Vicki Gunvalson announces the departure of & # 39; RHOC & # 39 ;: & # 39; It's time to say goodbye & # 39;

Bradley Lamb
Vicki Gunvalson, the oldest cast member of Real Housewives of Orange County, has announced his departure from the program following the decision not to promote his return to a full housewife.

Last year, Vicki was demoted to "friend,quot; of the program, but in the meeting program of the previous season, Vicki informed the producers that she would walk if her original position as a housewife was not restored.

"I will always be the OC OG, but it's time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I want to thank you all for your support, your love and for & # 39; yelling & # 39; ; with me & # 39; on the road, "he read a message to his followers on Instagram.

