Watch Tyler, The Creator Accept Grammy for best rap album

Tyler, the Creator, was stunned last night after he picked up the Best Rap Album award at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

"I don't know if he's here, but I really want to thank Pharrell Williams," he said as his mother sobbed beside her on stage, "because, once again, growing up, feeling left and at the center of many things I saw in television, that man has allowed me to feel comfortable with myself and has opened doors that you cannot imagine … so thank you, P. "

After accepting his award, Tyler had some critical words about the voting panel of the ceremony in the press room.

"I am half and half in that," he said. "On the one hand, I am very grateful that what I did can be recognized in a world like this … but it sucks that every time we, and I mean guys who look like me, do anything that is gender or something like that, they always put in a rap or urban category. "

Then he told reporters: "And I don't like that word & # 39; urban & # 39 ;. It's just a politically correct way of telling me the word n. So, when I hear that, I'm like, why can't I just be in pop? So I felt that half of me feels that the rap nomination was an indirect compliment. "