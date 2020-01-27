VOTE: Predictor of the 2020 Super League table | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML37f55942b24f16afd3bfe959b3d1ea5a11% %MINIFYHTML37f55942b24f16afd3bfe959b3d1ea5a12%





Will St Helens lead the Super League table again in 2020?

The 2020 Super League season starts Thursday night, but what will the table be like at the end of the season?

Can anyone challenge the fugitive leaders of last year and the eventual winners of the Grand Final, St Helens, and how will Toronto Wolfpack do in their first season?

You can vote if you think each of the 12 teams will finish near the top or bottom of the Super League table at the end of the regular season in our poll below …