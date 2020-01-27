Washington Post journalist suspended for not respecting Kobe after death!

MTO News confirmed this morning that the Washington Post has suspended one of its journalists after she tweeted a disrespectful link from Kobe Bryant just hours after the basketball legend and her daughter died in a helicopter crash.

Felicia Sonmez, who is a controversial journalist for the Post, entered Twitter minutes after the world learned of Kobe's tragic death aboard his private helicopter.

But instead of condolences, Felicia posted a link to an April 2016 story from The Daily Beast news site that the headline bore: & # 39; The disturbing case of Kobe Bryant's rape: DNA evidence, the history of the accuser and half confession & # 39 ;.

That article, which many call & # 39; racist & # 39 ;, contained flagrant inaccuracies about the Kobe rape incident in 2016, for which the police refused to accuse him.

And Felicia was hit on that. First by Kobe fans, then by their bosses in the Washington Post.

After receiving thousands of negative comments, this is how she responded:

This morning, her bosses in the Washington Post have "suspected,quot; it indefinitely.