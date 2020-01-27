Within the parties after the 2020 Grammys full of stars

In the words of Lizzo, "Welcome to the dog Grammys!" Or, better yet, Grammys after the holidaysfemale dog

In fact, after Sunday night 2020 Grammys ceremony, there was much to celebrate. Billie eilish made history as the youngest artist to win the album of the year Y The only woman who has won big in the four main categories. Plus, Demi lovato made her triumphant on stage, Ariana Grande took off the "engagement,quot; ring and Camila Cabello made the Staples Center cry with his homage to his father. And, throughout the event, the most important music stars used their art to honor Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash just a few hours before the red carpet.

"We will all join together and do what we do in happy times and in difficult times," he said. Alicia Keys said. "We will sing together, we will laugh together, we will dance together, we will cry together, we will gather everything together. We will love together, and we will make sure that we are celebrating the most powerful energy, the most beautiful thing in the world, the only thing that has the power to unite us all, and that is music. "

And that didn't stop once the show ended. On the contrary, the festivities continued at parties full of stars.