Colin Thompson
|TEA
|6-4
|258
|temple
|91 91
|Bobby Richardson
|Delaware
|6-3
|286
|Indiana
|92
|Josh Banks
|DT
|6-4
|290
|Wake forest
|95
|CeCe Jefferson
|Delaware
|6-1
|266
|Florida
|96
|Jason Neill
|Delaware
|6-3
|278
|Texas-San Antonio
|97
|Ricky Walker
|DT
|6-2
|295
|Virginia Tech
Seattle dragons list
|Do not.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|college
|two
|Kasen Williams
|Wr
|6-1
|218
|Washington
|5 5
|Garrett hartley
|K
|5-8
|196
|Oklahoma
|7 7
|B.J. Daniels
|QB
|5-11
|222
|South Florida
|9 9
|Brock miller
|P
|5-11
|190
|Southern utah
|10
|John Santiago
|Wr
|5-9
|170
|North Dakota
|eleven
|Sergio Bailey
|Wr
|6-0
|185
|Eastern michigan
|12
|Brandon Silvers
|QB
|6-3
|224
|Trojan
|13
|Austin Proehl
|Wr
|5-9
|182
|North Carolina
|14
|Alonzo Moore
|Wr
|6-1
|199
|Nebraska
|sixteen
|Dontez Byrd
|Wr
|5-11
|180
|Tennessee Tech
|19
|Keenan Reynolds
|Wr
|5-10
|190
|Navy
|twenty
|Kenneth Farrow
|RB
|5-10
|219
|Houston
|twenty-one
|Mohammed Seisay
|CB
|6-1
|202
|Nebraska
|2. 3
|Trey williams
|RB
|5-8
|195
|Texas A,amp;M
|24
|Marko Myers
|CB
|5-10
|185
|Southeastern
|25
|Steve Williams
|CB
|5-9
|181
|California
|27
|Johnathan alston
|CB
|6-1
|206
|State of north carolina
|30
|Channing stribling
|CB
|6-2
|188
|Michigan
|31
|Ja & # 39; Quan Gardner
|RB
|5-5
|201
|Humboldt State
|32
|Tyson graham
|S
|6-2
|208
|South Dakota
|33
|Jordan Martin
|S
|6-2
|204 204
|Syracuse
|3. 4
|Jeremy Clark
|CB
|6-3
|206
|Michigan
|35
|Godwin Igwebuike
|S
|6-0
|212
|Northwest
|39
|Santos Ramirez
|S
|6-1
|202
|Arkansas
|41
|Noah Borden
|LS
|6-1
|220
|Hawaii
|fifty
|Dillon day
|C
|6-3
|301
|Mississippi St.
|51
|Praise Martin-Oguike
|Delaware
|6-0
|258
|temple
|52
|Kyle Queiro
|LB
|6-2
|215
|Northwest
|55
|Nick temple
|LB
|5-10
|224
|Cincinnati
|56
|Nyles Morgan
|LB
|6-1
|230
|Notre Dame
|57
|Marcel Frazier
|Delaware
|6-5
|256
|Missouri
|59
|Steven Johnson
|LB
|6-1
|239
|Kansas
|68
|Cyril Richardson
|Sun
|6-5
|329
|Baylor
|69
|William Campbell
|Sun
|6-5
|309
|Michigan
|72
|Anthony Moten
|DT
|6-4
|315
|Miami Florida)
|73
|Kirk barron
|C
|6-2
|309
|Purdue
|75
|Venzell Boulware
|Sun
|6-3
|306
|Tennessee
|76
|Michael Dunn
|T
|6-5
|300
|Maryland
|77
|Quinterrius Eatmon
|T
|6-6
|313
|South Florida
|79
|Isaiah Battle
|T
|6-6
|312
|Clemson
|81
|Colin Jeter
|TEA
|6-5
|250
|LSU
|84
|Ben johnson
|TEA
|6-4
|246
|Kansas
|85
|Cam clear
|TEA
|6-5
|277
|Texas A,amp;M
|88
|Evan Rodriguez
|TEA
|6-2
|239
|temple
|89
|Connor Hamlett
|TEA
|6-7
|259
|Oregon State
|90
|Stansly Maponga
|Delaware
|6-2
|256
|TCU
|91 91
|Anthony Johnson
|Delaware
|6-3
|279
|Florida International
|92
|Durrant Miles
|Delaware
|6-4
|263
|Boise state
|93
|Will sutton
|DT
|6-1
|303
|Arizona state
|94
|Pasoni Tasini
|DT
|6-4
|297
|Utah
|97
|Jacquies Smith
|Delaware
|6-3
|253
|Missouri
|99
|Jordan Thompson
|DT
|6-2
|284
|Northwest
List of wildcats of L.A.
|Do not.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|college
|two
|McClendon
|Jalan
|QB
|6-4
|222
|Baylor
|3
|Kanoff
|Chad
|QB
|6-4
|205
|Princeton
|6 6
|Schmidt
|Colton
|P
|5-11
|224
|California-Davis
|8
|Johnson
|Josh
|QB
|6-3
|205
|San Diego
|9 9
|Novak
|Nick
|K
|5-11
|202
|Maryland
|10
|Whitfield
|Kermit
|WR
|5-7
|185
|Estado de la Florida
|eleven
|Abeto
|Nelson
|WR
|6-1
|206
|Colorado
|fifteen
|McBride
|Tre
|WR
|6-0
|245
|William y Mary
|17
|Greene
|Jalen
|WR
|6-1
|205
|Estado de utah
|18 years
|Jennings
|Adonis
|WR
|6-2
|203
|templo
|twenty
|Dunlap
|Jaylen
|CB
|6-0
|186
|Illinois
|twenty-one
|Diggs
|Mar,amp;#39;Sean
|SAF
|6-1
|218
|Alabama-Birmingham
|22
|Couplin
|Jerome
|SAF
|6-1
|213
|William y Mary
|2. 3
|Stevens
|Miguel
|CB
|5-11
|185
|Estado de carolina del norte
|24
|Rosa
|Larry
|RB
|5-9
|192
|Estado de nuevo mexico
|27
|Molinero
|Harlan
|CB
|5-11
|182
|Sureste de Louisiana
|28
|Carretero
|Martez
|RB
|5-7
|210
|Estado de Grambling
|29
|Tocho
|Jack
|SAF
|6-0
|202
|Estado de carolina del norte
|32
|Wiley
|LaDarius
|SAF
|6-1
|209
|Vanderbilt
|33
|muelles
|Arrion
|CB
|5-11
|208
|Oregón
|3. 4
|capucha
|Elijah
|RB
|5-11
|232
|North Carolina
|36
|Dixon
|Ahmad
|SAF
|6-0
|212
|Baylor
|41
|Harris
|Dujuan
|RB
|5-7
|206
|Troy
|44
|Mays
|Willie
|LB
|6-4
|242
|Tiffin
|Four. Five
|Navarrese
|Ryan
|LS
|6-0
|2. 3. 4
|Oregon State
|47
|Tatum
|Roman
|CB
|5-1
|174
|Southern Illinois
|fifty
|Gause
|Quentin
|LB
|6-0
|232
|Rutgers
|52
|Williams
|Tre,amp;#39;
|LB
|6-2
|236
|Auburn
|54
|Jones
|Taiwan
|LB
|6-2
|245
|estado de Michigan
|56
|Siragusa
|Nico
|OG
|6-4
|319
|San Diego State
|57
|Smith
|Será
|LB
|6-2
|231
|Texas Tech
|59
|Lauina
|Fred
|OG
|6-3
|315
|Oregon State
|62
|Wallace
|Dwayne
|Antiguo Testamento
|6-3
|327
|Kansas
|66
|Vahe
|Patrick
|OG
|6-2
|325
|Texas
|70
|McKenzie
|Kahlil
|OG
|6-3
|320
|Tennessee
|72
|Norton
|Storm
|Antiguo Testamento
|6-8
|308
|Toledo
|73
|Robinson
|Jaelin
|Antiguo Testamento
|6-5
|336
|templo
|74
|Roemer
|Tyler
|Antiguo Testamento
|6-6
|315
|San Diego State
|75
|Maiava
|Lene
|Antiguo Testamento
|6-5
|311.6
|Arizona
|77
|Oakman
|Shawn
|DE
|6-9
|280
|Baylor
|80
|Blacknall
|Saeed
|WR
|6-2
|209
|Penn State
|82
|Barnes
|Brandon
|TE
|6-4
|255
|Alabama State
|84
|Smallwood
|Jordán
|WR
|6-2
|225
|Oklahoma
|88
|Hampton
|De,amp;#39;Quan
|WR
|6-3
|223
|Southern California
|90
|Henderson
|Roderick
|DE
|6-9
|287
|Baylor
|91 91
|Roberts
|Boogie
|DT
|6-2
|289
|San Jose State
|93
|Sanders
|Trevon
|DT
|6-2
|327
|Troy
|94
|Reed
|Cedric
|DE
|6-5
|259
|Texas
|95
|Hughes
|Montori
|DT
|6-4
|350
|Tennessee-Martin
|96
|Johnson
|Anthony
|LB
|6-2
|308
|LSU
|98
|Taylor
|Devin
|DE
|6-8
|267
|South Carolina
|99
|Brady
|Latarius
|DT
|6-2
|281
|Memphis