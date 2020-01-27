Vote for who you think the best supporting actor in the Oscars should win!

The Academy Awards are just around the corner and we can hardly wait!
On February 9, Hollywood's leading movie stars, writers and directors will congregate at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood to distribute awards at the 2020 Oscars ceremony.
One of the most competitive categories of the night is the cast actor sector, with five decorated A-listers shown to take home the trophy.
As for who will hear his name after ", and Oscar goes,quot;, we will have to wait and see.
However, in the meantime, we want to know who you I would give the trophy to!
You have both Al PacinoY Joe Pesci in consideration for their representations in Martin Scorsesesandy drama, the Irish.
There is also the charming Brad Pitt, who already won a SAG Award for his role as Cliff Booth in Once upon a time in Hollywood. But you should also consider the equally charming Tom Hanks in his endearing performance as Mr. rogers in A beautiful day in the neighborhood.
Also, don't forget about Anthony Hopkinswho played Pope Benedict XVI in The two potatoes.
It is a difficult decision, but now is your chance to see what it feels like to be a member of the Academy and cast your vote.
Listen to the sound below and be sure to check all week to vote which cast actress, movie and more would you like to see as a champion.
Netflix
Anthony Hopkins for The two potatoes
Anthony Hopkins portrayed conservative Pope Benedict XVI while trying to find common ground with the liberal future Pope Francisco to forge a new ground for the Catholic Church.
Sony Images
Tom Hanks for A beautiful day in the neighborhood
Won't you be my neighbor?
Tom Hanks, one of the most beloved actors in the United States, fit perfectly to play one of the most beloved figures in the country when he assumed the role of Mr. rogers For him A beautiful day in the neighborhood movie.
Netflix
Al Pacino for the Irish
Al Pacino portrayed real life Jimmy Hoffa, an American union leader who disappeared in 1975, in Martin ScorseseThe movie that followed the life of a man being involved with the mafia.
Netflix
Joe Pesci for the Irish
Another nominee of the three and a half hour Mafia movie, Joe PesciRussell Bufalino's compelling performance was captivating and scary.
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Brad Pitt for Once upon a time in Hollywood
The actor plays Cliff Booth in Quentin TarantinoThe Hollywood version of the 1960s, an age defined by the Western genre, Sharon tate Murders and hippie culture.
See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC!