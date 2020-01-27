Wendy Williams breaks into tears while talking about Kobe Bryant after almost not doing her talk show after her tragic death

%MINIFYHTML7c5fff1b339edd0d5417bee75e910c0b11% %MINIFYHTML7c5fff1b339edd0d5417bee75e910c0b12%

Many people around the world mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant and Wendy Williams is no exception. While talking about the incredibly shocking death of the basketball legend, the host of the talk show was moved to the point that she even admitted that she almost didn't do the show today.

Wendy broke into tears as she remembered Kobe along with former NBA player Charles Oakley.

Of course, she was equally affected by the tragic and premature death of her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, as well.

You may know that the father and daughter, along with seven other people, lost their lives in a shocking helicopter accident that left no survivors.

Despite being so sad about the terrible tragedy that he didn't want to present the episode of his talk show today, Wendy decided not to do it at the end.

Instead, he made sure to dedicate half of the show to honor the NBA legend and his daughter with his guest, Charles Oakley, who also had a lot to say about his friend.

Wendy, very emotional, began her Current Topics segment by saying: ‘To make a program like this, it is very, very difficult on days like this. What I really looked for about Kobe … I don't know if I even saw him play a game, but I knew, 20 years later, it's a living legend. We have a picture of him in the apartment. "

She mentioned that her son, Kevin Jr., is a big fan of Kobe.

Really he really defended putting his money on the street and also for girls and women who play basketball, which is a big problem. He rose to being a very good husband and father. "

Wendy talked about how many would press Kobe to have a child, but he never succumbed to that.

Instead, he always spoke proudly that Gianna shared his love for basketball.

Then, the woman mentioned that she hardly did the program, but explained that, when she thought about it more, she realized that she had to do the opposite: live each day as if it were the last.



