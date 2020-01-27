Vitality Nations Cup: Sunshine Girls shows positive signs after a difficult year | Netball news

%MINIFYHTML01ab0b28ebbd24f9830f2e2584d879b611% %MINIFYHTML01ab0b28ebbd24f9830f2e2584d879b612%





The Sunshine Girls showed positive results in the Vitality Nations Cup after 12 difficult months.

%MINIFYHTML01ab0b28ebbd24f9830f2e2584d879b613% %MINIFYHTML01ab0b28ebbd24f9830f2e2584d879b614%

When asked if Jamaica had returned, the new head coach, Connie Francis, said: "I want to believe it," and after his productive Vitality Nations Cup, the former international could be right.

The Sunshine Girls entered the four-team tournament as the only team that did not play Test netball in the accumulation.

The team's last participation was in the Netball World Cup in July last year and it completed a competition that was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Defender Shamera Sterling described his work in Liverpool as "shameful,quot; and tensions between the governing body and the players continued in subsequent months.

Those two factors meant that Jamaica arrived at the Vitality Nations Cup with a question mark next to its name. Would they be poorly prepared and disjointed, or would they surprise people?

The victories over South Africa and England attracted attention, and despite the two defeats against New Zealand, the overall conclusions of the competition are positive, as they seem to be more comfortable and happier with Francis.

Francis, a former international player, takes over a second time and combines excellent tactical knowledge with strong relationships with the players.

"Connie Francis is one of the best," said Jamaica player Nicole Dixon. "She works hard and believes in us and helps us believe in ourselves."

It's about the resilience, the purpose and the solution, because I thought that in Liverpool we could have played much better and the girls realize. It was important for us to shake off what had happened before and fight again. Connie Francis about the Sunshine girls

Throughout his four games, Dixon was a key piece in the Center with Khadijah Williams flying against England.

Experienced Jhaniele Fowler did what she does best on one end with Shamera Sterling joining well with Kadie-Ann Dehaney and Latanya Wilson on the other.

As a group, they resisted some difficult moments, avoiding the burden of the last quarter of the Roses against them in London, and kept the world champions in a 30-30 stalemate at halftime in the final.

Jamaica will leave the competition in a positive mood

However, for all the positive aspects of Jamaica: their happy behavior, their natural style and a greater structure in their game, they made mistakes sometimes and nothing more than in the third quarter of the final.

"The footwork, the bad passes and the errors of standing in the line in the shots, all those little things should not be there at this level," said Pamela Cookey after the game.

"They are basic mistakes and I don't think it was the pressure. It was just the loss of the mind, not being (present) in the game 100 percent of the time and not having fulfilled it."

5:33 Watch the best moments of the Vitality Nations Cup final Watch the best moments of the Vitality Nations Cup final

Lisa Alexander, head coach of the Australian Diamonds, has always been present during the competition and agreed with Cookey's observations and evaluation.

"This (the basic mistakes) should not happen at this level. The other area is their defensive work, they don't need to give stupid penalties and be out of play," he said.

"They want to be out of the body and show the referee that they have free space. If they do, then they are really dangerous because they are very athletic and strange with their ability to intercept."

Like all nations, Jamaica is at the beginning of a new four-year international cycle and, after a Netball World Cup to forget, this Vitality Nations Cup will have helped them draw a line in the arena.

Despite having things to work on, including maintaining their discipline and finding another option for Fowler at GS, the Sunshine Girls have shown that building blocks are in place so they can compete at the highest level again.

World netball is a better place when Jamaica is strong and if they continue on this path, they will return to where they belong when it comes to important competitions in a few years.

Sky sports is his home of netball and returns to its screens next month when the new season of Vitality Superleague begins with the 10 teams in action at the Birmingham Arena Season Opener on Saturday, February 22.