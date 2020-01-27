Watch this video of Vicky Kaushal playing cricket with his childhood friends

With films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Raazi, Vicky Kaushal has established his place not only in the film industry, but also in the hearts of the audience. In addition, the actor keeps his fans engaged by sharing glimpses of his personal and work life on social networks, which fans take advantage of instantly. Recently, the actor shared his photos with horses while learning to ride a horse for his next film, Takht. Now, he shared a video of himself playing cricket with his old friends. He shared that it is part of his annual Republic Day tradition that he has been following without fail for 20 years.

He captioned the video saying: "January 26 cricket night ritual with all my childhood friends in the society I grew up in. This day, every year, for almost 20 years. Now everyone has gone their own way. , but this is that night in the year we all met. There are no WhatsApp groups, there are no calls, there is no coordination … we just meet and play all night. Happiness! #HappyRepublicDay "

Sweet, isn't it? Defending traditions is admirable in an accelerated world, Vicky, and even more after stardom. Atta boy!