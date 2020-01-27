Home Entertainment Watch Emily Blunt begging for Chris Martin's forgiveness with an epic song

Watch Emily Blunt begging for Chris Martin's forgiveness with an epic song

By
Bradley Lamb
Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

It's time to confess!

Earlier this month, Chris Martin appeared in The Ellen DeGeneres show talk to Ellen Degeneresand I ended up telling a funny story about Emily Blunt Y John Krasinskimovie of A peaceful place, And his attempt to participate in the project. "When A Quiet Place came out, I had an idea for a joke later," he shared on the show. "And then I sent Emily Blunt and her husband this idea for the A Quiet Place musical. And it was just me (acting silently) like that. And they never responded."

John quickly turned to social media to throw his wife under the bus and did not claim to be involved. "I … I didn't receive an email from Chris Martin. The man is a world treasure," he wrote in a comment. "Are you kidding!?!? Emily, what have you done!?!?" While John claims that it was all his wife's fault, Emily sat down with Ellen for a new interview and revealed her version of the story.

"So, Chris, here's the thing," he joked before releasing his story. "Honestly, I was horrified when I saw that because I realized that I am not the best advocate of text messages in general. So I know what happened, and he sent us this very sweet and funny video of him imitating A quiet place: the musical, and I saw him at 11 o'clock at night, with John, we are about to go to bed. And I remember saying: & # 39; Oh, how sweet, how funny. I will write again in the morning. I forgot to write again in the morning. "

However, the story does not end there. "Then, as if a day passed, and then a week and then a month later, I thought & # 39; my God, I didn't answer Chris Martin! & # 39; and that's when you realize that you have a strange life and you're really saying those things, "he shared. "So, basically, I felt I had left it too late, at which time the British have a tendency to do this that when there is a problem, we hide it under the carpet and pretend it never existed."

As for how he could move on with his life after such a terrible act, he said he had to erase Chris from his thoughts. "I just deleted Chris Martin from my life at that moment," he joked. "Now I deeply regret it because now I have to face the facts that it was painful."

Of course, let Ellen demand a national apology for the lead singer of Coldplay. "Chris, I love you. I've always done it, always will. And I'm so sorry." she shared "This is a massive sacrifice because I literally hate singing for other people, so this is for Chris Martin."

The actress launched her best performance of a song she wrote specifically as an apology for the musician, and although she hated the experience, she absolutely nailed the performance. Hopefully, A quiet place: the musical It will arrive at a theater near you in 2020!

