Trump political trial test day seven: all the latest updates | Trump News

The political trial defense team of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, will begin his second day of arguments on Monday, after three days of presentations by the Democrats to present the case against the president.

On Saturday, Trump's defense team offered only a "preview,quot; of his line of defense, apparently responding to the president's opinions. complaints that the first day of the United States weekend is the "Death Valley,quot; of watching television.

In just two hours of arguments, Trump's lawyers argued that the House of Representatives of the Democratic Representatives who were processing the case had not presented a full picture to the senators by framing the accusation as an attempt to undermine US democracy.

Plus:

The seven managers of the House of Democrats had previously received 24 hours of arguments for three days to present their case. Trump's team will have the same amount of time.

As the Trump defense team prepares for what is expected to be a much longer second day of procedures, here are all the latest updates starting Monday, January 27:

Schumer: Bolton's revelation goes "straight to the heart,quot; of political judgment

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer has renewed calls to former national security adviser John Bolton to testify in light of the new reports.

Bolton reportedly, in a draft of his new book, wrote that President Donald Trump had said he wanted to withhold military aid to Ukraine until the country agreed to help with political motivated investigations.

"This is amazing. Going directly to the heart of the charges against the president, Ambassador Bolton essentially confirms that the president committed the crimes accused in the first article of political trial, "Schumer told reporters on Monday, adding any,quot; fragment "of justification for not calling Bolton to testify. He had been eliminated

“It all comes down to one thing, we have a witness with first-hand evidence of the president's actions for which he is being tried. He is ready and willing to testify, ”said Schumer.

Collins: & # 39; Case to call witnesses & # 39; strengthened by the Bolton report

Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine said the New York Times report on Bolton had strengthened the case of calling witnesses.

"Reports on John Bolton's book strengthen the case of witnesses and have sparked a series of conversations between my colleagues," Collins said in a statement he posted on Twitter on Monday.

My statement about Bolton's developments. pic.twitter.com/3M59J7suts – Senator Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) January 27, 2020

Bolton reportedly, in a draft of his new book provided to the White House, said Trump told him he wanted to continue withholding help from Ukraine until they agreed to investigate the Democrats.

Romney: & # 39; It's increasingly likely & # 39; that at least four senators vote for Bolton’s testimony

Republican Senator Mitt Romney said Monday that it was "increasingly likely,quot; that at least four Republican senators would join the Democrats to ask that John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, testify at the impeachment trial from the Senate to Trump.

A simple majority is needed for that measure to be approved. According to reports, Bolton had written in an unpublished manuscript that Trump had told him in August last year that he wanted to continue withholding military aid from Ukraine until the country agreed to help investigate its Democratic rivals. Bolton has said he will testify in case of citation.

Senator Mitt Romney has said that it is "increasingly likely,quot; that four Republicans vote in favor of citing Bolton (File: J. Scott Applewhite / The Associated Press)

No WH personnel outside of NSC have reviewed the Bolton manuscript: Spokesperson

The spokesman for the National Security Council has said that no other White House personnel have reviewed a Bolton manuscript.

In the draft of his next book, Bolton reports that Trump told him that he wanted to withhold military aid to Ukraine until the country agreed to initiate investigations into the president's political rivals.

Bolton had submitted the draft to the White House for a standard review process, The New York Times reported. The review may have given ideas about Bolton's possible testimony to Trump's defense team, the newspaper said.

Schiff: Trump's tweets claim to be a threat

The Senate political trial took a break on Sunday, but the president's tweets did not.

Trump again claimed that there was no evidence of irregularities presented by the Democrats, mocked those who prosecuted the case against him and said he never told Bolton that he was withholding military aid to Ukraine in exchange for politically motivated investigations.

In a tweet, the president said "Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not yet paid the price for what he has done to our country!"

Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not yet paid the price for what he has done to our country! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

When asked later on NBC if he considered the tweet to be a threat, the California legislator, a Democrat of the House of Representatives who heads the political trial team, said he thought he was "destined to be."

Who is on the Trump defense team?

Trump's defense team will begin its second of three days of discussions on Monday. Read more about the key players in the test here.

Who are the administrators of the Chamber?

The House of Representatives appointed seven Democrats to present the case against Trump, which they concluded last week.

Bolton to testify?

On Sunday, The New York Times reported that Trump said he wanted to keep Ukraine's military assistance frozen until he helped political investigations about his Democratic rivals, information attributed to former national security adviser Bolton in a draft of his next book.

The report, which was later confirmed by the news agency The Associated Press, questions the defense offered by Trump and his lawyers that the freezing of aid was related to a general fight against corruption in Ukraine.

According to the rule resolution passed at the start of the trial, the debate over whether additional witnesses can be summoned after the defense finishes three days of arguments and the senators have 16 hours for questions. In light of the revelations, that debate will be particularly lively, especially since Bolton has said he will testify if he is cited. Read more about what to expect this week here.

Former national security adviser John Bolton has said he is prepared to testify if he was summoned (file: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / The Associated Press)

Trump tapes, new evidence?

A new recording of a 2018 meeting at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC has emerged that Trump had with donors, including two associates now accused of his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. The audio part includes Trump asking about Ukraine and asking: "How long would they last in a fight with Russia?" He later asks for the dismissal of the US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

The recording contradicts the president's statements that he did not know the associates of Giuliani, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. They are key figures in the investigation who were charged last year on campaign finance charges.

While the senators debate whether new evidence and witnesses will be allowed at trial, the recording could take center stage in the process.

What has happened so far at the trial?

Trump's political trial began in earnest last week, after a ceremonial commencement on January 16 that saw the swearing in of court president John Roberts, who presides over the proceedings, and the 100 members of the Senate.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Senate voted following partisan guidelines to approve the resolution of the rules of the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, after almost 12 hours of debate. Meanwhile, 11 amendments introduced by the Democrats were blocked. Read more about that day here.

The Democratic House managers presented their arguments for three days, followed by the first arguments of Trump's defense on Saturday. Catch up with live blogs on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.