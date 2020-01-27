Trump's impeachment trial: Bolton takes center stage from afar | USA news

%MINIFYHTML83771705d1a3dcf0b7c8621307decc2711% %MINIFYHTML83771705d1a3dcf0b7c8621307decc2712%

US senators faced increasing pressure on Monday to summon John Bolton to testify in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, even when Trump's lawyers ignored new extraordinary accusations of Trump's former national security adviser and instead focused on corruption in Ukraine and in historical arguments for absolution.

Bolton took center stage on the seventh day of the trial, even though he was not near the United States Capitol building.

Plus:

Inside the Senate chamber, Trump's defense team organized more than seven hours of arguments in favor of the president, but outside, Republicans dealt with claims in an upcoming Bolton book that Trump had wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it promised to help with investigations on Democratic rival Joe Biden.

%MINIFYHTML83771705d1a3dcf0b7c8621307decc2713% %MINIFYHTML83771705d1a3dcf0b7c8621307decc2714%

That claim could weaken a key defense argument: that Trump never linked the suspension of security aid to political investigations.

The revelation clouded the White House's hopes for a quick end of the political trial, fueling the democratic demands of witnesses and possibly pushing more Republican lawmakers to agree. He was also distracted from the arguments hours of Trump's lawyers, who again declared that no witness had testified that he had direct knowledge that Trump's delivery of aid was contingent upon investigations into Democrats. Bolton seemed ready to say exactly that if the Senate requested it.

This still image taken from a webcast of the US Senate. UU. Show President Jay Sekulow's lawyer speaking in the Senate House at the US Capitol. UU. During the political trial (TV / AFP of the US Senate)

"We deal with the evidence of the transcript, we deal with publicly available information," said lawyer Jay Sekulow. "We do not deal with speculation."

Trump is accused of abusing his presidential power by asking the leader of Ukraine to help investigate Biden at the same time that Trump ordered that millions of dollars be withheld in aid. A second charge accuses Trump of obstructing Congress in his investigation.

& # 39; There is no base & # 39; to eliminate Trump

Trump's legal team launched a powerful attack on the entire political trial process on Monday. They said there was no basis to remove him from office, defended his actions as appropriate and attacked Biden, who is campaigning for the Democratic nomination to oppose Trump in November.

The lawyers focused special attention on Biden and his son, Hunter, who was a board member of a Ukrainian gas company at the same time that his father was vice president. They argued that Trump had legitimate reasons to suspect Biden's business and was concerned about corruption in Ukraine and that, in any case, he finally released the aid without Ukraine committing to investigate what the president wanted.

Democrats say Trump did it only after a complainant filed a complaint about the situation.

Ken Starr, whose investigation by an independent lawyer about President Bill Clinton resulted in his impeachment, Clinton was acquitted by the Senate, lamented what he said was an "era of impeachment."

The accusation, he said, requires both a real crime and a "genuine national consensus,quot; that the president should go to. Nor does it exist here, Starr said.

"It is full of acrimony and divides the country like nothing else," Starr said of the recall. "Those of us who live Clinton's political judgment understand that in a deep and personal way."

Debate within the Republican Party

Even when the defense lawyers presented their case as planned, it was clear that Bolton's book had stirred up the debate about whether to seek witnesses. Bolton writes that Trump told him he wanted to retain Ukraine's security assistance until he helped him with the investigations. Trump's legal team has insisted otherwise, and Trump tweeted Monday that he had never said anything like that to Bolton.

Republican senators face a crucial moment. The pressure is increasing for at least four to resist Republican leaders and form a bipartisan majority to force the problem. Republicans have a majority of 53-47.

"The relevance of John Bolton to our decision has become increasingly clear," Republican Senator Mitt Romney told reporters. Senator Susan Collins said she always wanted "the opportunity for witnesses,quot; and that the report on Bolton's book "strengthens the case."

At a private Republican lunch, Romney made the case to call Bolton, according to an unauthorized person to discuss the meeting and was granted anonymity.

Other Republicans, including Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, said that if Trump's former national security adviser is called, they will demand reciprocity to hear at least one of their witnesses. Some Republicans want to call the Bidens.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, seemed impassive at the news of Bolton's book. His message at lunch, said Republican Senator Mike Braun, was: "Take a deep breath and take one step at a time."

Once the president's team finishes their arguments no later than Tuesday, the senators have 16 hours for questions from both parties.

At the end of the week, they are expected to vote if they have news or not from witnesses.

& # 39; White House Cover-up & # 39;

While Democrats say Bolton's revelations recall the dripping of new Watergate information, Republicans have concerns that disappear by the time senators must vote. They are told that if there is an agreement to summon Bolton, the White House will resist, claiming executive privilege. That would launch a one-week judicial battle that could prolong the political trial, a scenario that some Republican senators would prefer to avoid.

Trump and his lawyers have repeatedly argued that Democrats are using the accusation to try to undo the results of the latest presidential elections and expel Trump from office.

Trump tweeted for viewers to tune into the "hoax,quot;, announcing the start time of the trial.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by Senator Ben Cardin, speaks during a press conference about President Donald Trump's political trial on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress (J Scott Applewhite / AP Photo)

Some in the White House expected the legal team to move away from the Bidens, but acknowledged that Bolton's revelations contributed to the decision to stay focused on the family. They worry about wasting the goodwill they have earned with the Senate, where Biden served for decades.

Meanwhile, Democrats say Trump's refusal to allow administration officials to testify only reinforces that the White House is hiding evidence. The White House has had the Bolton manuscript for about a month, according to a letter from Bolton's lawyer.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said: "We are all facing a White House cover-up in the face."

Representative Adam Schiff, who heads the prosecution team for the House of Representatives, described Bolton's account as a test for senators who sit as jurors.

"I don't know how you can explain that you wanted to seek the truth in this trial and say you don't want to hear from a witness who had a direct conversation about the central accusation in the articles of political trial," Schiff said on CNN.

Bolton's account was first reported by The New York Times and was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the manuscript on condition of anonymity. "The room where it happened; a White House memory,quot; will be released on March 17.

Trump denied Bolton's claims in tweets on Monday.

"I NEVER told John Bolton that aid to Ukraine was linked to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens," Trump said. "If John Bolton said this, it was just to sell a book."

Bolton watches as he meets with journalists during a visit to London (File: Peter Nicholls / Reuters)

Joe Biden, campaigning in Iowa, said he sees no reason for his or his son's testimony.

"I have nothing to defend. This is all a game, even if they raise me," he told reporters. "What is there to defend? That's all, the reason they accuse him is because he tried to get a government to defame me and they didn't. Come on."

Trump said people could see the "transcripts,quot; of his call to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to see that there was no pressure for the investigations to get help. According to a summary of the call, Trump asked Zelenskyy to "do us a favor,quot; with the investigations, as he was withholding almost $ 400 million in military aid from the US ally at war with Russia.

Trump falsely claimed Monday that the Democratic-controlled House "never asked John Bolton to testify." The Democrats asked Bolton to testify, but he did not come forward to his statement. They later refused to quote Bolton, as they did with others, because he threatened to sue, which could have led to a prolonged judicial battle.

The eventual acquittal is likely in a Senate where a two-thirds majority vote would be required for sentencing.

Democrats argued their side of the political trial case for three days last week, warning that Trump will persist in abusing his power and endangering American democracy unless Congress intervenes to dismiss him before the 2020 elections.