Twitter reacts to Billie Eilish cleaning in the Grammys!

Billie Eilish may have cleaned up at the Grammys on Sunday night, but a large part of the spectators kept scratching their heads on how and why he managed to catch five Grammys when they've barely heard of her.

Last night, Eilish became the second artist in Grammy history to take home the Big Four awards: album, album and song of the year, as well as the best new artist. She is the first woman to achieve this.

It was widely speculated that Lizzo would clean up at the event, but in the end, Lizzo only ended up beating Eilish in one category: the best pop solo performance for "Truth Hurts."

A great achievement for the singer who is only 18 years old, but Twitter was not impressed by the Grammy's apparent rebuff of several other female artists who felt they were much more valuable, including Lizzo, and climbed onto the networking platform. social to express your complaints: