Women, children among seven killed in Afghan government air strikes | News

Air strikes by the Afghan government in the northern province of Balkh have killed at least seven civilians, including three children, which caused protests by local residents.

Tolo news, a local news website, reported that the victims belonged to a family and were killed while having dinner on Sunday.

A member of the Balkh parliament alleged that the attack was carried out in areas controlled by the government, according to local media reports.

The West-backed Afghan government, which has been fighting an armed Taliban rebellion, promised to send an investigative mission to investigate reports of civilian deaths.

Operation Balkh was part of the government’s ground and air offensive against the Taliban, who has waged an armed rebellion since he was removed from power in a US-led invasion in 2001 following deadly attacks on American soil.

The government offensive comes when the United States has been engaging the Taliban in peace talks to end the 19-year war.

The Afghan Defense Ministry said Sunday that it killed dozens of "terrorists,quot; in 13 ground and 12 air operations in nine provinces in the last 24 hours, Reuters reported. At least 13 people were injured and six others arrested, the ministry said.

The Taliban claim deadly attacks

Meanwhile, the Taliban said they had made two more attacks on security forces over the weekend, after sporadic assaults last week.

Afghan security forces checkpoints in Kunduz were attacked on Saturday night, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement, adding that 10 members of the security forces were killed and three injured. The Taliban fighters also captured a large stash of weapons, he said.

In another statement, the Taliban said their fighters had ambushed an Afghan forces patrol in Balkh, killing eight security personnel.

The increase in hostilities occurs when US and Taliban negotiators resumed talks in the capital of Qatar, Doha, after US President Donald Trump abruptly suspended talks last September following a deadly attack in Kabul That killed an American soldier.

Last week, another round of talks with the US Special Representative began. UU. In Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who repeatedly met with the Taliban chief negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Multiple sources close to the talks said the Taliban had agreed internally to stop attacks against US forces and "reduce,quot; attacks against the interests of the Afghan government.

However, during the last week, reports of Taliban fighter attacks against government facilities, including police stations, continued to arrive from different parts of Afghanistan.