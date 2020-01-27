Thousands protest in American cities against the citizenship law of India | India News

New York, USA – Thousands of American Indians, united by several civil rights organizations, have organized protests in dozens of US cities against the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that critics say undermine the country's secular constitution.

On Sunday, which marked the Day of the Republic of India, Mohammad Mustaqeem came with his eight-year-old son, along with thousands of people, on the outskirts of the Indian embassy in New York to protest against the recently passed citizenship law he does of faith a basis to reach the citizens citizenship.

Plus:

The Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) together with the plan to implement a national citizenship count (National Citizen Registry or NRC) by the Indian nationalist government of India has triggered widespread protests in the nation of South Asia.

In the state of Assam, in northeastern India, almost 2 million people were removed from the citizenship list in 2019 and many fear that an NRC across the country may leave millions of stateless Indians.

Mustaqeem, from Bihar state in eastern India, says his nephew Mohammad Irfan was among the injured last month when police stormed the library inside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi.

& # 39; Modi has started the war against Muslims & # 39;

Mustaqeem says his nephew the left leg and the right hand fractured in the police action, which caused a public protest. The students protested against the CAA and the NRC which, according to activists, discriminates against Muslims in India.

"I cannot return to India at this time. But I have come here to protest against the war Modi has started against the Muslims of India," Mustaqeem told Al Jazeera.

He accused the Modi government of waging war against Muslims, students, Dalits and marginalized sectors of society.

"Instead of studying, my nephew is under treatment in Araria (Bihar state). Is this India we want to transfer to our next generation," Mustaqeem asked.

Indian American protesters hold banners at an anti-CAA demonstration in New York City (Mohammad Ali / Al Jazeera)

Waving hundreds of Indian flags, protesters raised slogans against Prime Minister Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his ideological father, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The New York protest was part of the nationwide protests and marches organized by the Coalition to stop the newly formed genocide, a broad coalition of American Indians and civil rights organizations based in the United States, such as the Indian Muslim Council. American, Hindus for Human Rights, Equity Labs, Shri Guru Ravidass Sabha of New York, Black Lives Matter, Jewish Voice for Peace.

Protesters demanded the repeal of the CAA in India and requested that the United States government adopt measures, including possible sanctions against the Minister of Interior of India, Shah, as recommended by the United States Commission for Freedom International Religious

"What is happening in India, is happening in the name of Hinduism. But the Hinduism we practice is inclusive and has love at its center. While Hindu nationalism is exclusive by definition and seems to have hatred at its center," he said. Sunni Viswanath of Hindus for human rights.

The protesting crowd had men, women of all ages and children holding banners and shouting slogans against right-wing government policies in India. They unrolled the Indian flag and recited the national anthem to mark the day of the republic.

A sign said "Hindu + Muslim = the best love stories in India. That cannot be changed," while another said: "When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty." Many posters referred to "Martin Luther King's dream against the Nazi vision of India."

& # 39; We, the people of India & # 39;

With a banner flaunting Dalit icons such as Saint Ravidas along with Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the constitution of India, Sitaram came to participate in the protest along with his many friends from Connecticut.

"It is incorrect to assume that the CAA is only against the Muslim community. Laws such as the CAA and provisions such as the NRC and the NPR represent the destruction of the Constitution brick by brick by Narendra Modi," said the 52-year-old.

"If we don't talk now, there will be nothing and no one to talk to," said Sitaram, who is associated with the Bahujan International Organization, a Dalit group.

He and other protesters read the preamble of the Indian Constitution reminding Modi that India belonged to "We, the people of India,quot;, as Modi has been accused of pushing the agenda of Hindu supremacy.

Shaik Ubaid, one of the organizers, said the protests were happening not only in India but throughout the world and represented a global consensus against the "draconian,quot; policies of the Modi government.

"They are also a clear indication that the world will not sit idly by while Hindutva's supremacist worldview takes India on the path of fascism," said Ubaid, who was part of the initiative, which led to the entry ban of Modi in the US UU. After Gujarat 2002 religious disturbances.

Reverend Chloe Breyer, executive director of the New York Interreligious Center, said Martin Luther King Junior, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, "called to speak for those who have no voice."

"The CAA causes an enemy of the precious people of India to damage the pluralistic democracy that has existed since 1947 and has been a great inspiration to the world," Breyer told Al Jazeera.

hope

Harvard University students and representatives of the Indian diaspora also organized a 24-hour protest at Harvard Square in Boston to coincide with the Day of the Republic of India.

"Many times I am tokenized because of my Dalit identity. It becomes an almost vulgar presentation of Dalit's body on stage. But this protest I feel I have agency and I am part of a broader dialogue," he said. Suraj Yengde, a researcher at Harvard University.

"But I also hope that now that the Dalits come for Muslims, there is reciprocity in the future," said Yengde, author of a recent book "Caste Matters," in a telephone interview with Al Jazeera.

Protesters in Washington DC They marched to the Indian embassy.

"The brutal repression of the government in India against the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests has created a situation in which many women have taken to the streets to challenge the divisive-communal-fascist agenda of the government," said the rights activist humans. and the Magsaysay Award winner, Sandeep Pandey, who traveled to Washington, DC from India.

"It is hopeful that democracy and the Constitution can be saved by the common people of a government that strives to destroy them," he added.

The protest was also organized outside the Indian consulate in San Francisco.

"American Indians and people of conscience in the United States seek accountability from the Hindu nationalist regime that wants to turn Indian Muslims into foreigners and make them stateless," said Ahsan Khan, president of the American Indian Muslim Council.