After suffering fever and respiratory problems for more than 15 days, Xiao Shibing, a 51-year-old resident of Wuhan, China, finally sought help in a hospital. Despite the symptoms, he was not tested for the new coronavirus, a period that suggests that there may be many more cases of the virus than officially reported.
Instead, Mr. Xiao was told that he had a viral infection in his chest, so he returned home. When he got sicker, he went to three other hospitals. But they told him they didn't have enough beds.
Like many of the thousands of Chinese patients dealing with this new coronavirus, Mr. Xiao is struggling to get help from a health care system that strives to meet even the basic needs of the patients.
"It's like kicking a ball from here to there," said his wife, Feng Xiu.
Mr. Xiao, who was finally hospitalized on Sunday, about a week after his initial attempt, has not yet been tested for the pneumonic-type virus.
While fighting to fight a Coronavirus epidemic that has made more than 2,700 people sick and killed 80, the Chinese government relies on a medical system that is overloaded and overwhelmed even in normal times. While other parts of everyday life in China have improved significantly in the last decade, the quality of medical care has stagnated.
In major cities like Beijing and Shanghai, many people have to queue in the early hours of the morning to get appointments with doctors. When they get an appointment, patients only have a couple of minutes with a doctor. During the flu season, residents camp overnight with blankets in the hospital corridors.
China does not have a functioning primary care system, so most people go to hospitals. On a normal day, doctors are frustrated and exhausted as they serve up to 200 patients.
These weaknesses are more pronounced in the poorest areas of China, such as Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus. The city's panic residents go to the hospitals if they have signs of a cold or cough. Videos circulating on Chinese social networks show that doctors strive to handle the huge workload and corridors of hospitals loaded with patients, some of whom appear to be dead.
Despite having treated the SARS coronavirus almost two decades ago, many Chinese hospitals in smaller cities are not fully prepared to face an important outbreak such as the current virus. Wuhan hospitals have posted online messages urgently requesting medical equipment. The situation is even more desperate in the poorest rural areas nearby.
Last week, eight hospitals in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located and where most cases have appeared, requested N95 masks, glasses, surgical masks and surgical gowns. In the absence of adequate equipment, some medical workers have resorted to cutting plastic folders to wear jury equipment glasses.
Yanzhong Huang, principal investigator for global health at the Foreign Relations Council, said China had invested heavily in the construction of a robust public health infrastructure following SARS and that many of them were mostly well equipped to treat diseases infectious
"But apparently they didn't anticipate something so sudden, so sharp and so tremendous," he said.
The government's response to the crisis could exacerbate problems. Throughout China, authorities close cities, close schools and control residents. But the blockade, which affects 56 million people, could make it difficult to supply medical supplies to hospitals that desperately need them.
The Chinese authorities have acknowledged that they are struggling to deal with the outbreak. At a press conference last week, Wuhan's health commission said there were long lines and a shortage of beds. In response, he said he had designated hospitals as "fever clinics,quot; for people to go for treatment.
With the shortage of medical facilities, the local government also pledged to build a new 1,000-bed hospital in 10 days, and promised that another new 1,300-bed hospital would be ready by the middle of next month. He is taking out a page from the government playbook during the SARS, when he built a new hospital in Beijing in just one week.
However, it is still unclear that there will be enough beds to deal with the virus, which is still highly contagious.
Chen Xi, an assistant professor of health policy and economics at the Yale School of Public Health, said it was more important to have an operating system for family doctors who can act as guardians of hospitals.
"Without an efficient screening process," he said, "these two hospitals would not be very effective."
The central government is under increasing pressure to demonstrate that it is adequately coping with the crisis. On Monday, Prime Minister Li Keqiang, who was assigned to oversee the national response to the outbreak, visited Wuhan to inspect efforts to contain the disease. He promised to provide 20,000 pairs of safety glasses to local health centers.
As the government struggles to contain the outbreak, the sick are just trying to get medical attention.
Cai Pei, 41, said his wife started coughing and developed a fever three days ago. He wrote on Weibo, a popular social media platform, that hospitals would not admit it and that he had difficulty finding masks and cold medications in pharmacies.
To make matters worse, three Chinese medical companies have said they don't have the ability to make enough test kits for the new coronavirus, according to local media reports.
Mr. Cai and his wife do not yet know if she is infected with the coronavirus or another more common disease.
"Sometimes I can only hide and cry, but I couldn't tell him and I had to assure him it wasn't the virus," Cai said by phone. “It’s very scary. If it's real, we have a child and older parents at home. What happens if we all get sick?
Without drugs tested to treat the new virus, health authorities have told doctors to prescribe a combination of treatments: H.I.V. drugs, as well as traditional Chinese medicine, to patients. Some of the medications that are prescribed are a mixture of ingredients such as buffalo horn, jasmine and honeysuckle, as well as hepatitis X anti-virus medications such as Lopinavir and Ritonavir.
As with SARS, traditional Chinese medicine, an industry that the government has committed to developing, is prominently promoted as a way to treat this new coronavirus. But there is no clinical evidence that the gallstones of cattle, plant roots and licorice can work to fight it.
The journals have published studies of Chinese scientists who say that traditional Chinese medicine helped relieve the symptoms of SARS. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology said in 2003 that it had found that banlangen, the root of the herb plant, as well as a liquid composed of ingredients such as colic acid, jasmine, buffalo horn and honeysuckle, are effective in curing an acute inflammation of the lungs.
"There has never been a good antiviral agent, so that means people would try things that have some effect," said Dominic Dwyer, a medical virologist at the University of Sydney. "But there is no evidence of significant benefits with any antiviral medication or traditional Chinese medicine."
The problem with finding a drug that can effectively combat an infectious disease such as this coronavirus, SARS or Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome is that it should be tested in sufficient quantities randomly in appropriate clinical trials. Patients must also give informed consent.
"That is very difficult in an outbreak situation," said Kanta Subbarao, principal investigator of respiratory diseases at the Doherty Institute in Melbourne, Australia.
In Wuhan, Mr. Xiao's daughter, Xiao Hongxia, said his father had been diagnosed with severe pneumonia and was now labeled as a "highly suspicious case." She relies on fever medications and anti-inflammatory medications.
"So far there is no special medicine for the coronavirus," Xiao said, "so we can only rely on the patient's immunity."
Amber Wang, Yiwei Wang and Elsie Chen contributed to the investigation.