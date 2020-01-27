What it really is to work on Goop with Gwyneth Paltrow

"The following series is designed to entertain and inform, not to provide medical advice. You should always consult your doctor when it comes to your personal health or before beginning any treatment."
That is the message that is played before the beginning of each episode of Goop's lab, The latest Netflix series of Gwyneth Paltrow and the Goop team that hopes to guide "the deeply inquisitive viewer,quot; and push "the limits and exploration of wellness issues."
But the same message could also be on the cover of the welcome package for any Goop employee, the lifestyle empire that Gwyneth has built since the site's launch since its kitchen in 2008, with the six-episode series that reveals how It is life in Goop Headquarters.
Given our endless fascination with everything related to Gwyneth and Goop (from controversies to vagina-scented candles), we were really excited to take a look behind the millennial pink curtain, to see what it really is to work with GP while she try to "get the best out of life,quot; by trying polarizing tendencies of well-being.
What we learned Goop employees cry. A lot. And get real vulnerable to each other in the reg.
Here is a breakdown of what we learned about the culture of the Goop office and working with the Oscar winner semi-retired in each episode of Goop's lab:
Episode 1: "The Healing Journey,quot;
In the first episode (although you can really see them in any order), Elise Loehnen, Goop's content manager / Gwyneth's right woman, and three other lucky Goopers travel to Jamaica to take magic mushrooms together to use them as a "healing modality." The trip to Jamaica is justified because the use of psychedelics is not regulated there, so drink those mushrooms, baby!
Each person reveals his "why,quot; by choosing to experience this experience with his colleagues, with Elise, the boss, saying: "I would like to understand myself in the context of a larger universe, beyond how I intellectualize it in my brain." Of course, she is the first to fall into an uncontrollable attack of laughter five minutes after taking the mushrooms. "I feel like a cliche!"
For others, they came with something real to work with in front of their co-workers. Kevin, who is a GP assistant but is "like a family,quot; at the moment, with Gwyneth calling him "one of the most special people,quot; in the world, he still feels the impact of growing up with an absent father, admitting he has trouble approaching people or let them in. Photo editor JennyMeanwhile, she reveals that her father committed suicide five years ago and that she has just started going to therapy this year to resolve her emotions regarding her secret struggles with depression.
Given the emotional weight they brought in their carry-on luggage for the trip, both Jenny and Kevin end up sobbing during the five-hour trip, with Kevin even being cradled by two of the team's men as a small child.
For Jenny, processing her father's loss while under the influence felt "as if she had spent about five years of therapy in about five hours."
After the magic of the fungi vanished, Goop's quartet has fun in the ocean, and Elise talks about how perhaps more work teams should go through "therapeutic,quot; experiences together, to become "even more intimate and connected with the people you spend most of your day with. " (So … should we ask our bosses if we can have mushrooms at the Christmas party at next year's office?)
And we have an idea of how close the Goop team is when Kevin later recounts his emotional experience to the GP in his office, talking about the "emptiness and loneliness,quot; that has been leading his boss for 39 years, and his Conversation ended with a big hug and an exchange of "I love you,quot;.
Episode 2: "Cold Comfort,quot;
After taking magic mushrooms, immerse yourself in icy water with the guide of "Iceman,quot; Wim Hof and your breathing techniques in the name of stress relief sound like a (cold) breeze, right?
"You can't just jump, this is dangerous," says Iceman at the top of the episode, so LOL JK. But if you learn to breathe properly, your body can learn to adapt, he says, and adds: "You become the alchemist of life."
And you can do it on the beautiful, snowy and scenic Lake Tahoe! (Yes, another Goop excursion, so I only know that traveling is likely if you join the staff).
Therefore, a group of six employees can go to Lake Tahoe for two days to stay in a cozy but spacious cabin and learn to breathe properly to "prepare your body to face the cold and become peaceful warriors."
Megan, the senior beauty editor, says he is "the coldest person in the world,quot; and tells the Dutchman that he is "skeptical." Associate Product Manager Sky She is jealous because her boyfriend, who takes a cold shower every morning, is never sick. Kate, Goop's executive editor, was diagnosed with a panic disorder after having her baby, and hopes to gain control over her hormonal responses. Ana, the associate food editor, is there because she doesn't know how to breathe properly. Two staff research scientists are there because science.
Does anyone else feel an issue of employees working at work during office hours and at the company's penny? Here. By. Is. Lifetime. Cut into slices.
His pre-dive workshop includes some crying, another registered trademark of Goop. "He couldn't stop crying," Heaven told his colleagues. Although she didn't cry, Kate opened up about feeling "severe anxiety,quot; and many of her feelings of pre-panic attack.
Prep also included "Snow-ga,quot;, who was doing yoga in her swimsuits in the snow for 25 minutes. So yes, you will be chasing your coworkers in a bikini in the snow.
Finally, they end up going together at 38 degrees of water, and Ana admits: "This is probably the craziest thing I've been asked to do for Goop … so yes, here I am."
One by one, they jump, with Kate excited after the dive, saying: "Don't be dramatic, but I feel that that was a changing point in my life." (He later says he hasn't had a panic attack since that experience.)
You may have to do push-ups at some point, since Ice Man makes GP and Elise do push-ups during their conversation. On his knees (because he is fasting for five days), GP takes 20 at the beginning. After breathing techniques, he reaches 30, while Elise adds 9 to his account.
The episode ends with a montage (created for Ice Man singing and playing the guitar) of the six Goop plungers that have a snow fight in their swimsuits, united by life after freezing their butts. Literally.
Episode 3: "The pleasure is ours,quot;
Following the theme of this whole outing, this episode was HARD to see because it makes us feel uncomfortable. So, all you need to know about working on Goop is that sometimes you will have to hold a mirror in your vagina and look directly at it.
Forward!
Netflix
Episode 4: "The health plan,quot;
Well, we admit: this was the second episode we saw after the first episode, just because we knew there was a lot of GP. Bonus: it takes place mainly in the pink office!
In it, Gwyneth, Elise and senior vice president of brand associations. Wendy Lauria Discover their respective biological ages, and each one undergoes different cleanings or meal plans to see if it affects the number. In addition, vampire facials, threads, etc. Wendy becomes vegan, Elise becomes a fisherman, while GP gets the intense five-day "quick imitation,quot; cleanup. (By the way, we were about to do this biological test with one of our friends … until we saw that the kit cost $ 500. Now we're just pretending that we're biologically 22 and can't tell us anything different!)
Of course, it quickly becomes a near competition to see who can shave the most years and, despite popular belief, the Goopers don't always have the healthiest habits! Wendy eats fast food and almost succumbs to the almost irresistible siren call from In-n-Out Burger during her weekly trip to Costco with her little son on his first day as a vegan, with the boy sighing, "Very sad."
GP, meanwhile, admits: "Basically, I've been running out of sleep, coffee and alcohol for, like, two years." The same, honey.
And Gwyneth is as doubtful of the five-day clean-up as many anti-Goop people are about things the site recommends and promotes. When he sees the food (or the lack of it really) that he can consume for the next five days, he says: "Should you be kidding? You made me go crazy!" What a goal! The most outstanding? Olives! And your biggest concern? The no java rule. "I have to have coffee! Otherwise, you won't want to deal with me." And people say it is not identifiable.
It was not just about diet, since Goop brought together a group of female staff members to talk about their fear of aging and show signs of it on their faces, so the trio of women try a different form of facials which are "a little more natural,quot; (also known as Botox).
Then, Elise receives 100 needles stuck in her face through facial acupuncture, Wendy undergoes a facial threading and GP hooks the vampire's face … which means she has her own blood injected into her face. Eek!
In the end, Gwyneth, of course, wins, shaving 1.7 biological years, and all he had to do was lower to 500 calories per day to do it! Poor, poor Wendy … he didn't decrease his age at all when he abandoned a double double animal style for 21 days in the name of an experiment in the workplace.
But what we learn at the end of the episode is that Gwyneth believes that "welfare tenants are generally free." Especially when you can discard them as a work-related expense.
Episode 5: The Energy Experience
Yes, this episode has Goopers undergoing the same treatment as Julianne Hough She had, in which she has a similar reaction to orgasm during energy healing, with the video of the experience that went viral quickly after sharing it on Facebook. It is also the episode that includes "What the hell are you doing to people?" from Gwyneth trailer moment.
The question is posed to Dr. John Amaral, a bodybuilder and chiropractor who performs energy healing without even touching a person's body, which often ends up appearing to convulse, have a seizure and / or an orgasm. Before this episode, Dr. Amaral had never let the cameras film his process. Until now.
"I have hesitated to show it because it seems strange, but I think it is time for the world to see it."
And see what they did, with Julianne (who reveals that he has worked with Dr. Amaral since 2013) who appears in the episode to undergo treatment along with several brave Goop employees for a "four-way,quot; group session, so That four tables go at once.
One of the participants Brian, Goop's "tense,quot; software architect admits that he is one of the office's "skeptics,quot; while he is a social media coordinator Janay reveals that he experiences sleep paralysis. Elise is the fourth participant and says she has been experiencing "a lot of anxiety."
Following Goop's welcome policy, many of the participants cry while Dr. Amaral is working on them (and Janay then vomits from 3 to 4 in the morning, apparently an emotional digestive side effect?), With Gwyneth revealing the first Once she experienced healing energy she "almost cried all the time,quot;.
After Janay takes a yoga class (more on that in a second) after his time with Dr. Amaral, he sighs: "It seems pretty normal for a day at Goop now, don't you think?"
This episode also revealed that Goop offers yoga in the office, complete with yoga mats with the Goop brand (super jealousy!) And gave us a preview of the chic interior like the hell of their offices in Los Angeles. Dat lobby though!
Episode 6: "Are you Intuit?"
Ana with the amazing hair is back and is the star of this episode, which is about the staff open energetically for medium Laura Lynne Johnson. Consider Ana as the last skeptic: "This whole medium idea is, like, Santa Claus."
But before reaching skepticism, we have a montage of Goop workers on another idyllic excursion, happy and barefoot in an oasis in the backyard and then guided through a meditation guided by Laura, who conducted previous readings for Gwyneth and Elise. .
His first Goop staff reading was for Kaitlyn, the food editor, who is EVERYTHING in regards to these things. Yes, he cries almost immediately even though he "didn't anticipate getting so emotional." LOL gurl, are you new?
Micere, an assistant editor, participates in the workshop led by Laura, saying that this is not her first rodeo. "I work with many intuitive and healers for the site." So just another day inside (or really outside) the office.
Private client director Kelly has "dabbled,quot; with mediums before, while Dwi A BI analyst cries a perfect tear while standing in the middle of the circle of energy and receiving the attention of his co-workers.
Ana? I'm not here for that, looking sideways at Laura, her colleagues and the whole damn thing.
In the workshop, they worked on their own medium skills, read each other's energies and drew the color auras of others. "Is it possible not to have this superpower," Ana says with a laugh. "Like, everyone can't have this, right?"
But Kelly proves to have the superpower while working with Dwi, who ends up talking about a personal family story after Kelly reads it. (Add it to your homework in Goop!) Kelly cries because she is overwhelmed by her new ability, so add it to Goop's good count.
The episode (and the series) ends with Laura trying to read Ana, and she gives it all. But nothing is tracking and Ana's skepticism grows as Laura's forehead frowns even more. BUT! Before the entire life purpose of Laura, an associate producer named, is discredited Lindsay He appears behind the camera, crying while revealing that he is actually the one being read, with his grandfather, who died just a week before, to communicate.
"I do not feel that I have disconnected from that, you can ask everything you want," says Ana after her reading that is not reading, "but also at some point you have to be open to changes or new ideas or be educated."
And that is why Ana is Goop's best employee.
The six episodes of Goop's lab They are now available on Netflix.
