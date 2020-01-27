The Grammy 2020 awards were a great day in music for culture! The number of nominations and victories was really surprising, especially for Tyler The Creator. Tyler won a Grammy for his most recent IGOR album, and although he was really grateful for the recognition, he had some things to get out of his chest.

During his acceptance speech, Tyler said that the opportunity for his music to be recognized is truly surprising because he is not considered a conventional artist. However, Tyler The Creator had some criticism for the nominating committee.

Tyler's album was considered an urban rap album, which he says doesn't feel genuine. He also says he doesn't like the way the word "urban,quot; is used in reference to black male artists.

"It also sucks that whenever we, and I mean guys who look like me, do anything that is flexible in gender, it is always placed in the rap or urban category," he says. "I don't like that urban word. It's just a politically correct way of telling me the word n."

He continues his speech, making it clear that he is very grateful that his project has had such an impact, but says he is not very excited about the way in which nominations are perceived with respect to other black artists.

"I felt that half of me feels that the rap nomination was a reverse compliment," he says. "Like, oh, my cousin wants to play the game, we're going to give him the broken controller so he can close and feel good about it."

Tyler was among some amazing nominees in the rap category, including Meek Mill.