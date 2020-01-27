Wendy Williams – This is how it feels after Kevin Hunter's divorce is finalized!

%MINIFYHTML67191d45d0de728b1f4fca64d02c145811% %MINIFYHTML67191d45d0de728b1f4fca64d02c145812%

Almost a year after filing the documents, it seems that Kevin Hunter's Wendy Williams divorce has been finalized! That said, she is now officially single and ready to mix!

While she has been enjoying single life for a while, since now it is also legally true, she must feel like a new chapter in her life, especially since it has been a long time since she was single!

Now, a source tells HollywoodLife that she is "happy and at peace,quot; and also "relieved,quot; that she can "move forward in her life."

It's been almost a year since the talk show host filed for divorce from the man he was married to for no less than 21 years!

She made this big decision after learning that Kevin had not only had a long time affair, but even had a girl with the other woman.

Judging by the documents that the media could obtain, it seems that their divorce generally proceeded smoothly even though they also had some commercial aspects to deal with.

After all, Kevin Hunter was not only Wendy's husband but also the executive producer of his talk show, properly titled, The Wendy Williams Show.

In addition, they also formed Wendy Williams Productions in 2013 and directed it together since then.

The insider continued talking about how Wendy feels now that the divorce is over, saying it's like a peso great weight (has been lifted) from her shoulders. She wanted this for a long time, and her marriage was really overwhelming her. Having this officially behind her is making a real difference. "

Indeed, in December, during an episode of her talk show, Wendy showed her gratitude to her many fans for being by her side during a situation as difficult as a divorce could be.

‘We've seen it all! I love you all, you are the voice inside my head. I love my people and I love this show. And, if you don't like it, I talk about my personal life or whatever, then change the channel. – I don't care. It's been a year of hell and now I'm back! "



