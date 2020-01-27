US Air Force E-11A aircraft UU. Crashed in southwestern Afghanistan – Defense Blog

A mysterious plane crashed on Monday in Taliban-controlled territory in the Afghan province of Ghazni, south of the capital, Afghan officials said. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the plane. Ariana Afghan Airlines denied reports that it was one of its passenger planes that had fallen.

Later, some experts reported that it was probably an E-11A aircraft assigned to the 430th expeditionary electronic combat squadron. The crash of a crashed plane today in Afghanistan appears to be a Bombardier Global 6000 / E-11A "BACN,quot; (Battlefield Airborne Communications Node) of the US Air Force. UU.

The cause of the accident remains unclear and no details have been given about the victims.

Also in the social networks a short film was released that showed the accident of an airplane with the emblem of the US Air Forces. UU.

E-11A is the military variant of the Civil Bombardier BD-700 Global Express for use as an air communications relay platform in Southwest Asia. It carries the Northrop Grumman Battlefield airborne communications node, or BACN, which allows disparate communications systems on the battlefield to share data. BACN was deployed in a Bombardier BD-700 test and originally designated RC-700A under recognition classification. Re-designated E-11A under the special category of electronic installation.