Trump extends steel tariffs and says they have failed in their goal

WASHINGTON – President Trump has announced plans to expand his tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum, saying that existing tariffs have not been as effective as he expected to revive US production.
In a proclamation Friday night, the president accused foreign companies of trying to "circumvent,quot; the 25 percent tariff he placed on foreign steel and the 10 percent tariff he placed on foreign aluminum in 2018. Steel and aluminum imports in the United States have declined Since tariffs were applied, he said, but imports of products made with those metals had "increased significantly."
The net effect "has been to erode the customer base for American aluminum and steel producers and undermine,quot; the effect of the original tariffs, Trump said.
As a result, he said, the United States will expand its rates to cover products made of steel and aluminum, such as nails, tacks, staples, cables, certain types of wires and bumpers, and other parts for cars and tractors, starting in February. 8]
For the American companies that manufacture these products, the announcement was a relief.
Jeff Ferry, the chief economist of the Coalition for a prosperous America, a trading group that counts companies that manufacture steel, cables and other products among its members, called the measure "an intelligent move."
"What we have seen with steel and aluminum tariffs is that it has stimulated both industries that lead to additional capital investments and additional jobs," he said, adding that he hoped that the new tariffs would also stimulate new industries.
For economists and trade experts, however, it was a "I told you so,quot; moment.
Economists have long argued that by increasing the price of steel and aluminum, Trump's tariffs would make it more expensive to produce things like nails or automobiles in the United States, and would encourage companies to import more of those items, instead of making them. in the U.S.
Chad Bown, a member of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, described this as an example of "cascade protectionism,quot; that said it was "completely predictable."
"Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs have raised the cost of key inputs, making American companies that rely on those metals less competitive worldwide," Bown said. “Now Trump is extending his tariffs to protect his products from competition too. Where will it end?
Richard E. Baldwin, professor of international economics at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva, wrote on Twitter that Trump was learning this particular lesson in economics "one failure at a time."
In his order to extend tariffs, Trump noted large increases in imports of certain products made of steel and aluminum. From June 2018 to May 2019, imports of items that include steel nails and staples increased by 33 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the order. Imports of aluminum wires and cables increased 152 percent during the same period.
"This is really the rate setback," said Lisa Reisman, executive editor of MetalMiner, an industry publication, in an email.
Trump has stated that his trade policies are fulfilling his promises to revive the manufacturing sector by protecting US companies from unfair competition and encouraging companies to move factories to the United States.
But a A study published by two economists at the Federal Reserve in December showed that the costs of Trump's commercial approach to China had exceeded its benefits for manufacturers.
Tariffs offered US companies some protection against Chinese imports, the study showed. But those positive effects were more than offset by the negative effects of the trade war, including the higher prices that companies must pay to import components from China and the retaliatory tariffs that China had imposed on the United States.
US steel and aluminum producers have supported tariffs, although they recognize that they have not been a panacea for the industry.
Steel producers in the United States operated their plants at 82.7 percent of their capacity in the week through January 18, compared with 80.4 percent in the same week last year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute, a commercial group But in his order, Trump said that capacity utilization had not stabilized above 80 percent, the administration's goal.
However, large steel companies have increased their investment since the rates entered into force. In the nine months to September 2019, United States Steel invested $ 978 million in its facilities, an increase of more than 50 percent in the same period last year, while capital investment in Nucor, a competitor, increased by 58 percent
But companies have had to deal with a price of steel that is well below its recent high. US steel announced last month that part of a plant near Detroit was idle indefinitely, sending layoff notices to approximately 1,500 employees. Some industry analysts continue to target China, which produced steel at a record level in 2019.
At the same time, trade experts questioned the legal basis for Trump to continue revising his metal tariffs.
The Trump administration has said that Section 232 of a 1962 trade law, the legal provision they used to issue tariffs, gives the president broad powers to impose tariffs to protect the US industry for national security issues. The administration has argued that national capacity to manufacture iron and steel is essential for national defense and issued broad tariffs worldwide, before establishing some exemptions for Argentina, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and South Korea.
But in a preliminary decision last year, the United States International Trade Court gave a more narrow interpretation of that statute, arguing that the president must act within certain periods that have already expired.
Ana Swanson reported from Washington and Peter Eavis from New York.