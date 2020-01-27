U.S. Marines UU. They use new JLTV during the Northern Viper exercise in Japan – Defense Blog

The U.S. Marine Corps UU. Use your newer light-weight tactical vehicles (JLTV) during the Northern Viper exercise in the Hokudaien training area, Hokkaido, Japan.

For the first time, JLTV of the 4th Marine Corps Regiment, 3rd Marine Corps Division, was used during this year's training exercise in Japan.

"Northern Viper is a regularly scheduled training exercise that is designed to improve the collective defense capabilities of the US and Japan Alliance by exposing members of both forces to intense training in an austere environment, which gives them allows you to hone your skills in any weather and place, "The third message of the Marine Division says.

The Indo-Pacific US Command UU. He previously reported that the 3rd Marine Corps Division received the new joint light tactical vehicle in Okinawa, Japan, which will replace the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheel Vehicle (HMMWV) that the U.S. Marine Corps. UU. You are currently using.

"The JLTV rebalances the,quot; Iron Triangle, "says Andrew Rodgers, the JLTV's program manager. “Payload, performance and protection. We are restoring the capacity we had in the HMMWV before a war involving (improvised explosive devices) and ambushes on the road. "

As technology advances, so does the weight requirement to carry new equipment to maintain and protect the Marines to complete missions. HMMWVs are being overloaded beyond their expected payload, which degrades the mobility and reach of the vehicle before the failure of the operational mission.

The JLTV surpasses the HMMWV in all aspects of the triangle: a scalable engine with a base melody that currently doubles the power of the HMMWV; an operating payload increased to approximately 2,500 pounds more; and greater organic protection before additional armor kits, resulting in a greater average range of vehicles before the failure of the operational mission.

The upper vehicle will allow the Division to be more capable and lethal in the Indo-Pacific. The plan is to deploy each JLTV in the Marine Corps by January 2034. III Marine Expeditionary Force will be fully deployed by July 2027.