Within the prolific life and lasting legacy of Kobe Bryant

As if his first act was not enough for an entire anthology.

The son of the former NBA player Joe "Jelly Bean,quot; Bryant, the sports prodigy was criticized even before leaving the halls of Lower Merion High School in Pennsylvania, leading his team to a 1996 state championship, first in more than 50 years, and then taking brandy, one of the biggest pop stars of the decade, at prom. Elected 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets, he was the first guard to be elected in the first round of the NBA draft directly from high school, a movement that required equal parts of skill and confidence, which he had in abundance.

Thanks to an immediate commercial agreement, he landed in Los Angeles with the Lakers, where he would join Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and stay for his entire career.

Chosen for the All-Star Game in 18 of his 20 seasons, he was named All-NBA 15 times, the Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals twice and the most valuable player in the league in 2008, two years after scoring 81 amazing points in a game against the Toronto Raptors. (That total remains only the second in the basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain100 point game).

A decade in his professional career, he changed his number from 8 to 24, the one he had used in high school, to recognize his growth as a player and man. It doesn't matter, both were retired by the Lakers in 2017.