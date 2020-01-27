US Air Force Simulation UU. Exposes airmen to radiation – Defense Blog

The U.S. Air Force UU. He conducted a radiological aircraft recovery training at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on January 23, 2020, according to a recent service press release.

Airmen of the 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron participate in an exercise in radiological aircraft recovery training. The 19th airlift continues to forge chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear preparation through monthly Rodeos with the ability to survive and operate (ATSO).

The purpose of the training is to continue aggressively mitigating the challenges of mobility operations in contested environments through deliberate efforts that strengthen command and control systems and improve aircraft survival.

The scenario for the training was for the aircraft to simulate flying in a radiological environment using the appropriate protective equipment. Then, the personnel of the aircraft met on the flight line with trained professionals to help them obtain the attention and decontamination they would need, as well as to decontaminate the cargo and the aircraft.

This training included the efforts of the 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 19th Operational Medical Preparation Squadron, 19th Civil Engineers Squadron, 19th Logistics Preparation Squadron and 19th Operations Support Squadron.

During the training, the aviators of the 19th OMRS Bioenvironmental Engineering Flight used equipment to detect and monitor radiation, giving them real-world practice for this type of scenario.