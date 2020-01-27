Vote for who you think the best supporting actor in the Oscars should win!

The Academy Awards are just around the corner and we can hardly wait!

On February 9, Hollywood's leading movie stars, writers and directors will congregate at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood to distribute awards at the 2020 Oscars ceremony.

One of the most competitive categories of the night is the cast actor sector, with five decorated A-listers shown to take home the trophy.

As for who will hear his name after ", and Oscar goes,quot;, we will have to wait and see.

However, in the meantime, we want to know who you I would give the trophy to!

You have both Al PacinoY Joe Pesci in consideration for their representations in Martin Scorsesesandy drama, the Irish.

There is also the charming Brad Pitt, who already won a SAG Award for his role as Cliff Booth in Once upon a time in Hollywood. But you should also consider the equally charming Tom Hanks in his endearing performance as Mr. rogers in A beautiful day in the neighborhood.

Also, don't forget about Anthony Hopkinswho played Pope Benedict XVI in The two potatoes.