They are stealthy in the sea, but they cannot hide from the albatross

There is a lot of ocean out there, and boats that engage in illegal fishing or human trafficking have good reasons to hide.
But even the stealthiest ships, those that turn off their transponders, are not completely invisible: albatrosses, equipped with radar detectors, can detect them, as new research has shown. And many ships may be trying to disappear. Approximately one third of the ships in the southern Indian Ocean did not transmit their whereabouts, the bird patrol revealed.
Albatrosses are ideal sentinels of the open ocean, said Henri Weimerskirch, a marine ecologist at a French National Center for Scientific Research in Chizé, France, and lead author of the new study published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. "They are large birds, travel great distances and are very attracted to fishing boats."
Dr. Weimerskirch and his colleagues visited albatross breeding colonies on the islands of Amsterdam, Crozet and Kerguelen, French posts in the southern Indian Ocean. The team attached data loggers of approximately two ounces to 169 adult and juvenile birds. The equipment consisted of a GPS antenna, a radar detector and an antenna to transmit data to a satellite constellation.
It took two people about 10 minutes to paste one of the woodcutters with solar energy into the back feathers of an albatross. Despite the size of the birds, the largest that the researchers handled tipped the scale to 26 pounds, it was "very easy,quot; to work with them, said Dr. Weimerskirch.
From November 2018 to May 2019, the researchers observed how adult breeders fed at sea for 10 to 15 days at a time, flew thousands of miles per trip, and juveniles left the colony. The birds crossed a total area of approximately 18 million square miles, approximately five times the size of the United States, always searching for radar signals.
Fishing boats meet regularly in these waters, looking for tuna and Patagonian black hake, also known as Chilean sea bass, which frequent areas near the islands.
The feathery trawler recorded radar signals from 353 ships, which used the radar to navigate and detect other vessels. But only 253 of the ships had their The transponder of the Automatic Identification System was activated, which transmits the identity, position, heading, speed and other information of a ship, as required by the regulations of the International Maritime Organization. One hundred ships, or 28 percent, were silent.
They could have been fishing without a license or transferring illegal catches to cargo ships, said Dr. Weimerskirch. "Many fishing boats prefer not to be located."
When the researchers only observed boats in international waters, they found an even higher percentage (37 percent) of stealth vessels. There have been no previous estimates of ships evading detection, said Dr. Weimerskirch. "It's a surprise that the number is so high."
These observations can help government officials identify suspicious vessels, the team suggested, because both the bird's radar detections and the Automatic Identification System information can be downloaded almost in real time.
Daniel Pauly, a fishery biologist at the University of British Columbia who was not involved in the research, said the use of technology was a "real achievement."
Dr. Weimerskirch and his colleagues are planning similar research in places like New Zealand, Hawaii and South Georgia, an island in the South Atlantic. They hope to show that other species of seabirds, such as petrels, can also be ocean sentinels.
The first step is to make the team smaller, said Dr. Weimerskirch. "We are working on miniaturizing loggers."