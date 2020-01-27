Who used what in the Grammys 2020?

The biggest night in the world of music, the Grammy Awards, were held at the Staples Center last night and who is who in the world of music appeared in costumes that shouted bold and beautiful, which was perfect to adapt to the feeling of the night. From Billie Eilish, Rosalia, Dua Lipa, FKA Twigs to Ella Mai, everyone was dressed to kill. The red carpet saw several great walkers and owners of the moment they stopped to pose before the flickering cameras and boasted their pretty fascinating attire. While most people experimented with their outfits and struggled to attract attention in style, some chose to follow elegant and classy dresses in lighter shades.

Dua Lipa in Alexander Wang, Ella Mai in Giorgio Armani, Alicia Keys in Atelier Versace or our own Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra in Ralph and Russo, take a look at who was wearing what on the big night and captivated the public with their presence. Scroll through …