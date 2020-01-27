Victor Cruz remembers Kobe Bryant taking "care,quot; of his fellow athletes

Like so many others who loved and admired Kobe Bryant, Morning pop& # 39; s Victor Cruz He was shaken by the news of the sudden death of the NBA icon over the weekend.

"It was hard for me," says the POTM Co-host (who built his own athletic career with the NFL) in this clip from Monday's episode, describing Bryant as "someone I respect immensely and someone who has simply transcended the basketball game for me."

Echoing the outpouring of recognition, not only Bryant's basketball talents were paid, but also his kindness and family-oriented values, Cruz continues to explain why the Los Angeles Lakers star was such a figure. important to him. "Kobe Bryant was for me, like all my childhood," he recalls. "He won championships, the way he showed his fatherhood, the way he was, you know, one of the best players that ever played the game."

Cruz remembers meeting him several times over the years, although a particular interaction stands out now. After injuring his calf, the former open receiver of the New York Giants contacted Bryant via email, who had recently injured his ankle, for medical recommendations.