What it really is to work on Goop with Gwyneth Paltrow

"The following series is designed to entertain and inform, not to provide medical advice. You should always consult your doctor when it comes to your personal health or before beginning any treatment."

That is the message that is played before the beginning of each episode of Goop's lab, The latest Netflix series of Gwyneth Paltrow and the Goop team that hopes to guide "the deeply inquisitive viewer,quot; and push "the limits and exploration of wellness issues."

But the same message could also be on the cover of the welcome package for any Goop employee, the lifestyle empire that Gwyneth has built since the site's launch since its kitchen in 2008, with the six-episode series that reveals how It is life in Goop Headquarters.

%MINIFYHTML8090edda8c275ff9792e0f5f8be279b313% %MINIFYHTML8090edda8c275ff9792e0f5f8be279b314%

Given our endless fascination with everything related to Gwyneth and Goop (from controversies to vagina-scented candles), we were really excited to take a look behind the millennial pink curtain, to see what it really is to work with GP while she try to "get the best out of life,quot; by trying polarizing tendencies of well-being.

What we learned Goop employees cry. A lot. And get real vulnerable to each other in the reg.