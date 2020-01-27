Vivica A. Fox expects Jussie Smollett to return for the final of the & # 39; Empire & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML0510528156a14a5611a90b4ddcbca67611% %MINIFYHTML0510528156a14a5611a90b4ddcbca67612%

During an appearance in & # 39; The Talk & # 39 ;, the actress who plays Candace Mason in the series created by Lee Daniels points out that the decision to bring back cartoonist Jamal Lyon lies with the network.

Vivica A. Fox has urged TV bosses to bring Jussie Smollett back for the "Empire"final.

The actor has not appeared on the show since he was accused of wasting police time for an alleged racial attack hoax in Chicago, Illinois last year (2019), and while continuing the investigation of the incident and his subsequent arrest and release. , Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn has made it clear that any conversation about Smollett's return must be ignored.

But Vivica, who plays Candace in "Empire," expects TV bosses to make sense and bring her character, Jamal Lyon, back for a final episode before the drama ends later this year (2020).

"I love Jussie and I always will," she says. "The conversation"." He is family. Things happen. We started the program with him and, in my honest opinion, I would love to finish it with him, but it depends on the network. "

Talking about creator Lee Daniels& # 39; decision to interrupt Jussie "Watch what happens live"In November (2019), she said:" There was too much drama surrounding the circumstances … (but) don't rule it out. You can all see it. "