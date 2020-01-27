Votes of 50 cents to stop bothering people: "I have to concentrate"

%MINIFYHTML6a82bc101d9ec536dc0307c3c6e5197b11% %MINIFYHTML6a82bc101d9ec536dc0307c3c6e5197b12%

However, some people are skeptical that the star of 'Power' will stop doing what he's best known for.

The tragic death of Kobe Bryant It has affected many people in the Hollywood industry. Even 50 cents, who is known for trolling and fighting with people online, has decided to stop doing that kind of thing due to the death of the basketball legend.

The rapper let him know through a shared Instagram post on Monday, January 27. Along with a video of him hugging Kobe during a basketball game, Fiddy wrote: "I feel like I have to achieve what I want in life now after this. I have to concentrate. I am no longer arguing with anyone, I will try another way if there is a problem. "

Many have supported his decision and wished him the best, while others are skeptical that he stops doing what he has been doing all these years. "You will be arguing with someone again for Friday," said one, while another joked: "I hope the & # 39; another way & # 39; is not to send the thugs from the south side of Curtis." Someone else said, "I won't believe it until you get ready with Floyd modaf ** a," referring to Fiddy's beef with Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

Kobe died in a helicopter accident on Sunday, January 26 in the morning in Calabasas. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died. They were on their way to the Mamba Academy for their basketball practice. One of his teammates and another father also perished since no one on board survived. He was 41 years old.

After his death, a number of celebrities went to social networks to pay tribute to Kobe, including Fiddy. "RIP to KOBE I send my sincere condolences to his family," so he "Power"Star wrote on her Instagram account, along with a couple of photos of them together. In one photo, both Fiddy and Kobe were seen posing playfully next to them. Meryl streep.