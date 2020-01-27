Vote for the star that best dressed in the 2020 Grammy Awards!

Talk about it being the hottest music night!
Last night, the 2020 Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, in honor of the best and brightest of music.
With awards for artists like Lizzo, Billie eilish Y Tyler the creatorIt was an event full of great victories, not to mention performances like the Nipsey Hussle tribute and Lil Nas X Y BTS collaboration we never knew we needed.
However, before all that emotion developed, our attention was totally on the red carpet, where many celebrities brought their game A.
We saw the ladies own the night in black outfits, like Lauren London awesome in a black suit and Camila Cabellodazzling with an Atelier Versace dress that combined with a silver choker.
However, there were also many colors that illuminated the carpet, such as Chrissy TeigenOrange dress with dramatic details on the shoulders. Close, Rosalia I was heating the carpet in a red leather number by Alexander Wang.
Some other stars chose a regal look, with gwen Stefanichanneling a sweet energy in her dress adorned with Dolce & Gabbana and Ariana GrandeLooking like a true Disney princess in a Cinderella-shaped tiered gala dress.
Lizzo It also looked like 100% of that girl in an impressive white strapless dress combined with a fluffy shrug.
However, the fun was not just for the ladies, with Shawn mendesdrawing attention in a red suit. Meanwhile, red carpet champion Billy porter He gave us a small disco with a fringed jumpsuit and a matching hat.
Everyone looked great, but only one can be the winner!
Dua Lipa
This two-piece Vivienne Westwood look is everything.
Bts
These red carpet sets are quite "Dope."
Lauren London
The celebrity walks the carpet in a powerful suit from designer Pamella Roland.
Trevor Noah
The television presenter is dressed in a retro and elegant suit.
Camila Cabello
The "Miss,quot; makes a dazzling appearance with a Versace dress.
Chrissy Teigen
Orange, are you glad you chose this fashionable Yanina Couture dress?
Billy porter
As always, Billy shines, shines and stuns in an impressive Baja East ensemble.
Diplo
Nobody rocks a bow tie better than Diplo.
Rosalia
The Spanish singer Rosalia brings the heat with a sizzling red dress by Alexander Wang.
Shawn mendes
In the words of Uncle Jesse: Have "mercy."
Maggie rogers
Maggie has that extra shine tonight and it's not just because she's wearing a starry Chanel dress.
Ariana Grande
The singer once again demonstrates "God is a woman,quot; in this ensemble that stops showing.
gwen Stefani
It is safe to say that she looks like a "rich girl,quot; in this Dolce & Gabbana look.
Lucky daye
Green sea foam for victory.
Finneas
Finneas fans have died and gone to "Heaven,quot; to see it in this A + look.
Lizzo
The singer will look "Good as hell,quot; with this white dress by Atelier Versace.