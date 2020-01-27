XFL 2020 List: Here are the 52 men's lists for the eight teams

%MINIFYHTMLbbb5ac7da4bb48027ef12c1e2632494d11% %MINIFYHTMLbbb5ac7da4bb48027ef12c1e2632494d12%

The XFL has finished its rosters of 52 men for each of its eight teams.

With the beginning of the season rapidly approaching (Saturday, February 8), the need to cut the lists became a necessity. In general, there won't be too many players without a team. The league draft resulted in each team finishing with a list of 71 players for a total of 568 players in total.

After finishing the lists, there are now a total of 416 players in the league. And although the lists have been cut, obviously there is still time ahead of the season for more transactions. As in the NFL, when a team cuts a player, there may be another team in the league that has an interest in that player. There could also be late additions of free agents.

But as of now, below is the appearance of the lists. And, of course, there is still time for each team to finish its depth table and announce the headlines. For example, the St. Louis BattleHawks used four different quarterbacks in their scrimmage game earlier this month, so the team is still determining who should start in QB.

In fact, Commissioner Oliver Luck recently told XFL.com how likely it would be for teams to use multiple quarterbacks.

"We decided that we wanted to have two really solid players in the quarterback position for each team," Luck said. "Based on what I saw, we did it. I would be surprised if some team has the same quarterback until week 10, given the nature of the game, the fact that it is a startup and we have some good defensive players coming out of the edge. "

Below are all the lists for each individual team.

List of defenders of D.C.

Do not. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. college one Thompkins, DeAndre Wr 5 & ​​# 39; 11 " 187 Penn state two Rausa, Ty K 5 & ​​# 39; 9 " 189 Boise state 3 Jackson, Tyree QB 6 & # 39; 7 " 250 Buffalo 4 4 Rogers, Eli Wr 5 & ​​# 39; 11 " 176 Louisville 7 7 Niswander Hunter P 6 & # 39; 5 " 230 Northwest 9 9 Rowell, Jalen Wr 6 & # 39; 4 " Air Force 10 Cobbs, Simmie Wr 6 & # 39; 3 " 220 Indiana 12 Jones, Cardale QB 6 & # 39; 5 " 264 Ohio State fifteen Ross, Rashad Wr 6 & # 39; 0 " 180 Arizona state sixteen Palka, Tyler Wr 6 & # 39; 0 " 197 Gannon 19 Dupre, Malachi Wr 6 & # 39; 4 " 195 LSU twenty Merritt, Carlos S 6 & # 39; 0 " 190 Campbell twenty-one Grant, Doran CB 5 & ​​# 39; 10 " 195 Ohio State 22 Elam, Matt S 5 & ​​# 39; 10 " 205 Florida 2. 3 Myrick, Jalen CB 5 & ​​# 39; 10 " 201 Minnesota 24 Pumphrey, Donnel RB 5 & ​​# 39; 8 " 178 San Diego State 25 Lawrence, Desmond CB 5 & ​​# 39; 11 " 187 North Carolina 26 Pressley, Jhurell RB 5 & ​​# 39; 10 " 209 New Mexico 28 Campbell, Elijah CB 5 & ​​# 39; 11 " 192 Northern iowa 29 Kinnel, Tyree S 5 & ​​# 39; 11 " 210 Michigan 30 Sylve, Bradley CB 6 & # 39; 0 " 172 Alabama 31 Brossette, Nick RB 5 & ​​# 39; 11 " 210 LSU 32 Abdullah, Khalid RB 5 & ​​# 39; 9 " 226 James Madison 38 Thomas, Shamarko S 5 & ​​# 39; 9 " 205 Syracuse 42 Khoury Brian Delaware 6 & # 39; 3 " 238 Carnegie Mellon 51 Johnson, Dorian OG 6 & # 39; 5 " 291 Pittsburgh 52 Celestin, Jonathan LB 6 & # 39; 0 " 227 Minnesota 53 Thurman, Jameer LB 6 & # 39; 0 " 223 State of indiana 54 Massaquoi, Jonathan LB 6 & # 39; 2 " 265 Trojan 55 Williams, Antwione LB 6 & # 39; 3 " 245 Georgia Southern 56 Freeman, KeShun Delaware 6 & # 39; 2 " 259 Georgia Tech 58 Wright, Scooby LB 6 & # 39; 0 " 228 Arizona 59 Tarpley, A.J. LB 6 & # 39; 2 " 225 Stanford 64 Toth, Jon boss 6 & # 39; 5 " 298 Kentucky 69 Boozer, Cole Old Testament 6 & # 39; 5 " 306 temple 72 Tuley-Tillman, Logan Old Testament 6 & # 39; 6 " 308 Texas-El Paso 74 Cook, Rishard OG 6 & # 39; 3 " 364 UAB 75 Brown Chris OG 6 & # 39; 4 " 315 Southeast California 77 O & # 39; Do, James boss 6 & # 39; 2 " 299 Buffalo 78 Bunche, Malcolm Old Testament 6 & # 39; 6 " 326 UCLA 79 Wesley, De & # 39; Ondre Old Testament 6 & # 39; 6 " 320 Brigham Young 80 Ernsberger, Donnie TEA 6 & # 39; 3 " 241 Western michigan 85 Hayward, Derrick TEA 6 & # 39; 5 " 260 Maryland 86 Lee, Khari TEA 6 & # 39; 4 " 255 Bowie State 90 Anau, Siupeli DT 6 & # 39; 2 " 286 Northern arizona 91 91 Barnes, Tavaris Delaware 6 & # 39; 4 " 267 Clemson 92 Qualls, Elijah DT 6 & # 39; 1 " 337 Washington 93 Sprinkle tracy DT 6 & # 39; 2 " 287 Ohio State 94 Vakameilalo, Kalani DT 6 & # 39; 3 " 322 Oregon State 95 Bigelow, Kenny DT 6 & # 39; 3 " 308 West Virginia 96 Bromley, Jay DT 6 & # 39; 3 " 297 Syracuse 99 Montgomery, Sam Delaware 6 & # 39; 3 " 248 LSU

Dallas Renegades List

Do not. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. college one Jazz Ferguson Wr 6-5 228 Northwestern state two He drew Galitz P 6-0 221 Baylor 7 7 Eric Dungeon QB 6-4 226 Syracuse 8 Austin MacGinnis K 5-10 175 Kentucky 9 9 Philip Nelson QB 6-3 222 East carolina eleven Joshua Crockett Wr 6-2 197 Central oklahoma 12 Landry Jones QB 6-4 225 Oklahoma 13 Jeff Badete Wr 5-11 182 Oklahoma sixteen Jerrod Heard Wr 6-1 201 Texas 18 years Freddie Martino Wr 6-0 195 North greenville 19 Flynn Nagel Wr 5-11 188 Northwest twenty Tenny Adewusi S 5-11 200 Delaware twenty-one Micah Abernathy S 6-0 195 Tennessee 22 Marquis Young RB 5-11 210 Massachusetts 2. 3 Josh Thornton CB 5-11 181 Southern utah 24 Treston Decoud CB 6-2 206 Oregon State 25 spear Dunbar RB 5-8 205 North texas 27 Austin Walter RB 5-7 194 Rice 28 Josh Hawkins CB 5-10 189 East carolina 31 Derron blacksmith S 5-10 200 Fresno State 3. 4 Cameron Artis-payne RB 5-10 212 Brown 38 Donatello Brown CB 6-0 192 Valdosta State 40 Tre Watson LB 6-2 242 Maryland 41 Dashaun Phillips CB 5-11 182 Tarleton State 43 Christian Kuntz LB 6-2 228 Duquesne 44 Hau & # 39; oli Kikaha outdoor transmission 6-2 253 Washington Four. Five Doyin Jibowu S 6-1 200 Fort Hays State 46 Tegray Scales LB 6-0 230 Indiana 47 Tobenna Okeke OLB 6-3 244 Fresno State 48 Greer Martini LB 6-3 232 Notre Dame 49 Donald Parham TEA 6-8 240 Stetson fifty Reshard Cliett LB 6-2 235 South Florida 51 lightning bolt Davison LB 6-2 230 California 52 John Keenoy OG 6-3 300 Western michigan 55 James Folston outdoor transmission 6-3 233 Pittsburgh 57 Frank Alexander Delaware 6-4 270 Oklahoma 58 Asantay Brown LB 6-0 215 Western michigan 59 Johnathan Calvin outdoor transmission 6-3 272 Mississippi State 61 Maurquice Shakir OG 6-4 313 Middle Tennessee 62 Darius James Old Testament 6-4 327 Brown Sixty-five Alex Balducci boss 6-4 309 Oregon 66 Josh Allen OG 6-3 312 UL Monroe 70 Willie Beavers Old Testament 6-5 321 Western michigan 71 Justin Evans Old Testament 6-5 300 South Carolina State 74 Salesi Uhatafe OG 6-5 324 Utah 77 He passed Murphy Old Testament 6-6 296 Northwestern state 80 Sean Price TE / H 6-2 245 South Florida 86 Julian Allen TEA 6-3 2. 3. 4 Southern mississippi 91 91 Tomasi Laulile DT 6-4 285 BYU 93 Tony Guerad DT 6-3 297 UCF 96 Winston Craig Delaware 6-3 288 Richmond 98 Gelen Robinson Delaware 6-1 283 Purdue

New York Guardians List

Do not. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. college one McKay, Mekale Wr 6-5 201 Cincinnati two Horn, Joe Wr 5-10 174 Missouri Western 3 Pearson, Colby Wr 6-0 197 Brigham Young 7 7 Pérez, Luis QB 6-3 218 Texas A,amp;M Commerce 8 Vogel, Justin P 6-5 214 Miami Florida) 9 9 Redding, Teo Wr 6-2 176 Bowling green 10 Duke, Austin Wr 5-9 161 Charlotte 12 Williams, Marquise QB 6-2 229 North Carolina 14 McGloin, Matt QB 6-0 205 Penn state sixteen McCrane, Matthew K 5-10 168 Kansas State 17 Liggins, Justice Wr 6-0 198 Stephen F. Austin twenty Cook III, Tim RB 6-0 248 Oregon State twenty-one Summers, jamar CB 5-11 185 Connecticut 22 Askew-Henry, Dravon S 5-11 188 West Virginia 2. 3 Stockton, Justin RB 5-9 200 Texas Tech 24 Texada II, Ranthony CB 5-8 177 Texas Christian 26 Neal, DeJuan CB 5-11 193 Shepherd 27 Victor Darius RB 5-6 230 Towson 28 Sutton, Wesley S 5-11 194 Northern arizona 29 Jones, Bryce CB 5 & ​​# 39; 11 177 Akron 30 Soroh, Andrew S 6-0 203 Florida Atlantic 31 Alexander, Terrence CB 5-9 183 LSU 33 Hendy, A.J. S 6-0 205 Maryland 3. 4 Colburn II, Matthew RB 5-8 198 Wake forest 36 Cox, Demetrious S 6-0 198 Michigan state 42 Daly Scott LS 6-2 245 Notre Dame 44 Mueller, Ryan LB 6-2 251 Kansas State Four. Five Hines, D & # 39; Juan LB 6-1 227 Houston 47 Ginda, Frank LB 6-0 2. 3. 4 San Jose State 48 Johnson, Jawuan LB 5-11 229 Texas Christian 49 DeLuca, Nick LB 6-3 233 North Dakota State 55 Wright, Charles Delaware 6-3 240 Vanderbilt 56 Heeney, Ben LB 6-0 217 Kansas 58 Rotimi JR, Bunmi Delaware 6-3 266 Old domain 59 Dooley, Garret LB 6-2 227 Wisconsin 68 Brumfield, Garrett C 6-3 294 LSU 69 Silberman, Ian C 6-5 309 Boston College 70 Kling IV, John T 6-7 349 Buffalo 71 Weiss, Brant T 6-6 292 Toledo 73 Young Avery OL 6-6 306 Brown 74 Jones, Jarron T 6-6 315 Notre Dame 78 Coyle, Anthony Sun 6-5 296 Fordham 79 Mom Damien Sun 6-3 324 USC 83 Sutherland, Jake TEA 6-4 253 Morehead State 85 Brown, Keenen TEA 6-3 252 Texas state 87 Powell, Jake TEA 6-5 232 Monmouth (NJ) 88 Bibbs, EJ TEA 6-3 254 Iowa State 91 91 Owens, Jarrell Delaware 6-2 275 Oklahoma State 93 Barnes, TJ DT 6-7 362 Georgia Tech 94 Mbu, Joey DT 6-3 336 Houston 96 Johnson JR, Toby DT 6-4 350 Georgia 99 Walker, Cavon DT 6-2 288 Maryland

Houston Roughnecks List

Do not. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. college one Lewis, Kahlil Wr 5-10 190 Cincinnati 3 Mobley, Sam Wr 5-10 175 Catawba 5 5 Rehkow, Austin P 6-3 214 Idaho 7 7 Castillo, Sergio K 5-10 175 West Texas AM 10 Coates, Sammie Wr 6-1 210 Brown eleven Walker, P.J. QB 5-11 214 temple 13 Bolden, Ray Wr 5-9 165 Stony brook 14 Phillips, Cam Wr 6-0 201 Virginia Tech fifteen Malone, Ryheem Wr 5-9 187 Louisiana-Lafayette 17 Jackson Blake Wr 5-11 200 Mary Hardin-Baylor 18 years Cook, Connor QB 6-4 217 Michigan state twenty Huff, Marqueston S 5-11 196 Wyoming twenty-one James, Charles CB 5-9 185 Charleston Southern 22 Ballard, Corrian S 6-3 195 Utah 2. 3 Elston, Bring S 5-11 193 Mississippi 25 Brown, cody S 6-0 208 Arkansas State 26 Smith, Saivion CB 6-1 190 Alabama 27 Harris, Ajene CB 5-10 190 USC 28 Butler, James RB 5-10 205 Nevada / Iowa 29 Henderson, De & # 39; Angelo RB 5-8 207 Coastal Carolina 30 Olatoye, Deji CB 6-1 205 North Carolina A,amp;T 32 Nichols, Deatrick CB 5-9 185 South Florida 33 Holley, nick RB 5-10 194 Kent State 40 Schwab, Ty LB 6-1 225 Boston College 41 Johnson, Jeremiah CB 6-1 185 Concord 42 Brown, Beniquez LB 6-0 229 Mississippi State 43 Bradford, Carl LB 6-1 250 Arizona state 44 Williams, Andre RB 6-0 220 Boston College 47 Gates, DeMarquis LB 6-2 221 Mississippi fifty Burnett, Kaelin LB 6-4 2. 3. 4 Nevada 51 Robinson, Edmond LB 6-3 245 Newberry 53 Lewis, Drew LB 6-2 229 Colorado 54 Lewis, LaTroy LB 6-3 240 Tennessee 56 Koroma, Tejan OL 6-1 300 Brigham Young 58 Taylor, Colton LS 5-11 241 Virginia Tech 59 McMillian, Vantrell DL 6-3 255 Chattanooga 60 60 Weathersby, Toby OL 6-5 315 LSU Sixty-five Rhaney, Demetrius OL 6-2 305 Tennessee state 66 Tucker, Marquez OL 6-3 300 Southern utah 69 Faciane, Isame OL 6-3 300 Florida International 73 Tretola, Sebastian OL 6-3 325 Arkansas 74 Gennesia, Avery OL 6-5 315 Texas A,amp;M 76 Bushell-Beatty, Juwann OL 6-5 333 Michigan 77 Palmer, Kelvin OL 6-4 290 Baylor 79 Poole, Terry OL 6-5 307 San Diego State 90 Maxey, Johnny Delaware 6-4 293 Mars hill 91 91 Lyons, Caushaud DL 6-5 284 Tusculum 93 Crawford, Corey Delaware 6-5 283 Clemson 94 Ealy, Kony Delaware 6-4 273 Missouri 96 Palmore, Walter DL 6-4 320 Missouri 97 Wright, Gabe DL 6-3 285 Brown 98 James, Nick DL 6-4 314 Mississippi State

St. Louis BattleHawks List

Do not. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. college 14 Agudosi, Carlton Wr 6 & # 39; 6 220 Rutgers 55 Ankrah, Andrew Delaware 6 & # 39; 3 216 James Madison 32 Badie, Sherman RB 5 & ​​# 39; 10 194 Tulane 58 Beauharnais, Steve LB 6 & # 39; 0 240 Rutgers 60 60 Bushell-Beatty, Juwann OG 6 & # 39; 5 333 Michigan 31 Caldwell, Trey CB 5 & ​​# 39; 8 188 Louisiana-Monroe 72 Campos, Jake OG 6 & # 39; 7 320 Iowa State 48 Carew, Tanner LS 6 & # 39; 1 245 Oregon 98 Clarke, Will DL 6 & # 39; 6 271 West Virginia 88 Davis, Connor TEA 6 & # 39; 7 254 Stony brook 89 Deane, Mik & # 39; Quan TEA 6 & # 39; 3 240 Western Kentucky 4 4 Fitzgerald, Nick QB 6 & # 39; 5 227 Mississippi State 67 Folkerts, Brian OG 6 & # 39; 4 310 Washburn 36 Ford, Keith RB 5 & ​​# 39; 10 219 Texas A,amp;M 59 Garcia-Williams, Jamell Delaware 6 & # 39; 8 260 Alabama-Birmingham 57 Garvin, Terence LB 6 & # 39; 3 242 West Virginia 9 9 Grayson, Davon Wr 6 & # 39; 0 199 East carolina 91 91 Hardison, Marcus DT 6 & # 39; 3 315 Arizona state 6 6 Heinicke, Taylor QB 6 & # 39; 1 205 Old domain 54 Hendrix, Dewayne DL 6 & # 39; 4 269 Pittsburgh 25 Hill, Will S 6 & # 39; 1 202 Florida 41 Hillary, Darius DB 5 & ​​# 39; 10 183 Wisconsin 56 Hoskins, Ro & # 39; Derrick LB 6 & # 39; 2 230 Florida State 82 Hunt, Cole TEA 6 & # 39; 6 254 Texas Christian 52 Jenkins, Alex DL 6 & # 39; 6 269 Incarnate Word 3. 4 Johnson, Trey DB 5 & ​​# 39; 11 161 Villanova 24 Jones, Matt RB 6 & # 39; 2 227 Florida 51 Jones, Shaq Delaware 6 & # 39; 2 248 Alabama-Birmingham 93 Jones, Ulric Delaware 6 & # 39; 5 300 South Carolina 29 Jones-Quartey, Harold DB 5 & ​​# 39; 11 215 Findlay 7 7 Marquette king P 6 & # 39; 0 192 Fort Valley State 78 Kirven, Korren Sun 6 & # 39; 4 315 Alabama 96 Lambert, Davonte DT 6 & # 39; 1 279 Brown 30 Lawry III, Ray RB 5 & ​​# 39; 9 205 Old domain 28 Liggins, Jay DB 6 & # 39; 2 200 Dickinson 85 Lucas, Marcus Wr 6 & # 39; 5 220 Missouri 73 McCants, Matt Old Testament 6 & # 39; 5 309 Alabama-Birmingham 26 McCoil, Dexter S 6 & # 39; 4 224 Tulsa 70 McDonald Andrew Old Testament 6 & # 39; 5 316 Indiana 33 Michael, Christine RB 5 & ​​# 39; 10 220 Texas A,amp;M 64 Miller, Michael OG 6 & # 39; 4 298 Washburn 17 Mumphery, Keith Wr 6 & # 39; 0 210 Michigan state 8 Patterson, Damoun Wr 6 & # 39; 4 192 Youngstown State 0 0 Payne, Jake DT 6 & # 39; 4 300 Shenandoah fifteen Pierson-El, De & # 39; Mornay Wr 5 & ​​# 39; 9 194 Nebraska 76 Perkins, Kent Old Testament 6 & # 39; 5 311 Texas 44 Powell, Joe S 6 & # 39; 2 235 Globe Tech 53 President Gimel Delaware 6 & # 39; 4 275 Illinois 61 Reagan, Bruno Old Testament 6 & # 39; 3 322 Vanderbilt 37 Reed, Trovon CB 5 & ​​# 39; 11 194 Brown 87 Reilly, Brandon Wr 6 & # 39; 1 202 Nebraska 29 Rivers, David CB 6 & # 39; 0 185 Youngstown State eleven Roback, Brogan QB 6 & # 39; 3 215 Eastern michigan 2. 3 Robinson, Kenny S 6 & # 39; 2 198 West Virginia 84 Russell, Alonzo Wr 6 & # 39; 4 218 Toledo 5 5 Russolino, Taylor K 6 & # 39; 0 170 Milsaps 90 Sayles, Casey DT 6 & # 39; 3 289 Ohio 94 Soulek, Kellen DT 6 & # 39; 4 310 South Dakota State 10 Ta & # 39; Amu, Jordan QB 6 & # 39; 2 221 Mississippi 46 Thomas, Matthew LB 6 & # 39; 3 209 Florida State twenty Tillery, Lenard RB 5 & ​​# 39; 9 201 University of the South 99 Tuaau, Charles DL 6 & # 39; 5 311 Texas A & M-Commerce 35 Wade, D & # 39; Montre CB 6 & # 39; 0 200 Murray State 75 Wallace, Brian OL 6 & # 39; 5 326 Arkansas 95 Ward, Channing DT 6 & # 39; 4 260 Mississippi two Washington, L & # 39; Damian Wr 6 & # 39; 4 216 Missouri 22 White, Marquez CB 5 & ​​# 39; 11 194 Florida State 27 White ryan CB 5 & ​​# 39; 11 196 Brown 83 Williams, Terrance Wr 6 & # 39; 2 210 Baylor

Tampa Bay Vipers List

Do not. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. college 3 Andrew Franks K 6-1 205 Rensselaer Polytechnic 4 4 Taylor Cornelius QB 6-6 232 Oklahoma State 5 5 Antonio Callaway Wr 5-11 200 Florida 8 Chase Litton QB 6-5 230 Marshall 9 9 Quinton flowers QB / RB 5-10 211 South Florida 10 Jake Schum P 5-11 212 Buffalo eleven Aaron Murray QB 6-1 207 Georgia 13 Donteea Dye Wr 5-10 195 Heidelberg 14 Stacy coley Wr 6-0 195 Miami Florida) fifteen Seantavius ​​jones Wr 6-4 209 Valdosta State 17 Jalen Tolliver Wr 6-3 209 Arkansas-Monticello 18 years Reece horn Wr 6-3 213 Indianapolis 19 Tanner McEvoy Wr 6-6 230 Wisconsin twenty Tarvarus McFadden DB 6-2 205 Florida State twenty-one Robert Priester S 5-9 181 Wyoming 22 Rannell hall DB 6-0 200 Central florida 2. 3 Anthoula Kelly DB 5-10 183 Fresno State 24 From & # 39; Veon Smith RB 5-11 225 Michigan 27 Micah Hannemann S 6-0 190 Brigham Young 28 Bryce Canady CB 6-0 193 Florida International 29 Jacques Patrick RB 6-3 235 Florida State 30 Demontre Hurst CB 5-10 183 Oklahoma 31 Corey moore DB 6-2 200 Georgia 32 Jalen Collins CB 6-1 203 LSU 33 Shelton Lewis CB 6-0 185 Florida Atlantic 3. 4 Mack brown RB 5-11 213 Florida 35 Marcelis branch S 5-11 190 Robert Morris 41 Terrance Plummer LB 6-1 2. 3. 4 Central florida 42 Nick moore LS 6-3 245 Georgia 43 Emmanuel Beal LB 6-0 223 Oklahoma Four. Five Lucas Wacha LB 6-1 230 Wyoming 49 Nikita Whitlock DT 5-10 250 Wake forest fifty John Yarbrough boss 6-4 300 Richmond 53 Mount deiontrez Delaware 6-5 253 Louisville 56 Ike Spearman LB 6-0 233 Eastern michigan 63 Jordan McCray boss 6-3 322 Central florida 67 Jerald foster OG 6-3 335 Nebraska 71 Isaiah Williams Old Testament 6-3 306 Akron 73 Ivey martez Old Testament 6-5 315 Florida 75 Andrew Tiller OG 6-5 334 Syracuse 76 Daronte Bouldin OG 6-6 331 Mississippi 78 Marquis Lucas Old Testament 6-4 315 West Virginia 80 DeAndre Goolsby TEA 6-5 240 Florida 81 Daniel Williams Wr 6-3 201 Jackson State 83 Ryan Davis Wr 5-10 189 Brown 85 Nick Truesdell TEA 6-5 249 Grand Rapids Jr. Co. 86 Colin Thompson TEA 6-4 258 temple 91 91 Bobby Richardson Delaware 6-3 286 Indiana 92 Josh Banks DT 6-4 290 Wake forest 95 CeCe Jefferson Delaware 6-1 266 Florida 96 Jason Neill Delaware 6-3 278 Texas-San Antonio 97 Ricky Walker DT 6-2 295 Virginia Tech

Seattle dragons list

Do not. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. college two Kasen Williams Wr 6-1 218 Washington 5 5 Garrett hartley K 5-8 196 Oklahoma 7 7 B.J. Daniels QB 5-11 222 South Florida 9 9 Brock miller P 5-11 190 Southern utah 10 John Santiago Wr 5-9 170 North Dakota eleven Sergio Bailey Wr 6-0 185 Eastern michigan 12 Brandon Silvers QB 6-3 224 Trojan 13 Austin Proehl Wr 5-9 182 North Carolina 14 Alonzo Moore Wr 6-1 199 Nebraska sixteen Dontez Byrd Wr 5-11 180 Tennessee Tech 19 Keenan Reynolds Wr 5-10 190 Navy twenty Kenneth Farrow RB 5-10 219 Houston twenty-one Mohammed Seisay CB 6-1 202 Nebraska 2. 3 Trey williams RB 5-8 195 Texas A,amp;M 24 Marko Myers CB 5-10 185 Southeastern 25 Steve Williams CB 5-9 181 California 27 Johnathan alston CB 6-1 206 State of north carolina 30 Channing stribling CB 6-2 188 Michigan 31 Ja & # 39; Quan Gardner RB 5-5 201 Humboldt State 32 Tyson graham S 6-2 208 South Dakota 33 Jordan Martin S 6-2 204 204 Syracuse 3. 4 Jeremy Clark CB 6-3 206 Michigan 35 Godwin Igwebuike S 6-0 212 Northwest 39 Santos Ramirez S 6-1 202 Arkansas 41 Noah Borden LS 6-1 220 Hawaii fifty Dillon day C 6-3 301 Mississippi St. 51 Praise Martin-Oguike Delaware 6-0 258 temple 52 Kyle Queiro LB 6-2 215 Northwest 55 Nick temple LB 5-10 224 Cincinnati 56 Nyles Morgan LB 6-1 230 Notre Dame 57 Marcel Frazier Delaware 6-5 256 Missouri 59 Steven Johnson LB 6-1 239 Kansas 68 Cyril Richardson Sun 6-5 329 Baylor 69 William Campbell Sun 6-5 309 Michigan 72 Anthony Moten DT 6-4 315 Miami Florida) 73 Kirk barron C 6-2 309 Purdue 75 Venzell Boulware Sun 6-3 306 Tennessee 76 Michael Dunn T 6-5 300 Maryland 77 Quinterrius Eatmon T 6-6 313 South Florida 79 Isaiah Battle T 6-6 312 Clemson 81 Colin Jeter TEA 6-5 250 LSU 84 Ben johnson TEA 6-4 246 Kansas 85 Cam clear TEA 6-5 277 Texas A,amp;M 88 Evan Rodriguez TEA 6-2 239 temple 89 Connor Hamlett TEA 6-7 259 Oregon State 90 Stansly Maponga Delaware 6-2 256 TCU 91 91 Anthony Johnson Delaware 6-3 279 Florida International 92 Durrant Miles Delaware 6-4 263 Boise state 93 Will sutton DT 6-1 303 Arizona state 94 Pasoni Tasini DT 6-4 297 Utah 97 Jacquies Smith Delaware 6-3 253 Missouri 99 Jordan Thompson DT 6-2 284 Northwest

List of wildcats of L.A.