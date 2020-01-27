Vicki Gunvalson announces the departure of & # 39; RHOC & # 39 ;: & # 39; It's time to say goodbye & # 39;

Vicki Gunvalson, the oldest cast member of Real Housewives of Orange County, has announced his departure from the program following the decision not to promote his return to a full housewife.

Last year, Vicki was demoted to "friend,quot; of the program, but in the meeting program of the previous season, Vicki informed the producers that she would walk if her original position as a housewife was not restored.

"I will always be the OC OG, but it's time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I want to thank you all for your support, your love and for & # 39; yelling & # 39; ; with me & # 39; on the road, "he read a message to his followers on Instagram.

It seems that Vicki may already have another trick up his sleeve:

"I have been working on new projects that will be exciting, motivating and inspiring. My podcast with Westwood One will be released soon and I will have much more to say about this on & # 39; Whoop it with Vicki & # 39; I hope you do join me on my new trip, so stay tuned. I love all my fans and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this amazing experience that my family and I will never forget. #bravo #rhoc #whoopitipwithvicki @westwoodone @bravo @ whoopitupwithvicki "

Viewers of the show complained about Vicki's boring stories and constant negativity and urged the network to get her out of the show.