WASHINGTON – President Trump has announced plans to expand his tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum, saying that existing tariffs have not been as effective as he expected to revive US production.

In a proclamation Friday night, the president accused foreign companies of trying to "circumvent,quot; the 25 percent tariff he placed on foreign steel and the 10 percent tariff he placed on foreign aluminum in 2018. Steel and aluminum imports in the United States have declined Since tariffs were applied, he said, but imports of products made with those metals had "increased significantly."

The net effect "has been to erode the customer base for American aluminum and steel producers and undermine,quot; the effect of the original tariffs, Trump said.

As a result, he said, the United States will expand its rates to cover products made of steel and aluminum, such as nails, tacks, staples, cables, certain types of wires and bumpers, and other parts for cars and tractors, starting in February. 8]