Turkey & # 39; seriously & # 39; prepares for a possible earthquake in Istanbul | News

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the government is preparing "seriously,quot; to face a possible earthquake in Istanbul, The largest city in the country and the economic center.

He made the comments in a televised interview Sunday night, two days after a deadly earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck the provinces of Elazig and Malatya in southeastern Turkey.

"We expect an earthquake of (magnitude) 7.5 in Istanbul … We are seriously working on the possible scenario of the earthquake," he told CNN Turk station.

Soylu said that after an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 in Istanbul in September, government agencies have been coordinating periodic meetings between 28 working groups to prepare for the event of an earthquake of magnitude 7.5.

"This is a very complex study, ranging from what to do to protect national treasures in Topkapi Palace to the needs of citizens at meeting places," Soylu added.

Friday's disaster killed at least 38 people, 34 in Elazig and four in Malatya, and injured more than 1,600, according to Turkish authorities.

Rescue operations had largely ended late Sunday, but rescuers were still looking for three people in Elazig, about 550 kilometers east of the capital, Ankara, Soylu said, adding that the teams arrived in the area of the disaster in less than three hours after it happened.

"We are still hopeful, we have not lost hope," he said.

The rescued included a 35-year-old woman and her little daughter in the Mustafa Pasa district of Elazig. Rescuers who heard their screams took several hours to reach them in freezing temperatures, state media said

"Can you hear?" Television images showed a rescuer telling the mother. "We are coming. We will save you."

"Please, take me out, I can't take it anymore. Take out my daughter, I'm nothing without my son," he replied before being safely pulled out on a crane.

In a nearby neighborhood, rescue teams stopped in mountains of rubble where the earthquake divided an apartment building in half. They excavated using buckets, blowing whistles when they needed silence to listen to trapped people.

Rescue teams supported by thousands of emergency workers from other provinces and hundreds of volunteers had removed 45 people from under the rubble since the earthquake, said Turkey's AFAD disaster authority.

Victim support.

On Saturday, during a visit to Elazig and Malatya, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that houses with steel frames would be built quickly for displaced residents. On Sunday, he said new and permanent homes will soon be provided.

"We cannot afford to be slow. We cannot be late and we will not allow delays," he said.

AFAD said it had sent more than 10,400 tents, 17,000 beds, 37,000 blankets, heaters and food supplies to the affected areas and Soylu He said AFAD had received seven million lire ($ 1.18 million) from a public donation campaign.

The agency said 1,521 buildings had been damaged, including 645 badly damaged and 76 collapsed structures. In a statement, he said he had transferred three million lire in emergency aid to each of the municipalities of Elazig and Malatya.

He warned residents not to enter damaged buildings due to the danger of collapse and new aftershocks. He said there had been 844 damaged buildings.

Turkey has a history of powerful earthquakes. More than 17,000 people died in August 1999 when a magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit Izmit, a city southeast of Istanbul. In 2011, another in the eastern city of Van killed more than 500.