Tiny Harris and Erica Mena send their love and prayers to Vanessa Bryant: from mothers to mothers

Tiny Harris is also sending her love and prayers to Kobe Bryant's family after the terrible accident. Many people are thinking about Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, today, as it must be devastating.

Not only did she lose her husband, but also one of her daughters, and this is the most terrible thing a mother can do.

Here is Tiny's message for her.

‘So heartbreaking to lose another incredible legend. One of the best of all time @kobebryant and his beautiful daughter GiGi .. The world / LA is mourning once again. Praying God covers @vanessabryant and his family with peace, love and strength … R. I. H # KobeNGiGi #FatherNDaughterGreatness 👑💔😞 ’Tiny captioned his post.

Someone said, "This is very sad, my prayers to his family," and another follower posted this: "Rest easy, Kobe the Bean Bryant and Gigi. Much love to the Bryant family."

Erica Mena also posted an emotional message:

‘Rest in Paradise King. ✨🙏🏽 My heart hurts a lot for this beautiful family. Sincere prayers, love and light to @vanessabryant and your girls, "he captioned his post.

Someone said: "They were on their way to help children improve their basketball skills @majorgirl, this feels like a nightmare, but it's real,quot; your legacy will never be forgotten. "

Another follower published this: "Prayers are addressed to your family Lord, please, embrace your family."

A follower wrote: ‘This is too much! May the lord embrace Vanessa and her girls. Rest in paradise Kobe and Gigi❤️ "while someone else publishes this:" Yes, God give her strength, she just had a newborn, she needs all the prayers of strength for her and her family! "

Today all the Internet is in mourning and everyone is still in shock. No one can imagine what Vanessa must be feeling, and people can only send her love and prayers.



