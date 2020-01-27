Toronto rookie Maple Leafs Rasmus Sandin scores the first goal of the NHL

%MINIFYHTMLc49d293f968292fb5903261ba494b70f11% %MINIFYHTMLc49d293f968292fb5903261ba494b70f12%

Rasmus Sandin is doing well in his second NHL season with the Toronto Maple Leafs this season.

Better than good, really: Sandin took the proverbial monkey off his back on Monday when he scored his first goal in the NHL.

The goal came in the second period of the Toronto game against the Nashville Predators during an offensive zone possession for the Leafs. Striker Alexander Kerfoot took the disk directly to the net, only for Nashville goalkeeper Pekka Rinne to hit it.

The disc slid out to open ice when the center of the Predators Ryan Johansen headed towards the net. Rinne was taken out of his own fold when his pad collided with teammate Mattias Ekholm, too. That chaos gave Sandin an open network to launch his first goal in his career.

That memorable account was not Sandin's only highlight of the night. His long-range pass to William Nylander from the Leafs' own defensive zone created a break and earned him an assist in the game's opening goal.

Sandin's two points on Monday give him a total of six points in his first 10 NHL games. Because he reached that mark of 10 games, the first year of your entry level contract With Toronto it has officially burned, now it will become an RFA after the 2021-22 season. For the Leafs, it seems worth it. Sandin has scored all but one of his points since he was recalled after Morgan Rielly's injury and has played more often every game with Toronto with little defense hand.