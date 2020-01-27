%MINIFYHTML46aee5a00c1182f93912c33295bd56f811% %MINIFYHTML46aee5a00c1182f93912c33295bd56f812%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The Russian model shares her positive outlook after the end of her 4-year relationship with the actor & # 39; A Star Is Born & # 39 ;, saying that life without him & # 39; is a new terrain & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Irina Shayk maintains a positive outlook on his separation from the ex boyfriend Bradley Cooper. Months after she and the director / protagonist of "A star has been born"Called at the end of their four-year relationship, the Russian model gave a rare interview to address why the two decided to separate.

At the head of the March issue of British Vogue, the 34-year-old beauty was sincere about her separation from the 45-year-old actor. "I think that in all good relationships you bring the best and the worst, it's just the nature of a human being," he reflected in the interview. "Two great people don't have to make a good couple."

While his relationship with the "American sniper"The star did not work, the Sports Illustrated model still saw their romance affectionately." I think we have been very lucky to experience what we had with each other, "he said. Then he added:" Life without B [radley] is new ground. "

%MINIFYHTML46aee5a00c1182f93912c33295bd56f813% %MINIFYHTML46aee5a00c1182f93912c33295bd56f814%

In addition to talking about the separation, the soccer player's ex-girlfriend Cristiano Ronaldo He was sincere about his life as a single mother of Lea, his daughter with Cooper, 2 years old. "It is difficult to find a balance between being a single mother and being a working and providing woman," he said. "Trust me, there are days when I wake up and think: & # 39; My God, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart & # 39 ;."

In another part of the interview, Shayk admitted that his strong personality could drive men away. "I definitely know what I want, and I think some men are afraid of that," he shared. "If someone is out of my life, they are out of my life and I really cut all ties, you know? I think some people are really afraid of this coldness. I also think that not many people know that under this there is a good, sweet person who cries in interviews. "

Shayk began dating Cooper in early 2015. They became Lea's parents in March 2017. Shortly after their high-profile separation from the Oscar-nominated actor, he insisted on a cover interview for Harpers Bazaar Digital Summer Issue that still Believe in marriage. "I am not the type of person who is against it," he explained at the time.