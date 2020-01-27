Within the parties after the 2020 Grammys full of stars

In the words of Lizzo, "Welcome to the dog Grammys!" Or, better yet, Grammys after the holidaysfemale dog
In fact, after Sunday night 2020 Grammys ceremony, there was much to celebrate. Billie eilish made history as the youngest artist to win the album of the year Y The only woman who has won big in the four main categories. Plus, Demi lovato made her triumphant on stage, Ariana Grande took off the "engagement,quot; ring and Camila Cabello made the Staples Center cry with his homage to his father. And, throughout the event, the most important music stars used their art to honor Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash just a few hours before the red carpet.
"We will all join together and do what we do in happy times and in difficult times," he said. Alicia Keys said. "We will sing together, we will laugh together, we will dance together, we will cry together, we will gather everything together. We will love together, and we will make sure that we are celebrating the most powerful energy, the most beautiful thing in the world, the only thing that has the power to unite us all, and that is music. "
And that didn't stop once the show ended. On the contrary, the festivities continued at parties full of stars.
At the Universal Music Group festivities, held at Rolling Greens in downtown Los Angeles, Billie eilish all smiles as he entered with his brother Finneas O & # 39; Connell, his girlfriend Claudia SulewskMe and his parents. Accompanied directly back to a private cabin, the superstar posed for photos before relaxing on the couch. "I was really happy," a witness tells E! News. "She was happy to talk with each sympathizer who was approaching." Of course, Finneas and Claudia couldn't help celebrating the big night with a sweet kiss.
Later, in the backyard, Billie sneaked in Ezra Miller, telling him that she was "obsessed,quot; with him. "It was very nice," adds the ingenious. "He told her he was obsessed with her and then approached her to give her a hug."
In the meantime. Lewis Capaldi go out with Hailee Steinfeld, who was in a good mood while chatting with girlfriends. Yg Y Kehlani they walked hand in hand after provoking rumors divided while "social butterfly,quot; YungBlud He reflected with a can of beer in his hand.
On Steven TylerParty for the benefit of Janie & # 39; s Fund, host Terry Crews opened with a tribute to Kobe. Around 8 p.m. local time, the light is cut during the display party, and Terry announced by megaphone that Billie had won two more awards. In the dark, the waiters served dessert while the staff handed out light sticks. Then, Stassi Schroederhe has recorded it Beau Clark making his mind read by mentalist Lior Suchard, Gavin DeGraw He acted and the Aerosmith leader himself played a harmonic, which he auctioned. A piece of the wall Run DMC Bankruptcy goes for $ 20,000.
Anna Webber / Getty Images for Janie & # 39; s Fund
Elsewhere, at the Republic Records party, guests included Pia Mia, Madison Beer, Nikita Dragun, Stassie Karanikolaou, Chantel Jeffries, Madelaine Petsch He drank water from Fiji, Ciroc and Don Julio.
For its part, the newly assembled Jessie J Y Channing Tatum turned the night into a date full of PDA. Upon entering the dance party, Channing "seemed super happy," explains a source. And once they got to his table, he was "everywhere," according to Jessie, "they hugged for a moment while they were chatting. It was very nice. They were letting go." Throughout the night, they were seen whispering in their ears or sharing a sweet kiss. Later, they were joined Dennis Quaid and his girlfriend Laura Savoie. "Dennis and Channing danced together," says the source. "Dennis took a selfie with Jessie and Channing. He was so cute and looked like a family portrait."
In the meantime, Noah Cyrus Y Kelly machine gun They walked hand in hand after posing together for photos. While they were close all night, Diplo He danced with his cowboy hat. Add inside information, "It seemed like he was living his best life!"
Scroll forward to see all the must-see images of the night!
With reports from Alli Rosenbloom, Amanda Williams and Carly Shihadeh
