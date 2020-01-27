Victim in helicopter crash, Christina Mauser's husband speaks

%MINIFYHTML79ef63f6ef5d17ae2b32c992df5190dd11% %MINIFYHTML79ef63f6ef5d17ae2b32c992df5190dd12%

As we reported previously, nine lives were lost yesterday in a helicopter crash, including Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and his basketball coach Christina Mauser.

Christina's husband, Matt Mauser, is talking about the loss of his wife and has to explain to his children what happened.

"I have three young children and I am trying to discover how to navigate life with three children and without a mother," he said during a telephone interview with the presenters of the "TODAY,quot; program on Monday.

Matt tells ABC News that his children, whose ages are 11, 9 and 3, shouted and shouted, and he simply hugged them.

Watch the full video below: