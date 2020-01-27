Thousands flee from northwestern Syria when al-Assad pushes towards Idlib | news from Syria

%MINIFYHTML2e77ef298cc376979faf3962b7ae160f11% %MINIFYHTML2e77ef298cc376979faf3962b7ae160f12%

A renewed impulse by President Bashar al-Assad to recover the territory controlled by the rebels in northwestern Syria caused a new exodus of tens of thousands of civilians to the border with Turkey on Monday.

Syrian forces backed by Russian air power have stepped up a campaign to take control of the province of Idlib, the last rebel stronghold where millions took refuge after fleeing from other parts of Syria in the early nine-year civil war.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights based in the United Kingdom said that government forces arrived just outside the east, north and south of the city of Idlib, Maaret al-Nouman.

The Syrian army surrounded and was close to capturing Maarat al-Numan, an urban center 33 km (20 miles) south of the city of Idlib. This would mark a significant advance for al-Assad's attempt to recover all of Syria and put an end to the conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands of people.

The Syrian Observatory has put the number of displaced people since January 15 at 120,000.

The renewed struggle comes despite the ceasefire on January 12 between Turkey and Russia, which support the opposing parties in the conflict.

& # 39; Completely destroyed & # 39;

A rescue worker who posted a video of Maarat al-Numan said the city had been devastated by an assault on barrel bombs, missiles and bombings in recent days, which had razed dozens of homes and vital infrastructure.

"Marat al-Numan is completely destroyed and its population has been displaced and lives in uncertainty," said the civil defense force worker, who was not identified.

Raed Saleh, head of the White Helmets rescue team, tweeted that thousands of people fled their homes into "the unknown,quot; to escape the continuing military operation in the camp

Idlib

& # 39; A ceasefire never lasts & # 39 ;: the bombing of Idlib resumes after a brief pause

Moscow and Damascus say they are fighting armed rebels who have intensified attacks on civilians in Aleppo, but human rights groups and rescuers say air strikes have demolished hospitals, schools and other civilian areas.

Millions more?

Fouad Sayed Issa, a humanitarian worker with the Violet Organization in northern Syria, said al-Assad's latest campaign has frightened Syrians in the rebel enclave who fear death or arrest if their villages recover.

"In recent days we have seen thousands of new internally displaced people, and we are talking about at least 50,000 in the last four days," said Issa.

A witness said thousands of people fled Monday from the cities of Idlib de Ariha and Saraqib with trucks and cars seen crawling in blocked traffic to areas, including the city of Azaz, near the Turkish border.

Turkey, which supports some rebel groups opposed to al-Assad, already hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees and fears that millions more may cross the border soon.