Vote for the star that best dressed in the 2020 Grammy Awards!

Talk about it being the hottest music night!

Last night, the 2020 Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, in honor of the best and brightest of music.

With awards for artists like Lizzo, Billie eilish Y Tyler the creatorIt was an event full of great victories, not to mention performances like the Nipsey Hussle tribute and Lil Nas X Y BTS collaboration we never knew we needed.

%MINIFYHTMLf69cf3c23c77529b07e514c150930a2713% %MINIFYHTMLf69cf3c23c77529b07e514c150930a2714%

However, before all that emotion developed, our attention was totally on the red carpet, where many celebrities brought their game A.

Now it is up to you to determine which star dressed best at night!

We saw the ladies own the night in black outfits, like Lauren London awesome in a black suit and Camila Cabellodazzling with an Atelier Versace dress that combined with a silver choker.

However, there were also many colors that illuminated the carpet, such as Chrissy TeigenOrange dress with dramatic details on the shoulders. Close, Rosalia I was heating the carpet in a red leather number by Alexander Wang.