Within the prolific life and lasting legacy of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant He was the type of legendary athlete that other legendary athletes spoke with pure reverence.
Remembering the first time he was face to face with the five-time champion, Lebron James He told the story of locating him at the InterContinental Hotel in Philadelphia before the 2002 NBA All-Star Game. Bryant would continue to earn MVP honors in the game, but he first gave the high school star a pair of his Nike basketball shoes Kobe XI red, white and blue. A size too small, the teenager "shook them,quot; anyway, he shared with reporters.
And so, years later, James continued, "it was a dream come true,quot; to join Bryant in the Olympic team, standing shoulder to shoulder with his idol on the podium while catching the first of his two gold medals.
"I just admired him for so many years and saw him from afar and then I could practice with him and, you know, I watched and learned. There is too much. The story is too much," he said in a post-game interview on Saturday night. "Now I'm here with the Lakers uniform in Philadelphia, where he is from, where one of the first times I met him, he gave me his shoes; he won the All-Star weekend. It's surreal. It makes no sense."
At that time, the power forward was simply reflecting on how it felt to pass Bryant on the list of leading NBA scorers. But my word Does your tribute seem disturbingly prophetic now?
Because just 12 hours later, the retired NBA star was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna Bryant and another seven to a basketball tournament when his Sikorsky S-76B helicopter collapsed from the sky towards the hills of Calabasas, California. There were no survivors.
The news was unimaginable. Someone as seemingly invincible as Bryant, an athlete who nicknamed himself Black Mamba in reference to the agility and aggressiveness of the poisonous African snake, should not perish. Certainly not at 41 when I had much more to achieve, much more life to live.
Regretting the shocking loss of a sports icon so synonymous with the world of basketball would have been a monumental task, even if the Grammys did not take place that same day at the Staples Center, where the prolific scorer and dedicated competitor played his heart for 20 seasons in a row
The landmarks from LAX to Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Los Angeles City Hall were lit in purple and gold. NBA teams, full of the types of players who hit Bryant posters on their walls, often imagining themselves as Kobe with every shot they fired in their driveway, presented tribute on the fly, kicking off the Games with a 24 second clock. and violations of half of the eight-second court that represent the numbers the athlete used throughout his career. Fans, appearing in their # 24 and # 8 shirts, held a vigil out of the arena while celebrities, dressed in their best Grammy, struggled to make sense of the tragedy.
"Early today, Los Angeles, the United States and the whole world lost a hero. And we are literally standing here with a broken heart in the house that Kobe Bryant built," said the host. Alicia Keys It started before releasing a version of "It's so hard to say goodbye,quot; with Boyz II Men. "We never imagined in a million years that we would have to start the show this way."
Three years after his retirement, the scoring legend (a virtual shoo-in for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year, the first time he was eligible) was working hard on a second act. While strangers mocked the idea that such a well-known competitor could enjoy life after professional sports, he was thriving, working to spread his love for basketball through his production company Mamba Sports Academy and Granity Studios, with projects like Dear basketball, a letter he wrote announcing his retirement became an animated short film that earned him an Oscar in 2018.
"I mean what the hell. I'm still stumbling on that," he marveled days later. Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I hadn't won a championship in a long, long time, so here we are." Stunned as he was, however, he was already moving on to the next. "I think that for us in the future, it is how I carry this night beyond tonight," he continued. "There is a greater sense of responsibility about how I believe, how I provide more opportunities for new, more diverse voices to be heard in this industry."
As if his first act was not enough for an entire anthology.
The son of the former NBA player Joe "Jelly Bean,quot; Bryant, the sports prodigy was criticized even before leaving the halls of Lower Merion High School in Pennsylvania, leading his team to a 1996 state championship, first in more than 50 years, and then taking brandy, one of the biggest pop stars of the decade, at prom. Elected 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets, he was the first guard to be elected in the first round of the NBA draft directly from high school, a movement that required equal parts of skill and confidence, which he had in abundance.
Thanks to an immediate commercial agreement, he landed in Los Angeles with the Lakers, where he would join Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and stay for his entire career.
Chosen for the All-Star Game in 18 of his 20 seasons, he was named All-NBA 15 times, the Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals twice and the most valuable player in the league in 2008, two years after scoring 81 amazing points in a game against the Toronto Raptors. (That total remains only the second in the basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain100 point game).
A decade in his professional career, he changed his number from 8 to 24, the one he had used in high school, to recognize his growth as a player and man. It doesn't matter, both were retired by the Lakers in 2017.
"For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent is combined with absolute devotion to win. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game," said the NBA commissioner. Adam Silver He said in a statement. "But he will be more remembered for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete as best they can. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players." , delighting in conveying his love for the game to Gianna. "
In his last game against Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016, he lost 60, left the court and did not look back.
Because I expected it out of hardwood. There was his desire to tell stories, both through books, movies and his children's podcast, The punishments. "You have to do what you like to do," he explained to USA Today Just a few days ago in what would be your final interview. "I love telling stories. I love inspiring children or providing tools to help them."
There was also his dedication to defending other players, whether that means highlighting the skills of the WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore Y Elena Della Donne ("I think there are a couple of players that could play honestly in the NBA right now," he told CNN) or the children he led as coach of Gianna's AAU team, appropriately called The Mambas.
But the most important thing was the family with whom he had built Vanessa Bryant, the woman he met on the set of a music video in 1999 when he was 20 years old and she was only 17. A relationship that sums up all his adult life, his was not exempt from some memorable minimums.
In 2003, an employee of a 19-year-old Colorado hotel accused Bryant of rape. Subsequent assault charges were dropped when the woman decided not to testify, but she and Bryant settled a civil lawsuit separately outside the court and he issued an apology "for my behavior that night and for the consequences it has suffered." While he said in his statement: "I really believe that this meeting between us was agreed, now I recognize that she did not see and does not see this incident in the same way as me."
His actions threatened to bring down both his career and his marriage, and Vanessa filed for divorce in 2011 citing irreconcilable differences. But just a year later, the lifelong couple turned to social networks announcing their plans for reconciliation. "I'm glad to say that Vanessa and I are moving forward with our lives together as a family," he wrote on Facebook. "When the show ends and the music stops, the trip becomes beautiful by having someone to share it with."
In later years, when the athlete took full advantage of his second act, they themselves had been enjoying a rebirth. Third daughter Bianka joined now at age 17 Natalie and Gianna in December 2016 and her youngest daughter, Capri, arrived just last June. Bryant, an excited father of four children, insisted that he never stopped working to improve his marriage.
"We have seen couples who were 85 years old, and you look and think, & # 39; Oh, man, such an old and sweet couple & # 39 ;, and I would go talk to them because I want to know." Bryant explained while talking with former NBA professionals Matt Barnes Y Stephen Jackson in its All the smoke Podcast earlier this month. "Once a boy says: & # 39; Yes, it's great, but she threw me out of the best last night, I was sleeping on the couch for the last two nights & # 39; that's the beauty of this: having persistence and determination to overcome things, very, very difficult things, and we have been able to do it. "
Because for all the trophies he had and the adulations he received, the family was the only thing he was determined to do well.
"Here was this guy who was more than gifted as an athlete, who was obsessed with being a champion, who was known as an absolute killer with a ball in his hands." Derek Jeter wrote in a tribute published in The players stand. "And in the moments I could spend with him? He really didn't talk about any of that. He cared much more about being a husband for Vanessa and a father for his daughters. He loved his family, he was his family." That's the important thing. "
Heartbreaking, it was her relationship with Gianna that was particularly close. A high school student with dreams of the WNBA, she was eager to follow in her footsteps. "It's a trip to see her move and some of the expressions she does," he told the Los Angeles Times. "It's a journey how genetics works." As sure of herself as Dad, she hurried to close anyone foolish enough to suggest that Bryant needed a son to continue his legacy.
"The best thing that happens is when we go out and the fans approach me, and she will stand by my side," he shared in Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance. "They will be like & # 39; Man, you have to have a child, you and V have to have a child, that someone continues with your tradition, the legacy and she says: & # 39; Oh, I have this! You don't need a kid for that. I got this & # 39; I'm like, that's right. Yes, you do. "
She was the one who brought him back to the court after he spent years skipping games in favor of watching Natalia's volleyball games or being home for Bianka's sleeping routine. "Before Gigi got into basketball I barely saw him, but now that she's in basketball, we see her every night," he revealed in All the smoke. "When I took her to the Lakers game, I think it's the first Lakers game I've been in since my retirement from the shirt. We had a lot of fun because it was the first time I saw the game through their eyes."
In short, for him, that it was the love for the game, the pure adoration that he brought to retirement.
"I started playing when I was two years old. Then, after playing for 20 years in the league, what I have now is everything I learned from the game, I take it with me to this day. So the game never really left me ," the said in Good morning america, explaining why he doesn't miss his game days. "Physically, yes, but emotionally and the things I write, everything comes from the game. So it's still part of me."
Just no everybody of the. "The other thing is that for athletes who come later, understand that there is a purpose, right? And that's fine," he advised. "It's very difficult to put aside something you've done during the middle of your life and it's like becoming who you are. But there is a difference between doing what you do and understanding that that's not what you are."
In the end, I had just begun testing how much more I had to offer.
