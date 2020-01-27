White House to launch plan for the Middle East on Tuesday: Trump | USA news

%MINIFYHTML0182395bfb1d20cdd061cf2ce2d7d4ad11% %MINIFYHTML0182395bfb1d20cdd061cf2ce2d7d4ad12%

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said Monday that the White House would launch its delayed plan of the Middle East at noon (17:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

Trump made the comment to reporters when he greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House.

The Palestinians have rejected the next plan, called the "Agreement of the Century,quot; by Trump, saying it was an attempt to "end,quot; the Palestinian cause.

They fear that their hopes for an independent state in the occupied West Bank will vanish, East of Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian Authority asked for a "clear international declaration that rejects & # 39; the agreement of the century & # 39;", saying it would jeopardize regional stability.

Distraction for domestic problems?

Trump will meet separately with Israeli right-wing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition centrist leader Benny Gantz in Washington, DC, on his proposals, which have been kept secret. Palestinian leaders say they were not invited to Washington, DC, and that no plan can work without them.

The plan is launched when Trump and Netanyahu face problems at home.

Trump was indicted in the House of Representatives last month and is being tried in the Senate on charges of abuse of power. Netanyahu faces corruption charges and national elections on March 2, his third in less than a year. Both men deny having acted badly.

"This plan is to protect Trump from being accused and protect Netanyahu from going to jail, and it is not a peace plan," Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Monday at a cabinet meeting in Ramallah on the Bank Western occupied by Israel.

"We reject it and demand that the international community not be its partner because it contradicts the basic principles of international law and inalienable Palestinian rights," he added. "It is nothing more than a plan to end the Palestinian cause."

Trump said Monday that his administration will launch the plan and see "if it is holding on or not."

"If it does, it would be great, and if we don't, we can also live with that," Trump told reporters.

Trump said Israel has a "very strange system,quot; and said he has been waiting for his third election in a year to conclude.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Netanyahu said he hopes to "make history."

Honest broker?

Trump's initiative, whose lead author is son-in-law Jared Kushner, follows a long line of efforts to solve one of the most difficult problems in the world. Peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians collapsed in 2014.

The Palestinians have refused to commit to the Trump administration and denounced its first stage: a $ 50 billion economic recovery plan announced last June.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that Washington can no longer be considered an honest mediator, accusing him of bias in favor of Israel.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, moving the US embassy. UU. From Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and cutting hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid for the Palestinians.

The Trump administration in November reversed decades of US policy when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington no longer considered Israeli settlements on occupied West Bank lands incompatible with international law.

Palestinian and Arab sources who were informed about the draft Trump plan fear that he will try to bribe the Palestinians to accept the Israeli occupation, in what could be a prelude for Israel to annex approximately half of the West Bank, including most of the Jordan Valley, the strategic and fertile. strip further east of the territory, the Reuters News Agency reported.