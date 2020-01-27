Vitality Nations Cup: Natalie Haythornthwaite played a captain competition for England's roses | Netball news

%MINIFYHTMLfb123a12d36db1512d2bcc14a42017e211% %MINIFYHTMLfb123a12d36db1512d2bcc14a42017e212%









Jess Thirlby gave Natalie Haythornwaite a bouquet of flowers after winning the prize for the game player in her 50th cap

Natalie Haythornthwaite celebrated her 50th international appearance in England's last Vitality Nations Cup game and crowned another stellar competition as the team's new captain.

The 27-year-old, described by Tamsin Greenway as the "most creative player,quot; in England before the four-nation tournament, played every minute of each game and continued to thrive in her leadership role.

New head coach Jess Thirlby had announced Haythornthwaite as his captain at the end of 2019 and that decision has proved inspiring.

At the time of the announcement, he praised Haythornthwaite's courage, strength and endurance, and all those qualities were present in abundance in the four days of the Vitality Cup of Nations match.

Throughout the series, regardless of the opponent, the attacker stepped forward. He led by example and combined fluid work in attack with defensive moments that changed the game. Haythornthwaite gave everything and left everything on the court.

In addition to her physical performance, the captain's commitment to the crowd provided stimuli when the Roses needed them and their support to those around her, particularly Amy Carter, 21, also brought out the best in her team.

"Nat has been really impressive and has accepted the leadership role," Thirlby said after England's final game and victory over South Africa in the tiebreaker for third place.

"I think we've really made the best of it. She returns to Suncorp soon, so playing every minute of every game has been for a reason."

It is accessible, positive and knows what it takes to win. I think she has developed more of the strength, strength and endurance needed to lead in some of the biggest stages and now there is more depth in her leadership. She represents the values ​​and behaviors that interest us most as a Roses team and leads by example on the court. Jess Thirlby about Natalie Haythornthwaite

Haythornthwaite, which can also change to GA to change the image, looks like home in England's WA bib. It is a position she has endorsed, ahead of Chelsa Pitman, and her head coach has been impressed with her diligent approach.

"Nat is very natural in the role of WA," Thirlby said. "I am very happy to see how well she has become a student of the game at that end of the court."

"His decision-making and the speed at which he makes decisions (is excellent). He recognizes when to balance the ball and feeds on it, even with different shooters in the circle."

When it comes to the captain's job in GA, she experienced both sides of the coin in terms of her shooting statistics during the competition. However, the fact that Haythornthwaite has the ability to keep the defenders honest and mix the rhythm and rhythm within the circle is a great benefit.

Of course, sometime in the future, the Roses may have the world-class shooting unit of Helen Housby and Jo Harten returning.

As a couple, Housby and Harten are pure box office and their understanding together is second to none, but Haythornthwaite's ability to change to GA remains an advantage.

Competitions such as the Commonwealth Games and the Netball World Cup have brutal schedules and versatility in all areas always pays dividends.

With George Fisher and Eleanor Cardwell being two other highlights of the Nations Cup, the Roses are well stocked in advance and are moving forward.

Greenway, who previously trained Haythornthwaite within the Superleague, fully agrees with Thirlby's evaluation of the 27-year-old's attack skills.

"It's not just the pace of work that makes the limit and how quiet it is on the ball, but also how involved the crowd is and how vocal it is with the rest of their teammates," Greenway said.

"What I love is that she gathers her entire team at the end of a room, before they go to the coach, that's the signal of a leader."

Haythornthwaite, like Stacey Francis, Kate Shimmin and Layla Guscoth who is returning, will now return to Australia for the rest of the pre-season campaigns of the Suncorp Super Netball teams.

For Thirlby, it is time to reflect on the conclusions of the Vitality Nations Cup as a whole and, without a doubt, one of its greatest positive aspects will be the work of its new captain and the possibility of building the Roses around him to move forward.

