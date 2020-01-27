Home Entertainment Watch Tyler, The Creator Accept Grammy for best rap album

Watch Tyler, The Creator Accept Grammy for best rap album

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Tyler, the Creator, was stunned last night after he picked up the Best Rap Album award at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

"I don't know if he's here, but I really want to thank Pharrell Williams," he said as his mother sobbed beside her on stage, "because, once again, growing up, feeling left and at the center of many things I saw in television, that man has allowed me to feel comfortable with myself and has opened doors that you cannot imagine … so thank you, P. "

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©