XFL 2020 List: Here are the 52 men's lists for the eight teams

The XFL has finished its rosters of 52 men for each of its eight teams.

With the beginning of the season rapidly approaching (Saturday, February 8), the need to cut the lists became a necessity. In general, there won't be too many players without a team. The league draft resulted in each team finishing with a list of 71 players for a total of 568 players in total.

After finishing the lists, there are now a total of 416 players in the league. And although the lists have been cut, obviously there is still time ahead of the season for more transactions. As in the NFL, when a team cuts a player, there may be another team in the league that has an interest in that player. There could also be late additions of free agents.

But as of now, below is the appearance of the lists. And, of course, there is still time for each team to finish its depth table and announce the headlines. For example, the St. Louis BattleHawks used four different quarterbacks in their scrimmage game earlier this month, so the team is still determining who should start in QB.

In fact, Commissioner Oliver Luck recently told XFL.com how likely it would be for teams to use multiple quarterbacks.

"We decided that we wanted to have two really solid players in the quarterback position for each team," Luck said. "Based on what I saw, we did it. I would be surprised if some team has the same quarterback until week 10, given the nature of the game, the fact that it is a startup and we have some good defensive players coming out of the edge. "

Below are all the lists for each individual team.

List of defenders of D.C.

Do not. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. college
one Thompkins, DeAndre Wr 5 & ​​# 39; 11 " 187 Penn state
two Rausa, Ty K 5 & ​​# 39; 9 " 189 Boise state
3 Jackson, Tyree QB 6 & # 39; 7 " 250 Buffalo
4 4 Rogers, Eli Wr 5 & ​​# 39; 11 " 176 Louisville
7 7 Niswander Hunter P 6 & # 39; 5 " 230 Northwest
9 9 Rowell, Jalen Wr 6 & # 39; 4 " Air Force
10 Cobbs, Simmie Wr 6 & # 39; 3 " 220 Indiana
12 Jones, Cardale QB 6 & # 39; 5 " 264 Ohio State
fifteen Ross, Rashad Wr 6 & # 39; 0 " 180 Arizona state
sixteen Palka, Tyler Wr 6 & # 39; 0 " 197 Gannon
19 Dupre, Malachi Wr 6 & # 39; 4 " 195 LSU
twenty Merritt, Carlos S 6 & # 39; 0 " 190 Campbell
twenty-one Grant, Doran CB 5 & ​​# 39; 10 " 195 Ohio State
22 Elam, Matt S 5 & ​​# 39; 10 " 205 Florida
2. 3 Myrick, Jalen CB 5 & ​​# 39; 10 " 201 Minnesota
24 Pumphrey, Donnel RB 5 & ​​# 39; 8 " 178 San Diego State
25 Lawrence, Desmond CB 5 & ​​# 39; 11 " 187 North Carolina
26 Pressley, Jhurell RB 5 & ​​# 39; 10 " 209 New Mexico
28 Campbell, Elijah CB 5 & ​​# 39; 11 " 192 Northern iowa
29 Kinnel, Tyree S 5 & ​​# 39; 11 " 210 Michigan
30 Sylve, Bradley CB 6 & # 39; 0 " 172 Alabama
31 Brossette, Nick RB 5 & ​​# 39; 11 " 210 LSU
32 Abdullah, Khalid RB 5 & ​​# 39; 9 " 226 James Madison
38 Thomas, Shamarko S 5 & ​​# 39; 9 " 205 Syracuse
42 Khoury Brian Delaware 6 & # 39; 3 " 238 Carnegie Mellon
51 Johnson, Dorian OG 6 & # 39; 5 " 291 Pittsburgh
52 Celestin, Jonathan LB 6 & # 39; 0 " 227 Minnesota
53 Thurman, Jameer LB 6 & # 39; 0 " 223 State of indiana
54 Massaquoi, Jonathan LB 6 & # 39; 2 " 265 Trojan
55 Williams, Antwione LB 6 & # 39; 3 " 245 Georgia Southern
56 Freeman, KeShun Delaware 6 & # 39; 2 " 259 Georgia Tech
58 Wright, Scooby LB 6 & # 39; 0 " 228 Arizona
59 Tarpley, A.J. LB 6 & # 39; 2 " 225 Stanford
64 Toth, Jon boss 6 & # 39; 5 " 298 Kentucky
69 Boozer, Cole Old Testament 6 & # 39; 5 " 306 temple
72 Tuley-Tillman, Logan Old Testament 6 & # 39; 6 " 308 Texas-El Paso
74 Cook, Rishard OG 6 & # 39; 3 " 364 UAB
75 Brown Chris OG 6 & # 39; 4 " 315 Southeast California
77 O & # 39; Do, James boss 6 & # 39; 2 " 299 Buffalo
78 Bunche, Malcolm Old Testament 6 & # 39; 6 " 326 UCLA
79 Wesley, De & # 39; Ondre Old Testament 6 & # 39; 6 " 320 Brigham Young
80 Ernsberger, Donnie TEA 6 & # 39; 3 " 241 Western michigan
85 Hayward, Derrick TEA 6 & # 39; 5 " 260 Maryland
86 Lee, Khari TEA 6 & # 39; 4 " 255 Bowie State
90 Anau, Siupeli DT 6 & # 39; 2 " 286 Northern arizona
91 91 Barnes, Tavaris Delaware 6 & # 39; 4 " 267 Clemson
92 Qualls, Elijah DT 6 & # 39; 1 " 337 Washington
93 Sprinkle tracy DT 6 & # 39; 2 " 287 Ohio State
94 Vakameilalo, Kalani DT 6 & # 39; 3 " 322 Oregon State
95 Bigelow, Kenny DT 6 & # 39; 3 " 308 West Virginia
96 Bromley, Jay DT 6 & # 39; 3 " 297 Syracuse
99 Montgomery, Sam Delaware 6 & # 39; 3 " 248 LSU

Dallas Renegades List

Do not. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. college
one Jazz Ferguson Wr 6-5 228 Northwestern state
two He drew Galitz P 6-0 221 Baylor
7 7 Eric Dungeon QB 6-4 226 Syracuse
8 Austin MacGinnis K 5-10 175 Kentucky
9 9 Philip Nelson QB 6-3 222 East carolina
eleven Joshua Crockett Wr 6-2 197 Central oklahoma
12 Landry Jones QB 6-4 225 Oklahoma
13 Jeff Badete Wr 5-11 182 Oklahoma
sixteen Jerrod Heard Wr 6-1 201 Texas
18 years Freddie Martino Wr 6-0 195 North greenville
19 Flynn Nagel Wr 5-11 188 Northwest
twenty Tenny Adewusi S 5-11 200 Delaware
twenty-one Micah Abernathy S 6-0 195 Tennessee
22 Marquis Young RB 5-11 210 Massachusetts
2. 3 Josh Thornton CB 5-11 181 Southern utah
24 Treston Decoud CB 6-2 206 Oregon State
25 spear Dunbar RB 5-8 205 North texas
27 Austin Walter RB 5-7 194 Rice
28 Josh Hawkins CB 5-10 189 East carolina
31 Derron blacksmith S 5-10 200 Fresno State
3. 4 Cameron Artis-payne RB 5-10 212 Brown
38 Donatello Brown CB 6-0 192 Valdosta State
40 Tre Watson LB 6-2 242 Maryland
41 Dashaun Phillips CB 5-11 182 Tarleton State
43 Christian Kuntz LB 6-2 228 Duquesne
44 Hau & # 39; oli Kikaha outdoor transmission 6-2 253 Washington
Four. Five Doyin Jibowu S 6-1 200 Fort Hays State
46 Tegray Scales LB 6-0 230 Indiana
47 Tobenna Okeke OLB 6-3 244 Fresno State
48 Greer Martini LB 6-3 232 Notre Dame
49 Donald Parham TEA 6-8 240 Stetson
fifty Reshard Cliett LB 6-2 235 South Florida
51 lightning bolt Davison LB 6-2 230 California
52 John Keenoy OG 6-3 300 Western michigan
55 James Folston outdoor transmission 6-3 233 Pittsburgh
57 Frank Alexander Delaware 6-4 270 Oklahoma
58 Asantay Brown LB 6-0 215 Western michigan
59 Johnathan Calvin outdoor transmission 6-3 272 Mississippi State
61 Maurquice Shakir OG 6-4 313 Middle Tennessee
62 Darius James Old Testament 6-4 327 Brown
Sixty-five Alex Balducci boss 6-4 309 Oregon
66 Josh Allen OG 6-3 312 UL Monroe
70 Willie Beavers Old Testament 6-5 321 Western michigan
71 Justin Evans Old Testament 6-5 300 South Carolina State
74 Salesi Uhatafe OG 6-5 324 Utah
77 He passed Murphy Old Testament 6-6 296 Northwestern state
80 Sean Price TE / H 6-2 245 South Florida
86 Julian Allen TEA 6-3 2. 3. 4 Southern mississippi
91 91 Tomasi Laulile DT 6-4 285 BYU
93 Tony Guerad DT 6-3 297 UCF
96 Winston Craig Delaware 6-3 288 Richmond
98 Gelen Robinson Delaware 6-1 283 Purdue

New York Guardians List

Do not. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. college
one McKay, Mekale Wr 6-5 201 Cincinnati
two Horn, Joe Wr 5-10 174 Missouri Western
3 Pearson, Colby Wr 6-0 197 Brigham Young
7 7 Pérez, Luis QB 6-3 218 Texas A,amp;M Commerce
8 Vogel, Justin P 6-5 214 Miami Florida)
9 9 Redding, Teo Wr 6-2 176 Bowling green
10 Duke, Austin Wr 5-9 161 Charlotte
12 Williams, Marquise QB 6-2 229 North Carolina
14 McGloin, Matt QB 6-0 205 Penn state
sixteen McCrane, Matthew K 5-10 168 Kansas State
17 Liggins, Justice Wr 6-0 198 Stephen F. Austin
twenty Cook III, Tim RB 6-0 248 Oregon State
twenty-one Summers, jamar CB 5-11 185 Connecticut
22 Askew-Henry, Dravon S 5-11 188 West Virginia
2. 3 Stockton, Justin RB 5-9 200 Texas Tech
24 Texada II, Ranthony CB 5-8 177 Texas Christian
26 Neal, DeJuan CB 5-11 193 Shepherd
27 Victor Darius RB 5-6 230 Towson
28 Sutton, Wesley S 5-11 194 Northern arizona
29 Jones, Bryce CB 5 & ​​# 39; 11 177 Akron
30 Soroh, Andrew S 6-0 203 Florida Atlantic
31 Alexander, Terrence CB 5-9 183 LSU
33 Hendy, A.J. S 6-0 205 Maryland
3. 4 Colburn II, Matthew RB 5-8 198 Wake forest
36 Cox, Demetrious S 6-0 198 Michigan state
42 Daly Scott LS 6-2 245 Notre Dame
44 Mueller, Ryan LB 6-2 251 Kansas State
Four. Five Hines, D & # 39; Juan LB 6-1 227 Houston
47 Ginda, Frank LB 6-0 2. 3. 4 San Jose State
48 Johnson, Jawuan LB 5-11 229 Texas Christian
49 DeLuca, Nick LB 6-3 233 North Dakota State
55 Wright, Charles Delaware 6-3 240 Vanderbilt
56 Heeney, Ben LB 6-0 217 Kansas
58 Rotimi JR, Bunmi Delaware 6-3 266 Old domain
59 Dooley, Garret LB 6-2 227 Wisconsin
68 Brumfield, Garrett C 6-3 294 LSU
69 Silberman, Ian C 6-5 309 Boston College
70 Kling IV, John T 6-7 349 Buffalo
71 Weiss, Brant T 6-6 292 Toledo
73 Young Avery OL 6-6 306 Brown
74 Jones, Jarron T 6-6 315 Notre Dame
78 Coyle, Anthony Sun 6-5 296 Fordham
79 Mom Damien Sun 6-3 324 USC
83 Sutherland, Jake TEA 6-4 253 Morehead State
85 Brown, Keenen TEA 6-3 252 Texas state
87 Powell, Jake TEA 6-5 232 Monmouth (NJ)
88 Bibbs, EJ TEA 6-3 254 Iowa State
91 91 Owens, Jarrell Delaware 6-2 275 Oklahoma State
93 Barnes, TJ DT 6-7 362 Georgia Tech
94 Mbu, Joey DT 6-3 336 Houston
96 Johnson JR, Toby DT 6-4 350 Georgia
99 Walker, Cavon DT 6-2 288 Maryland

Houston Roughnecks List

Do not. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. college
one Lewis, Kahlil Wr 5-10 190 Cincinnati
3 Mobley, Sam Wr 5-10 175 Catawba
5 5 Rehkow, Austin P 6-3 214 Idaho
7 7 Castillo, Sergio K 5-10 175 West Texas AM
10 Coates, Sammie Wr 6-1 210 Brown
eleven Walker, P.J. QB 5-11 214 temple
13 Bolden, Ray Wr 5-9 165 Stony brook
14 Phillips, Cam Wr 6-0 201 Virginia Tech
fifteen Malone, Ryheem Wr 5-9 187 Louisiana-Lafayette
17 Jackson Blake Wr 5-11 200 Mary Hardin-Baylor
18 years Cook, Connor QB 6-4 217 Michigan state
twenty Huff, Marqueston S 5-11 196 Wyoming
twenty-one James, Charles CB 5-9 185 Charleston Southern
22 Ballard, Corrian S 6-3 195 Utah
2. 3 Elston, Bring S 5-11 193 Mississippi
25 Brown, cody S 6-0 208 Arkansas State
26 Smith, Saivion CB 6-1 190 Alabama
27 Harris, Ajene CB 5-10 190 USC
28 Butler, James RB 5-10 205 Nevada / Iowa
29 Henderson, De & # 39; Angelo RB 5-8 207 Coastal Carolina
30 Olatoye, Deji CB 6-1 205 North Carolina A,amp;T
32 Nichols, Deatrick CB 5-9 185 South Florida
33 Holley, nick RB 5-10 194 Kent State
40 Schwab, Ty LB 6-1 225 Boston College
41 Johnson, Jeremiah CB 6-1 185 Concord
42 Brown, Beniquez LB 6-0 229 Mississippi State
43 Bradford, Carl LB 6-1 250 Arizona state
44 Williams, Andre RB 6-0 220 Boston College
47 Gates, DeMarquis LB 6-2 221 Mississippi
fifty Burnett, Kaelin LB 6-4 2. 3. 4 Nevada
51 Robinson, Edmond LB 6-3 245 Newberry
53 Lewis, Drew LB 6-2 229 Colorado
54 Lewis, LaTroy LB 6-3 240 Tennessee
56 Koroma, Tejan OL 6-1 300 Brigham Young
58 Taylor, Colton LS 5-11 241 Virginia Tech
59 McMillian, Vantrell DL 6-3 255 Chattanooga
60 60 Weathersby, Toby OL 6-5 315 LSU
Sixty-five Rhaney, Demetrius OL 6-2 305 Tennessee state
66 Tucker, Marquez OL 6-3 300 Southern utah
69 Faciane, Isame OL 6-3 300 Florida International
73 Tretola, Sebastian OL 6-3 325 Arkansas
74 Gennesia, Avery OL 6-5 315 Texas A,amp;M
76 Bushell-Beatty, Juwann OL 6-5 333 Michigan
77 Palmer, Kelvin OL 6-4 290 Baylor
79 Poole, Terry OL 6-5 307 San Diego State
90 Maxey, Johnny Delaware 6-4 293 Mars hill
91 91 Lyons, Caushaud DL 6-5 284 Tusculum
93 Crawford, Corey Delaware 6-5 283 Clemson
94 Ealy, Kony Delaware 6-4 273 Missouri
96 Palmore, Walter DL 6-4 320 Missouri
97 Wright, Gabe DL 6-3 285 Brown
98 James, Nick DL 6-4 314 Mississippi State

St. Louis BattleHawks List

Do not. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. college
14 Agudosi, Carlton Wr 6 & # 39; 6 220 Rutgers
55 Ankrah, Andrew Delaware 6 & # 39; 3 216 James Madison
32 Badie, Sherman RB 5 & ​​# 39; 10 194 Tulane
58 Beauharnais, Steve LB 6 & # 39; 0 240 Rutgers
60 60 Bushell-Beatty, Juwann OG 6 & # 39; 5 333 Michigan
31 Caldwell, Trey CB 5 & ​​# 39; 8 188 Louisiana-Monroe
72 Campos, Jake OG 6 & # 39; 7 320 Iowa State
48 Carew, Tanner LS 6 & # 39; 1 245 Oregon
98 Clarke, Will DL 6 & # 39; 6 271 West Virginia
88 Davis, Connor TEA 6 & # 39; 7 254 Stony brook
89 Deane, Mik & # 39; Quan TEA 6 & # 39; 3 240 Western Kentucky
4 4 Fitzgerald, Nick QB 6 & # 39; 5 227 Mississippi State
67 Folkerts, Brian OG 6 & # 39; 4 310 Washburn
36 Ford, Keith RB 5 & ​​# 39; 10 219 Texas A,amp;M
59 Garcia-Williams, Jamell Delaware 6 & # 39; 8 260 Alabama-Birmingham
57 Garvin, Terence LB 6 & # 39; 3 242 West Virginia
9 9 Grayson, Davon Wr 6 & # 39; 0 199 East carolina
91 91 Hardison, Marcus DT 6 & # 39; 3 315 Arizona state
6 6 Heinicke, Taylor QB 6 & # 39; 1 205 Old domain
54 Hendrix, Dewayne DL 6 & # 39; 4 269 Pittsburgh
25 Hill, Will S 6 & # 39; 1 202 Florida
41 Hillary, Darius DB 5 & ​​# 39; 10 183 Wisconsin
56 Hoskins, Ro & # 39; Derrick LB 6 & # 39; 2 230 Florida State
82 Hunt, Cole TEA 6 & # 39; 6 254 Texas Christian
52 Jenkins, Alex DL 6 & # 39; 6 269 Incarnate Word
3. 4 Johnson, Trey DB 5 & ​​# 39; 11 161 Villanova
24 Jones, Matt RB 6 & # 39; 2 227 Florida
51 Jones, Shaq Delaware 6 & # 39; 2 248 Alabama-Birmingham
93 Jones, Ulric Delaware 6 & # 39; 5 300 South Carolina
29 Jones-Quartey, Harold DB 5 & ​​# 39; 11 215 Findlay
7 7 Marquette king P 6 & # 39; 0 192 Fort Valley State
78 Kirven, Korren Sun 6 & # 39; 4 315 Alabama
96 Lambert, Davonte DT 6 & # 39; 1 279 Brown
30 Lawry III, Ray RB 5 & ​​# 39; 9 205 Old domain
28 Liggins, Jay DB 6 & # 39; 2 200 Dickinson
85 Lucas, Marcus Wr 6 & # 39; 5 220 Missouri
73 McCants, Matt Old Testament 6 & # 39; 5 309 Alabama-Birmingham
26 McCoil, Dexter S 6 & # 39; 4 224 Tulsa
70 McDonald Andrew Old Testament 6 & # 39; 5 316 Indiana
33 Michael, Christine RB 5 & ​​# 39; 10 220 Texas A,amp;M
64 Miller, Michael OG 6 & # 39; 4 298 Washburn
17 Mumphery, Keith Wr 6 & # 39; 0 210 Michigan state
8 Patterson, Damoun Wr 6 & # 39; 4 192 Youngstown State
0 0 Payne, Jake DT 6 & # 39; 4 300 Shenandoah
fifteen Pierson-El, De & # 39; Mornay Wr 5 & ​​# 39; 9 194 Nebraska
76 Perkins, Kent Old Testament 6 & # 39; 5 311 Texas
44 Powell, Joe S 6 & # 39; 2 235 Globe Tech
53 President Gimel Delaware 6 & # 39; 4 275 Illinois
61 Reagan, Bruno Old Testament 6 & # 39; 3 322 Vanderbilt
37 Reed, Trovon CB 5 & ​​# 39; 11 194 Brown
87 Reilly, Brandon Wr 6 & # 39; 1 202 Nebraska
29 Rivers, David CB 6 & # 39; 0 185 Youngstown State
eleven Roback, Brogan QB 6 & # 39; 3 215 Eastern michigan
2. 3 Robinson, Kenny S 6 & # 39; 2 198 West Virginia
84 Russell, Alonzo Wr 6 & # 39; 4 218 Toledo
5 5 Russolino, Taylor K 6 & # 39; 0 170 Milsaps
90 Sayles, Casey DT 6 & # 39; 3 289 Ohio
94 Soulek, Kellen DT 6 & # 39; 4 310 South Dakota State
10 Ta & # 39; Amu, Jordan QB 6 & # 39; 2 221 Mississippi
46 Thomas, Matthew LB 6 & # 39; 3 209 Florida State
twenty Tillery, Lenard RB 5 & ​​# 39; 9 201 University of the South
99 Tuaau, Charles DL 6 & # 39; 5 311 Texas A & M-Commerce
35 Wade, D & # 39; Montre CB 6 & # 39; 0 200 Murray State
75 Wallace, Brian OL 6 & # 39; 5 326 Arkansas
95 Ward, Channing DT 6 & # 39; 4 260 Mississippi
two Washington, L & # 39; Damian Wr 6 & # 39; 4 216 Missouri
22 White, Marquez CB 5 & ​​# 39; 11 194 Florida State
27 White ryan CB 5 & ​​# 39; 11 196 Brown
83 Williams, Terrance Wr 6 & # 39; 2 210 Baylor

Tampa Bay Vipers List

Do not. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. college
3 Andrew Franks K 6-1 205 Rensselaer Polytechnic
4 4 Taylor Cornelius QB 6-6 232 Oklahoma State
5 5 Antonio Callaway Wr 5-11 200 Florida
8 Chase Litton QB 6-5 230 Marshall
9 9 Quinton flowers QB / RB 5-10 211 South Florida
10 Jake Schum P 5-11 212 Buffalo
eleven Aaron Murray QB 6-1 207 Georgia
13 Donteea Dye Wr 5-10 195 Heidelberg
14 Stacy coley Wr 6-0 195 Miami Florida)
fifteen Seantavius ​​jones Wr 6-4 209 Valdosta State
17 Jalen Tolliver Wr 6-3 209 Arkansas-Monticello
18 years Reece horn Wr 6-3 213 Indianapolis
19 Tanner McEvoy Wr 6-6 230 Wisconsin
twenty Tarvarus McFadden DB 6-2 205 Florida State
twenty-one Robert Priester S 5-9 181 Wyoming
22 Rannell hall DB 6-0 200 Central florida
2. 3 Anthoula Kelly DB 5-10 183 Fresno State
24 From & # 39; Veon Smith RB 5-11 225 Michigan
27 Micah Hannemann S 6-0 190 Brigham Young
28 Bryce Canady CB 6-0 193 Florida International
29 Jacques Patrick RB 6-3 235 Florida State
30 Demontre Hurst CB 5-10 183 Oklahoma
31 Corey moore DB 6-2 200 Georgia
32 Jalen Collins CB 6-1 203 LSU
33 Shelton Lewis CB 6-0 185 Florida Atlantic
3. 4 Mack brown RB 5-11 213 Florida
35 Marcelis branch S 5-11 190 Robert Morris
41 Terrance Plummer LB 6-1 2. 3. 4 Central florida
42 Nick moore LS 6-3 245 Georgia
43 Emmanuel Beal LB 6-0 223 Oklahoma
Four. Five Lucas Wacha LB 6-1 230 Wyoming
49 Nikita Whitlock DT 5-10 250 Wake forest
fifty John Yarbrough boss 6-4 300 Richmond
53 Mount deiontrez Delaware 6-5 253 Louisville
56 Ike Spearman LB 6-0 233 Eastern michigan
63 Jordan McCray boss 6-3 322 Central florida
67 Jerald foster OG 6-3 335 Nebraska
71 Isaiah Williams Old Testament 6-3 306 Akron
73 Ivey martez Old Testament 6-5 315 Florida
75 Andrew Tiller OG 6-5 334 Syracuse
76 Daronte Bouldin OG 6-6 331 Mississippi
78 Marquis Lucas Old Testament 6-4 315 West Virginia
80 DeAndre Goolsby TEA 6-5 240 Florida
81 Daniel Williams Wr 6-3 201 Jackson State
83 Ryan Davis Wr 5-10 189 Brown
85 Nick Truesdell TEA 6-5 249 Grand Rapids Jr. Co.
86 Colin Thompson TEA 6-4 258 temple
91 91 Bobby Richardson Delaware 6-3 286 Indiana
92 Josh Banks DT 6-4 290 Wake forest
95 CeCe Jefferson Delaware 6-1 266 Florida
96 Jason Neill Delaware 6-3 278 Texas-San Antonio
97 Ricky Walker DT 6-2 295 Virginia Tech

Seattle dragons list

Do not. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. college
two Kasen Williams Wr 6-1 218 Washington
5 5 Garrett hartley K 5-8 196 Oklahoma
7 7 B.J. Daniels QB 5-11 222 South Florida
9 9 Brock miller P 5-11 190 Southern utah
10 John Santiago Wr 5-9 170 North Dakota
eleven Sergio Bailey Wr 6-0 185 Eastern michigan
12 Brandon Silvers QB 6-3 224 Trojan
13 Austin Proehl Wr 5-9 182 North Carolina
14 Alonzo Moore Wr 6-1 199 Nebraska
sixteen Dontez Byrd Wr 5-11 180 Tennessee Tech
19 Keenan Reynolds Wr 5-10 190 Navy
twenty Kenneth Farrow RB 5-10 219 Houston
twenty-one Mohammed Seisay CB 6-1 202 Nebraska
2. 3 Trey williams RB 5-8 195 Texas A,amp;M
24 Marko Myers CB 5-10 185 Southeastern
25 Steve Williams CB 5-9 181 California
27 Johnathan alston CB 6-1 206 State of north carolina
30 Channing stribling CB 6-2 188 Michigan
31 Ja & # 39; Quan Gardner RB 5-5 201 Humboldt State
32 Tyson graham S 6-2 208 South Dakota
33 Jordan Martin S 6-2 204 204 Syracuse
3. 4 Jeremy Clark CB 6-3 206 Michigan
35 Godwin Igwebuike S 6-0 212 Northwest
39 Santos Ramirez S 6-1 202 Arkansas
41 Noah Borden LS 6-1 220 Hawaii
fifty Dillon day C 6-3 301 Mississippi St.
51 Praise Martin-Oguike Delaware 6-0 258 temple
52 Kyle Queiro LB 6-2 215 Northwest
55 Nick temple LB 5-10 224 Cincinnati
56 Nyles Morgan LB 6-1 230 Notre Dame
57 Marcel Frazier Delaware 6-5 256 Missouri
59 Steven Johnson LB 6-1 239 Kansas
68 Cyril Richardson Sun 6-5 329 Baylor
69 William Campbell Sun 6-5 309 Michigan
72 Anthony Moten DT 6-4 315 Miami Florida)
73 Kirk barron C 6-2 309 Purdue
75 Venzell Boulware Sun 6-3 306 Tennessee
76 Michael Dunn T 6-5 300 Maryland
77 Quinterrius Eatmon T 6-6 313 South Florida
79 Isaiah Battle T 6-6 312 Clemson
81 Colin Jeter TEA 6-5 250 LSU
84 Ben johnson TEA 6-4 246 Kansas
85 Cam clear TEA 6-5 277 Texas A,amp;M
88 Evan Rodriguez TEA 6-2 239 temple
89 Connor Hamlett TEA 6-7 259 Oregon State
90 Stansly Maponga Delaware 6-2 256 TCU
91 91 Anthony Johnson Delaware 6-3 279 Florida International
92 Durrant Miles Delaware 6-4 263 Boise state
93 Will sutton DT 6-1 303 Arizona state
94 Pasoni Tasini DT 6-4 297 Utah
97 Jacquies Smith Delaware 6-3 253 Missouri
99 Jordan Thompson DT 6-2 284 Northwest

List of wildcats of L.A.

Do not. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. college
two McClendon Jalan QB 6-4 222 Baylor
3 Kanoff Chad QB 6-4 205 Princeton
6 6 Schmidt Colton P 5-11 224 California-Davis
8 Johnson Josh QB 6-3 205 San Diego
9 9 Novak Nick K 5-11 202 Maryland
10 Whitfield Kermit WR 5-7 185 Estado de la Florida
eleven Abeto Nelson WR 6-1 206 Colorado
fifteen McBride Tre WR 6-0 245 William y Mary
17 Greene Jalen WR 6-1 205 Estado de utah
18 years Jennings Adonis WR 6-2 203 templo
twenty Dunlap Jaylen CB 6-0 186 Illinois
twenty-one Diggs Mar,amp;#39;Sean SAF 6-1 218 Alabama-Birmingham
22 Couplin Jerome SAF 6-1 213 William y Mary
2. 3 Stevens Miguel CB 5-11 185 Estado de carolina del norte
24 Rosa Larry RB 5-9 192 Estado de nuevo mexico
27 Molinero Harlan CB 5-11 182 Sureste de Louisiana
28 Carretero Martez RB 5-7 210 Estado de Grambling
29 Tocho Jack SAF 6-0 202 Estado de carolina del norte
32 Wiley LaDarius SAF 6-1 209 Vanderbilt
33 muelles Arrion CB 5-11 208 Oregón
3. 4 capucha Elijah RB 5-11 232 North Carolina
36 Dixon Ahmad SAF 6-0 212 Baylor
41 Harris Dujuan RB 5-7 206 Troy
44 Mays Willie LB 6-4 242 Tiffin
Four. Five Navarrese Ryan LS 6-0 2. 3. 4 Oregon State
47 Tatum Roman CB 5-1 174 Southern Illinois
fifty Gause Quentin LB 6-0 232 Rutgers
52 Williams Tre,amp;#39; LB 6-2 236 Auburn
54 Jones Taiwan LB 6-2 245 estado de Michigan
56 Siragusa Nico OG 6-4 319 San Diego State
57 Smith Será LB 6-2 231 Texas Tech
59 Lauina Fred OG 6-3 315 Oregon State
62 Wallace Dwayne Antiguo Testamento 6-3 327 Kansas
66 Vahe Patrick OG 6-2 325 Texas
70 McKenzie Kahlil OG 6-3 320 Tennessee
72 Norton Storm Antiguo Testamento 6-8 308 Toledo
73 Robinson Jaelin Antiguo Testamento 6-5 336 templo
74 Roemer Tyler Antiguo Testamento 6-6 315 San Diego State
75 Maiava Lene Antiguo Testamento 6-5 311.6 Arizona
77 Oakman Shawn DE 6-9 280 Baylor
80 Blacknall Saeed WR 6-2 209 Penn State
82 Barnes Brandon TE 6-4 255 Alabama State
84 Smallwood Jordán WR 6-2 225 Oklahoma
88 Hampton De,amp;#39;Quan WR 6-3 223 Southern California
90 Henderson Roderick DE 6-9 287 Baylor
91 91 Roberts Boogie DT 6-2 289 San Jose State
93 Sanders Trevon DT 6-2 327 Troy
94 Reed Cedric DE 6-5 259 Texas
95 Hughes Montori DT 6-4 350 Tennessee-Martin
96 Johnson Anthony LB 6-2 308 LSU
98 Taylor Devin DE 6-8 267 South Carolina
99 Brady Latarius DT 6-2 281 Memphis

