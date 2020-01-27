They are stealthy in the sea, but they cannot hide from the albatross

There is a lot of ocean out there, and boats that engage in illegal fishing or human trafficking have good reasons to hide.

But even the stealthiest ships, those that turn off their transponders, are not completely invisible: albatrosses, equipped with radar detectors, can detect them, as new research has shown. And many ships may be trying to disappear. Approximately one third of the ships in the southern Indian Ocean did not transmit their whereabouts, the bird patrol revealed.

Albatrosses are ideal sentinels of the open ocean, said Henri Weimerskirch, a marine ecologist at a French National Center for Scientific Research in Chizé, France, and lead author of the new study published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. "They are large birds, travel great distances and are very attracted to fishing boats."

Dr. Weimerskirch and his colleagues visited albatross breeding colonies on the islands of Amsterdam, Crozet and Kerguelen, French posts in the southern Indian Ocean. The team attached data loggers of approximately two ounces to 169 adult and juvenile birds. The equipment consisted of a GPS antenna, a radar detector and an antenna to transmit data to a satellite constellation.