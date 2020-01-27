Winter Premier League vacations explained: what you need to know | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe52f2c9eeb3d5aa28b3f86de4fa1395311% %MINIFYHTMLe52f2c9eeb3d5aa28b3f86de4fa1395312%

Most clubs have a two week break; Interruption of the repetition of the fourth round of the FA Cup





%MINIFYHTMLe52f2c9eeb3d5aa28b3f86de4fa1395313% %MINIFYHTMLe52f2c9eeb3d5aa28b3f86de4fa1395314% Roberto Firmino of Liverpool in the snow at Anfield

The Premier League clubs will have their first winter break in February, but for how long will the players leave and what impact will it have?

Will there be a weekend without Premier League football?

Not in February The break has been brought to give the clubs 13 days off after the busy holiday calendar (and no changes) (more on the duration of that break below). But it has been structured so that eight Premier League teams are in action one weekend and the other 12 play the following weekend.

This means that the Premier League break will work differently for many major European leagues, which were completely closed. Premier League fans will have a lot of football to watch during the & # 39; break & # 39 ;!

Who plays when?

As you can see in the previous table, not all teams have 13 days off, as planned.

The reason for this is the placement of the repetitions of the fourth round of the FA Cup, which involve Liverpool, Tottenham, Southampton and Newcastle. As you can imagine, those parties have not been more satisfied with the way the calendar has worked.

"They need a break. Mental rest and physical rest," said Liverpool head Jurgen Klopp, who said he and his first team team will not participate in the replay with Shrewsbury. "That's what winter break is about and then another competition tells us it's not that important. So we have to make this decision because children have families."

Tottenham chief Jose Mourinho was also frustrated to see that his team's workload increased after a draw with Southampton and Saints chief Ralph Hasenhuttl revealed that his team's warm weather break will now be cancelled. Newcastle has also canceled its winter vacation plans.

"Now we have a repetition in our winter holidays and that makes no sense to me," said Hasenhuttl. "This game deserved to have a winner or a loser. It was so intense that it was exciting for fans and that's what a cup game is about."

FA cup fifth The round will be played midweek to accommodate the February break and the reps have been eliminated from that stage onwards, with draws decided for overtime and penalties on the day if there are draws.

How big is this change?

The change is not so dramatic. Everton, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Watford had breaks of at least 13 days between games last February.

In addition to the teams involved in the repetitions of the fourth round of the FA Cup, clubs with a break will still need to train for the second game, so it is not a full fortnight.

Frank Lampard will give his Chelsea players some free time before a mini preseason in Cobham

Where are the clubs going and what are they doing?

Teams in a break from league action can travel abroad for training camps. However, tours to earn money in the United States or the Far East will not be accepted.

However, most have chosen to allow their players their own individual vacations followed by training sessions in the usual training camp of the club. That is the format with which Liverpool and Manchester City go, while in Chelsea Frank Lampard is giving his players free time in the first part of the fortnight before a & # 39; mini preseason & # 39; in Cobham.

Manchester United had planned to escape to a warm-weather camp in the Middle East, but tensions in the region have forced him to rethink, however, Sheffield United will travel to Dubai.

Xherdan Shaqiri takes a corner kick in the snow during Liverpool vs Leicester

Will it help England?

This is a key question. The feeling is that this can help England in Euro 2020. Many former England managers have defended this.

The constant routine of Premier League football, famous for its intensity, affects players, especially during Christmas. This would allow them a respite after that hectic period.

Winter vacations happen in other places. Scotland has a rest of 19 days. The Bundesliga has the best part of a month off. France has 24 days, Spain has 18 days and Italy has 16 days.

The argument is that this gives them a competitive advantage, but the current boss Gareth Southgate is more philosophical about it and is not so convinced that it makes a big difference.

Could the head of England Gareth Southgate benefit in the Euros this summer?

Who supported the idea of ​​a winter break?

During the last decade, there have been constant calls for a mid-season respite, with former England managers Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello, both supporting a break while in charge of the national team.

However, Southgate is less convinced. "It's an interesting debate," Southgate said. "The idea of ​​a winter break will be marked at this time, but I don't remember this debate happening when I was playing in 1996 or 1998. Other people came and took the team (from England) and seemed to be part of the team. Agenda much more,quot; .

Will the Championship, League One and League Two clubs also have a rest?

No. The EFL club match schedule will remain unchanged. One of the reasons for this is the amount of games that must be played in the Championship, League One and League Two and concerns about congestion of the matches.