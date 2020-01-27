What lessons can Anne Frank teach us today? Genocide

%MINIFYHTMLc30a480aaad80f9f9f78b57abf02562711% %MINIFYHTMLc30a480aaad80f9f9f78b57abf02562712%

Inside a small room with low light, a rectangular tin box full of green, pink, yellow, white and blue marbles sits on a thin support, enclosed in glass.

The box looks fragile. The marbles are faded. No wonder: they are over 70 years old. The marbles and the box belonged to Anne Frank, who gave the set to a friend and neighbor to keep while she was hiding from the Nazis in Amsterdam, so she never returned

Of course, unlike her can of marbles, Anne did not age, but the memory of who she was, what she wrote and why she, her mother, her older sister and millions of other Jews were killed should not fade away.

Recently, I saw those marbles on display in the secret annex where Anne, her family and four other Jews often took refuge in silence in several hidden rooms behind a bookshelf above her father's warehouse for 25 months from 1942.

It is where Anne, an effervescent teenager who loved ice skating, wrote stories and wrote a diary about her new claustrophobic life, her constant fear, her will, her desires, her desires, her anger, her frustrations, her disappointments, her hopes and his aspirations to become a famous journalist and writer when the war ended.

At that moment, I understood that Anne's story, touching as it was, was one of six million stories, each of which required our attention, each one needed to be told, each one needed to be remembered, each one a lasting lesson about the simple and deep. human consequences when hate prevails over humanity.

In another room, the story of six Dutch non-Jews, the men and women who helped Anne and the others hide and survive before being discovered by Gestapo officers August 4, 1944 is also in sight.

"In that dark era of war, we don't stay out of the way, but extend our hands to help others. Risking our own lives. We couldn't have done more," said one of the "helpers," Miep Gies. interviewer in 1998.

The helpers knew, despite the deadly risks, that they had a duty to do everything possible to keep eight Jews alive and secure for as long as possible.

"They were my friends, I couldn't let the Germans kill them," Victor Kugler, another assistant, said After the war

What the helpers did and why they did it must also be remembered. It must be remembered that too many people in too many places encouraged by too many political and religious leaders have chosen these days to support hate, rather than confront and resist it.

They have chosen to say and do nothing while most men, who exercise great power and influence, choose to traffic with hatred and intolerance.

Finally, and without a doubt, they have chosen to look in silence while other innocent forgotten are murdered and mutilated in the profane name of ultranationalism, elaborated together with a great toxic measure of xenophobia.

The year 2020 may not resemble the confluence of events, personalities and extremism that drove the rise of Nazism in Europe in the late 1930s. Still, rabid fanaticism disguised as populism that is rampant then is rampant today throughout Europe and beyond.

To deny this is to deny the simple and distressing truth.

The right-wing nationalists who promise to defend the "homeland,quot; against the "invasion,quot; of Muslim and African asylum seekers have spread across Europe as a virulent and disfiguring pandemic.

Propelled by overtly racist and anti-Semitic tropes, they have been even more chosen one to dozens of parliaments, including the European Parliament.

In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban saying Supporters after his re-election for a third term in 2018 say his victory was an "opportunity (for the Hungarians) to defend and defend Hungary."

Emboldened by success, Orban does not use code to camouflage the meaning and intention of his ugly rhetoric, but too familiar. He and his legion of disciples. to consider "A Europe with a mixed population and no sense of identity,quot;, a real threat and a goal to purify whites "Christian,quot; Hungary of the inopportune "others,quot; in their midst.

In addition to some tsk-tsks that hit their wrists, the reaction of the "liberal democracies,quot; of Europe to the self-proclaimed "iliberal democracy,quot; of Orban has been predictably deficient.

It is the same inert response that leaders of the same "liberal democracies,quot; have offered in response to routine and authoritarian hatred and fanatic spasms saturated by the president of the United States, Donald Trump and the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

They yawned while Trump ripped migrant children from their parents and locked them up cages. They yawned when Trump called a regiment of "very fine Nazi Nazis,quot; who wielded tiki torches. They yawned when Trump described El Salvador, Haiti and Africa as "holes ***". They yawned when Bolsonaro said a fellow legislator in Congress was too ugly to violate him. They yawned when Bolsonaro saying a reporter "you have a terribly homosexual face,quot;. They yawned when Bolsonaro said from the indigenous community of 900,000 members in Brazil: "It is a pity that the Brazilian cavalry was not as efficient as the Americans, who exterminated their Indians."

Instead, the leaders of the "liberal democracies,quot; have literally accepted Trump and Bolsonaro as "valuable trade." partners"and strategic, geopolitical allies.

The leaders of the "liberal democracies,quot; solemnly commit to "never forget,quot;, but always do.

So, when our "dark time,quot; demanded that they "not stay out,quot;, that is what they did. When our "dark time,quot; demanded that they defend tolerance and understanding, they chose complicity and appeasement. When our "dark time,quot; demanded a direct and unequivocal rejection of hatred and intolerance, they opted for diplomatic and tasty subtleties.

On January 27, 200 Holocaust survivors gathered in southern Poland to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp. (Nine out of 10 children, women and men killed were Jew.)

They warned That story has the lethal habit of repeating itself. This happens inexorably, step by step inevitable. Start with words of hate that translate into hate laws that do legal acts of hate.

That is what happened in the 1930s and is happening now.

That means that another convicted child will soon have to give up his can of marbles. We just don't know his name.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.