Tyler The Creator takes a Grammy home, but he also has some things he wants to clarify during his acceptance speech: watch the video

Tyler The Creator took home a Grammy last night. During his acceptance speech, he really wanted to get some things out of his chest. Look the following video.

He managed to provoke a debate among fans with his comments.

A follower said: "It's so articulate and very well spoken,quot; and someone else posted this: "Exactly! The Grammy thought they were skilled at giving all these,quot; awards "to black artists in the rap category. # Byefelicia."

A fan seems to hate the Grammys and said: & # 39; The Grammys need the period to be canceled & # 39 ;, and another follower posted: & # 39; I understand what he says he has a point, but basically you're saying no I should have won if it hadn't been. & # 39; t a rap album & # 39 ;.

An Instagram installer published: "He did not speak more than facts, but everything will be lost in the ignorance we live in today,quot;, and someone else said: "It is absolutely correct, although his music is not Rap !!!"

A follower published this: "When they call their urban art and put it in the urban category and not rap / pop," and someone else wrote: "STOP ASKING for prizes and recognition from those who want you to leave!"

One person told Tyler that ‘Your album won because it was easy to digest for whites. Period. & # 39;

One person jumped into the comments and said the following: & # 39; The Grammys know what they do, they are not astute, they don't select those that are based on what they like, they select those that are based on people they imagine, We are "public enemies,quot; for them. & # 39;

Another follower published this: "He is not wrong! This is exactly like many of us! I am not taking away his talent because the child is a visionary God in formation, but as he said … it is not rap!"

What do you think of the things Tyler The Creator said during his speech?



