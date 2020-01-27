Trump's impeachment trial week 2: what to pay attention to | USA news

%MINIFYHTML6df104ba34de975024f60eb35dbd8fa711% %MINIFYHTML6df104ba34de975024f60eb35dbd8fa712%

The impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump enters a crucial week when his defense team resumes his case and senators face a critical vote on whether to listen to witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that is expected to I ended up in his acquittal. Political trial articles accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Those decisions about witnesses can be complicated by reports that Trump said he wanted to keep the freezing of military assistance to Ukraine until he helped political investigations about his Democratic rivals. That is from former national security advisor John Bolton in a draft of his next book. The New York Times report was later confirmed by The Associated Press news agency. The revelation defies the defense offered by Trump and his lawyers in his political trial.

The Capitol Hill maneuvers will be complemented by high-risk efforts on both sides of the hall to claim political advantage of the proceedings as the presidential nomination season begins in Iowa on February 3.

This is what you should observe while resuming the Senate trial trial on Monday at 1 p.m. local time:

Defense resumes arguments

After a two-hour opening discussion on Saturday, Trump's defense team will present his case in depth starting Monday. White House lawyer Pat Cipollone said Trump's lawyers do not expect to take the 24 hours they were assigned, but there will be arguments from some familiar faces.

Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, former independent lawyer Ken Starr and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi will discuss specific issues.

Dershowitz said Sunday he would argue that the charges against Trump are too light to justify the dismissal of the Republican president from the Constitution. "Even if it's true, they didn't claim flawless crimes," Dershowitz told "Fox News Sunday."

Trump's team also mocked the idea that he would draw attention to Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who were on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, while the elder Biden was vice president. An extended focus on Joe Biden, one of the main Democratic presidential contenders, could mean a setback even for some of the Republican members of the Senate.

Time to ask

Once Trump's team concludes, senators will have 16 hours to ask questions of the House of Representatives prosecutors and the president's legal team. Your questions must be in writing.

The president of the court, John Roberts, will read the questions aloud. It is expected to alternate between both sides of the hall. Many senators have been speaking copious notes throughout the trial in preparation for the time of questions and answers.

Senator John Barrasso told reporters on Saturday that Republicans expected to meet on Monday to begin formulating a list of questions. "We will meet as a conference and decide what questions we want to ask, what can be the order of those questions," he said.

Witnesses

Under Senate rules passed last week, senators will have another opportunity to vote if they will consider new witnesses and evidence after the time for questions and answers has elapsed. Four Republicans would have to break ranks to join the Democrats in the Senate controlled by the Republican Party to extend the trial for an indeterminate period of time.

If that happens, expect a bitter fight over what witnesses could be called and what documents could be cited. Democrats have asked for testimony from Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, and his interim cabinet chief, Mick Mulvaney. An attempt to call either of them would probably lead to a confrontation with the White House, which states that both men have "absolute immunity,quot; from being called to testify before the Senate, even in a political trial. Still, Bolton has said it would appear if the Senate issued a subpoena.

Trump speaks as the then National Security Advisor Bolton listens during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Oliver Contreras / EPA)

While Republicans have waited for a speedy trial, Trump has asked for the testimony of the Bidens and the intelligence community whistleblower whose complaint about Trump's phone call in July with the leader of Ukraine instigated the political trial investigation.

But some Republicans, including Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, have expressed their resistance to calling those witnesses.

If the vote fails, the Senate could move quickly to its vote on whether to eliminate or acquit Trump, giving the president the result he has been looking for as soon as the end of the week.

Senate rules also require four hours of deliberations before voting. Since senators must sit quietly during the trial, wait for a closed session where they can deliberate privately.

A new tape

Trump's lawyers argued Saturday that nobody knows what Trump's motives were for stopping military assistance to Ukraine. A recording obtained by the news agency The Associated Press hours later suggests that the president understood well that the assistance was a point of influence on Ukraine.

The recording is from the 2018 meeting at the Trump Hotel in Washington, DC, that Trump had with the donors. including two associates now accused of their personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. The audio part includes Trump asking about Ukraine: "How long would they last in a fight with Russia?" He later asks for the dismissal of the US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

The recording contradicts the president's statements that he did not know the associations Giuliani, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. They are key figures in the investigation who were charged last year on campaign finance charges.

If new evidence and witnesses are allowed, the recording could take center stage in Senate procedures.

Choice

The trial will resume with a week for the Iowa caucus, and again holds four Democratic contenders – Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bennet and Amy Klobuchar – in Washington, DC, instead of campaigning at a critical point in The race.

While they are trapped in Washington, DC, Trump will venture out of the capital while seeking to retaliate against the Democrats who accused him and reward a party change legislator who backed him in the House.

President Donald Trump reacts after speaking during a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio (Tony Dejak / AP Photo)

Trump will hold a rally on Tuesday in New Jersey to return the favor to Representative Jeff Van Drew, who became a Republican last month after voting against political trial articles as a Democrat. And Trump is scheduled to appear in Iowa on Thursday, days before the assemblies.

Meanwhile, Trump is already anticipating his probable acquittal, whenever possible, promising that Democrats will face consequences for trying to remove him from office. "Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man," Trump tweeted Sunday. "He has not yet paid the price for what he has done to our country!"

Schiff is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and the chief manager of political trial. When asked on the NBC Meet the Press program if he saw the tweet as a threat, Schiff replied: "I think it's meant to be."