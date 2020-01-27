Trump wanted Ukraine's help linked to the probes of his rivals: Report | USA news

%MINIFYHTML19510cdc5b62264d9ea314a59c99e67e11% %MINIFYHTML19510cdc5b62264d9ea314a59c99e67e12%

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, told a then assistant in August that he wanted to freeze the security aid to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into the Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, he said Sunday The New York Times

Trump's statement was described in an unpublished manuscript by former NSA John Bolton, the Times said in a report that could increase pressure on Republicans to call Bolton as a witness in the Trump Senate trial.

Plus:

The report, which did not cite the manuscript but cited several people who described Bolton's account, may weaken a key element of Trump's defense: that there was no quid pro quo when he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Biden already his son Hunter Biden in a July phone call.

Biden is one of the leading candidates for the Democratic nomination to oppose Trump in the November 3 presidential elections. His son worked for a Ukrainian energy company while Biden was vice president.

In a statement, a Bolton lawyer suggested that the Times account was accurate and said he had submitted the Bolton book manuscript to the National Security Council on December 30, a standard security review for classified information.

"It is clear, unfortunately, from the New York Times article published today that the pre-publication review process has been corrupted and that the information has been disclosed by people who are not involved in revising the manuscript," said the lawyer, Charles Cooper

Democrats want Bolton to be called as a witness

The report attracted the Democratic demands that the Senate led by the Republicans, who is carrying out a trial on whether to remove Trump from office after his political trial on December 18 by the House of Representatives led by the Democrats , call Bolton as a witness.

Democrats have said they are eager to hear the testimony of Bolton, who was involved, as his lawyer said earlier, in "many relevant meetings and conversations,quot; that involve issues at the heart of Trump's accusation.

Democrats need to win at least four Senate Republicans to approve the call of witnesses. Bolton said this month he was willing to testify at the trial if a Senate subpoena was issued.

Trump's lawyers plan to resume his defense on Monday in the trial for political trial arising from his dealings with Ukraine. A confrontation vote to call witnesses could arise later in the week.

Trump denied the claims in a series of tweets early Monday.

"I NEVER told John Bolton that aid to Ukraine was linked to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens," Trump said in a tweet.

"In fact, he never complained about this at the time of its public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book."

Trump said that people could see the transcripts of his call and the statements of the President of Ukraine, Zelenskyy, that there was no pressure for such investigations to obtain help.

Peter Mathews, a professor of political science at Cypress College, said Trump's attempt to frame the issue as a matter of national security and avoid Bolton's testimony was not a new strategy.

"Many presidents have used national security camouflage to hide the truth," Mathews told Al Jazeera.

"If what Bolton says is true, it must be exposed so that we can clean our democracy and abide by the rule of law."