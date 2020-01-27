Home Entertainment Vote for the star that best dressed in the 2020 Grammy Awards!

Vote for the star that best dressed in the 2020 Grammy Awards!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Vote for the star that best dressed in the 2020 Grammy Awards!
%MINIFYHTMLf69cf3c23c77529b07e514c150930a2711% %MINIFYHTMLf69cf3c23c77529b07e514c150930a2712%

Talk about it being the hottest music night!

Last night, the 2020 Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, in honor of the best and brightest of music.

With awards for artists like Lizzo, Billie eilish Y Tyler the creatorIt was an event full of great victories, not to mention performances like the Nipsey Hussle tribute and Lil Nas X Y BTS collaboration we never knew we needed.

%MINIFYHTMLf69cf3c23c77529b07e514c150930a2713% %MINIFYHTMLf69cf3c23c77529b07e514c150930a2714%

However, before all that emotion developed, our attention was totally on the red carpet, where many celebrities brought their game A.

Now it is up to you to determine which star dressed best at night!

We saw the ladies own the night in black outfits, like Lauren London awesome in a black suit and Camila Cabellodazzling with an Atelier Versace dress that combined with a silver choker.

However, there were also many colors that illuminated the carpet, such as Chrissy TeigenOrange dress with dramatic details on the shoulders. Close, Rosalia I was heating the carpet in a red leather number by Alexander Wang.

Some other stars chose a regal look, with gwen Stefanichanneling a sweet energy in her dress adorned with Dolce & Gabbana and Ariana GrandeLooking like a true Disney princess in a Cinderella-shaped tiered gala dress.

Lizzo It also looked like 100% of that girl in an impressive white strapless dress combined with a fluffy shrug.

However, the fun was not just for the ladies, with Shawn mendesdrawing attention in a red suit. Meanwhile, red carpet champion Billy porter He gave us a small disco with a fringed jumpsuit and a matching hat.

Everyone looked great, but only one can be the winner!

Check out the looks below and then discover what celebrity fashion was your favorite!

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Dua Lipa

This two-piece Vivienne Westwood look is everything.

BTS, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards

John Shearer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Bts

These red carpet sets are quite "Dope."

Lauren London, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lauren London

The celebrity walks the carpet in a powerful suit from designer Pamella Roland.

Trevor Noah, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trevor Noah

The television presenter is dressed in a retro and elegant suit.

Camila Cabello, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

The "Miss,quot; makes a dazzling appearance with a Versace dress.

Chrissy Teigen, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Orange, are you glad you chose this fashionable Yanina Couture dress?

Billy Porter, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Billy porter

As always, Billy shines, shines and stuns in an impressive Baja East ensemble.

Diplo, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Diplo

Nobody rocks a bow tie better than Diplo.

Rosalia, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Rosalia

The Spanish singer Rosalia brings the heat with a sizzling red dress by Alexander Wang.

Shawn Mendes, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Shawn mendes

In the words of Uncle Jesse: Have "mercy."

Maggie Rogers, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Lester Cohen / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Maggie rogers

Maggie has that extra shine tonight and it's not just because she's wearing a starry Chanel dress.

Ariana Grande, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Ariana Grande

The singer once again demonstrates "God is a woman,quot; in this ensemble that stops showing.

Gwen Stefani, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz / WireImage

gwen Stefani

It is safe to say that she looks like a "rich girl,quot; in this Dolce & Gabbana look.

Lucky Daye, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Lucky daye

Green sea foam for victory.

Finneas O & # 39; Connell, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Finneas

Finneas fans have died and gone to "Heaven,quot; to see it in this A + look.

Lizzo, Grammy 2020, Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher / Shutterstock

Lizzo

The singer will look "Good as hell,quot; with this white dress by Atelier Versace.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©