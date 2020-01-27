Will Marfuggi saw the Kobe Bryant helicopter before the fatal accident

A true tragedy.

On Monday in the morning, Daily pop co-hosts Carissa culiner, Justin Sylvester Y Morgan Stewart touched the helicopter accident that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant and many others. As Bryant was an NBA legend and his only 13-year-old daughter was not surprising when emotions ran high in the studio.

Specifically, Sylvester held back tears as he reflected on the loss of his own father.

"I lost my dad almost 15 years ago and I thought I had overcome everything. And in times like these, where you see pictures of them and you see Vanessa (Bryant) with the girls and bring you back, "Sylvester admitted to his co-hosts." It brings you back completely and, you know, it's really sad. You know, it's a very sad moment. "

In addition to this honest moment, there was a surprising revelation during the Daily pop to transmit. We refer, of course, to E's own! Will MarfuggiHe admitted that he and his daughter saw the Bryant helicopter flying in the sky not long before the fatal accident.