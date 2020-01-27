"What happens if we all get sick?": The coronavirus tenses China's health system

With the shortage of medical facilities, the local government also pledged to build a new 1,000-bed hospital in 10 days, and promised that another new 1,300-bed hospital would be ready by the middle of next month. He is taking out a page from the government playbook during the SARS, when he built a new hospital in Beijing in just one week.

However, it is still unclear that there will be enough beds to deal with the virus, which is still highly contagious.

Chen Xi, an assistant professor of health policy and economics at the Yale School of Public Health, said it was more important to have an operating system for family doctors who can act as guardians of hospitals.

"Without an efficient screening process," he said, "these two hospitals would not be very effective."

The central government is under increasing pressure to demonstrate that it is adequately coping with the crisis. On Monday, Prime Minister Li Keqiang, who was assigned to oversee the national response to the outbreak, visited Wuhan to inspect efforts to contain the disease. He promised to provide 20,000 pairs of safety glasses to local health centers.

As the government struggles to contain the outbreak, the sick are just trying to get medical attention.

Cai Pei, 41, said his wife started coughing and developed a fever three days ago. He wrote on Weibo, a popular social media platform, that hospitals would not admit it and that he had difficulty finding masks and cold medications in pharmacies.