Washington Post journalist suspended for not respecting Kobe after death!

MTO News confirmed this morning that the Washington Post has suspended one of its journalists after she tweeted a disrespectful link from Kobe Bryant just hours after the basketball legend and her daughter died in a helicopter crash.

Felicia Sonmez, who is a controversial journalist for the Post, entered Twitter minutes after the world learned of Kobe's tragic death aboard his private helicopter.

But instead of condolences, Felicia posted a link to an April 2016 story from The Daily Beast news site that the headline bore: & # 39; The disturbing case of Kobe Bryant's rape: DNA evidence, the history of the accuser and half confession & # 39 ;.

