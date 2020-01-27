United States conducts air strike against al-Shabaab terrorists in Somalia – Defense Blog

The US Command for Africa announced on Monday that, in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, it carried out an air strike against an al-Shabaab terrorist near Jilib, Somalia.

"The airstrikes extend the reach and influence of the government while creating conditions for development and a better future for Somalis," said the US Marine Corps. UU. General Bradford Gering, deputy director of operations, United States African Command. "Reducing the influence and plans of al-Shabaab benefits both Somalis and the international community in general."

The initial assessment concluded that the air attack killed one (1) terrorist.

We are currently evaluating that no civilian was injured or killed as a result of this air strike.

The United States Africa Command will continue to work with its partners to transfer responsibility for long-term security in Somalia to the Federal Government of Somalia and its member States. In support of the Federal Government of Somalia, US forces will use all effective and appropriate methods to assist in the protection of the Somali people, including the anti-terrorist military operations associated with the Federal Government of Somalia and the forces of the Somali National Army.

It is worth noting that EE. UU. He carried out an air strike after a Somali terrorist group attacked a military base in Kenya that is used by US and Kenyan forces, according to the US Africa Command. UU.

Some sources reported that several planes were destroyed during the attack, including the modified Havilland Canada Dash-8 spy plane, which carries the US civil registration code N8200L.