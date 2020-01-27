Words used to describe the Auschwitz controversy, 75 years later | History

Oswiecim, Poland – A group of tourists faced another on a recent and cold Wednesday in Auschwitz, the German Nazi concentration camp and death camp.

The guides dragged the guests through the crematorium, the torture block, the barracks and the exhibits, like the human hair stripped of the prisoners after their death in the gas chambers.

Now known as the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial, it is located about 70 kilometers (43 miles) west of Krakow. In 2019, around 2.3 million visitors arrived, a record.

Press officer Pawel Sawicki says he wants to reach millions more, online, what he does through the official Twitter account @AuschwitzMuseum.

Sawicki works in what was once the German Schutzstaffel pharmacy, the strength of the SS that guarded the camp. Lift the blinds and point the barbed wire in your sight.

Throughout the day, post tweets, usually about people who died here in Auschwitz.

The Nazis killed at least 1.1. millions of people here, mostly Jews, but also non-Jewish Poles, gay men, members of the Roma ethnic group, Soviet prisoners and Jehovah's Witnesses.

An exhibit at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial shows shoes that belonged to people deported to the camp complex. The camp complex was released on January 27, 1945. (Verónica Zaragovia / Al Jazeera)

Sawicki sometimes contacts other Twitter users publicly if he thinks his tweets, articles, books or movies about Auschwitz are inaccurate.

"We see that this also respects the story (of the victims): ask journalists, writers, artists or anyone: be real, be correct when we talk about this story," said Sawicki.

But these corrections sometimes become heated arguments.

Simply put, just like the Hiroshima bomb was not a Japanese bomb, this camp was not Polish. Piotr M. A. Cywinski, Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and museum director

In early December, the memorial tweeted a user: "Acts of Poles, whether heroic or horrible, in the context of the German occupation of Poland and the extermination of Jews, must be investigated in an honest, fair and professional manner. However , in the case of Auschwitz's story talking about Polish complicity is simply false. "

The camp was controlled by the German state and the SS, the director of the monument, Piotr M. A. Cywinski, told Al Jazeera.

"Simply put, just like the Hiroshima bomb was not a Japanese bomb, this camp was not a Polish camp."

Germany invaded Poland on September 1, 1939, which launched World War II.

The Polish army tried to resist Adolf Hitler's troops, but could not compete against their supplies and machinery. About two weeks later, Joseph Stalin invaded from the east.

While German and Soviet troops controlled Poland in October, the borders changed rapidly.

The Auschwitz complex, which operated from 1940 to 1945, was not in Poland. Poland before the war had taken over.

Still, many on Twitter say that even in occupied Poland and throughout Europe, anti-Semites helped German Nazis get more victims in their camps, and want to express this without being confronted by @AuschwitzMuseum Twitter account.

"My great grandmother doesn't have a grave I can visit. She ended up in an Auschwitz fireplace," a man tweeted in response to the memorial.

"Today, the caretakers of the site where this crime occurred contacted me to deny Polish complicity in their murder and send vile comments from the Holocaust revisionists to my food."

During World War II in Poland, the German occupation was extremely brutal. She was genocidal with regard to the Jews, but she was extremely brutal and murderous against the Poles. Great-grandson of the victim of Auschwitz

The author of this tweet asked Al Jazeera to remain anonymous for concern for his safety, after he felt attacked by the monument and an avalanche of cyberbullying.

Because he wrote: "Polish complicity," one person replied: "Because you're Jewish, you're sure to act like a pig."

He said the Germans ran the camps in Auschwitz and murdered non-Jewish Poles, but added that "ignoring the enthusiastic and voluntary collaboration of much of the Polish population to supply Auschwitz with its victims is nothing less than Holocaust revisionism."

Sawicki said he appreciates the negative comments.

"It means we are doing our job well," he said.

Born in Poland, Jan T. Gross, retired professor Princeton University, which wrote "Neighbors: The Destruction of the Jewish Community in Jedwabne, Poland," includes the range of reactions that arise when writing about Poland during the Holocaust.

In his book, he rebuilds and examines a massacre in July 1941 when the non-Jewish Jedwabne Poles, and not the German Nazis, murdered their Jewish neighbors. They led most of the Jews to a barn and burned them alive.

"It implies important things about the complicity of ordinary people who are not Jewish in the persecution of Jews during the war," Gross said.

After the publication of the book in 2001, the then president of Poland, Aleksander Kwasniewski, publicly apologized to the victims. Several examples of Holocaust historiography followed. But so did the controversy and the efforts of some to discredit Gross's work.

"During World War II in Poland, the German occupation was extremely brutal," Gross said. "She was genocidal with regard to the Jews, but she was extremely brutal and murderous against the Poles."

At the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial, an exhibition shows stolen luggage of people deported to the camp by the German Nazis (Veronica Zaragovia / Al Jazeera)

The Poles suffered a lot under the Germans, but now they had another painful challenge.

"How to be a victim and persecutor at the same time," Gross said.

In 2012, as these feelings were still raw, the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, angered the leaders of Poland by saying the words "Polish extermination camp,quot; at a ceremony of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In 2015, the conservative candidate Andrzej Duda won the presidential elections and in a few years signed a bill that prohibits blaming the Poles for the crimes of Nazi Germany.

At first, this entailed a possible prison sentence, but since then the government has backed down on that. Even so, the law strained Poland's relationship with countries like Israel.

Israel invited Poland to this month's World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem to commemorate 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz. While some presidents were asked to speak, Duda did not and rejected the invitation.

Krakow Resident Kamil Kmak, 30, doesn't believe the legislation can solve the problem of "Polish camps,quot;.

He said education is essential and that very few people have learned about the history of Poland.

During World War II, the Polish government went into exile in London.

From there, he supported a resistance movement against the Germans. After the end of the war, Britain and France left Poland.

The Soviet Union, whose army had liberated the Auschwitz camps on January 27, 1945, oppressed Poland under communist rule for almost 45 years.

In addition to his full-time work, Kmak also works to draw attention to the history of Polish and non-Jewish Jews in the foreground. Kmak joined the efforts of the Foundation of the Popiela family by Polish Olympian Dariusz Popiela to properly restore or commemorate Jewish cemeteries.

Kmak, who is not a Jew, spent 10 years investigating the names of more than 1,700 Jews from a Polish city called Grybow. The Nazis killed Jews in Grybow inside the city's Jewish ghetto, although they murdered the majority in the Belzec gas chambers.

Last November, Kmak joined many others to present a monument with the names of the Jewish victims of Grybow, which had never been commemorated before.

Grybow is where he grew up, decades later.

"We are trying to rebuild the world that was shattered."

Around 2.3 million people visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in 2019. This year marks 75 years since the Soviet army released the camp complex in 1945 (Veronica Zaragovia / Al Jazeera)

The proper reconstruction, he said, depends on the words, a point made by the Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk, Nobel Prize for literature.

Tokarczuk has received criticism, including death threats, for criticizing Poland's past, including anti-Semitic incidents.

"The world is made of words," Tokarczuk wrote in his Nobel speech in December 2019.

"Therefore, how we think about the world and, perhaps more importantly, how we narrate it has a massive meaning.

"One thing that happens and is not told ceases to exist and perishes. This is a fact well known not only by historians, but also … for every type of politician and tyrant. He who has and weaves history is at position."