Will Marfuggi saw the Kobe Bryant helicopter before the fatal accident

A true tragedy.
On Monday in the morning, Daily pop co-hosts Carissa culiner, Justin Sylvester Y Morgan Stewart touched the helicopter accident that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant and many others. As Bryant was an NBA legend and his only 13-year-old daughter was not surprising when emotions ran high in the studio.
Specifically, Sylvester held back tears as he reflected on the loss of his own father.
"I lost my dad almost 15 years ago and I thought I had overcome everything. And in times like these, where you see pictures of them and you see Vanessa (Bryant) with the girls and bring you back, "Sylvester admitted to his co-hosts." It brings you back completely and, you know, it's really sad. You know, it's a very sad moment. "
In addition to this honest moment, there was a surprising revelation during the Daily pop to transmit. We refer, of course, to E's own! Will MarfuggiHe admitted that he and his daughter saw the Bryant helicopter flying in the sky not long before the fatal accident.
"In a strange twist, yesterday morning at about 9:15, I live in Atwater Village, about seven or eight miles north of here, and we were out with my daughter, she loves helicopters," Marfuggi, who I was live on the scene. at the Staples Center, detailed. "We listened to this helicopter. As it flew over, she pointed and greeted him and we realized that it was like an executive helicopter. And it was not until a few hours later, we realized that it was the Kobe helicopter. His trajectory flight is directly over our house at that time. "
As for the scene at the Staples Center? Marfuggi shared that the famous arena was understandably bleak as fans flocked to mourn the late Bryants and others.
"I'll be honest, it's really quiet here. I've never been to LA Live and it's that quiet. You can almost hear a pin," Marfuggi said as he looked at some of the vigils that had been set. . "At my feet, there are flowers, shirts and candles. There are handwritten notes. There are some people in Kobe Jerseys here. Everyone is very quiet, very respectful. It is clear that the people here are mourning."
It is not surprising to hear that mourners have gathered at the Staples Center, a stadium that the Lakers' legends probably considered a second home. Still, like him Daily pop Co-hosts said Bryant "was more than sports."
"Everything is horrible, but as Will mentioned, as a father, you can't help thinking about the child that Vanessa lost, that the other parents lost and that another child lost his parents," Culiner concluded. "Whether you're a sports fan or not, it's a very tragic story and we send all our love and all our prayers to all the families involved."
For all this and more, be sure to see the emotional images above.
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m.