These shocking RHOC departures were necessary for the show

The true housewives The franchise is no stranger to launch shakeups. Season by season, the ladies come and go, but rarely is there such a drastic jolt (and that corrects the course) like the one that happened between The true housewives of New York City Season four and five, so far.
Friday, January 24 Vicki Gunvalson, an original cast member, announced his departure from The true housewives of Orange County. This was not really a surprise, considering that the OC's OG was degraded to the status of "friend,quot; in season 14, had an abrupt meeting and announced that he would not return to the series unless he was holding an orange like A regular series. Tamra Judge, who had been on the show since season three, continued with his departure announcement on Saturday, January 25.
"It's been 12 wild years. But it's time for me to move on," Tamra posted on Instagram.
Tamra said she was sad to leave, but excited for her future. The sources told E! News that they offered her a "friend,quot; role but rejected her.
The departure of these pillars is impressive for the spectators, yes, but it is necessary.
The true housewives of Orange County It is the show that started the gigantic Bravo franchise. Vicki is perhaps one of the most recognizable reality shows, but as is likely to happen with long-time cast members in the True housewives show, she became too much for the show to balance. "You know what? They made me wait. And every hour I waited while filming made me feel as if it had been," Vicki told his fiancé. Steve Lodge Behind the scenes at the 14th season meeting. The cameras captured their tantrums while crediting the success of the show. Once she took her place on the couch, which was next to Housewives executive producer and meeting host Andy CohenShe said, "I waited there. My temperature is 150 degrees. Don't do that to me. No, it's not right."
It was clear that his time in the program took its course. The end of season 14 introduced Tamra explaining his behavior of stirring the pot. Other than that, she didn't have much history. Vicki and Tamra have given the public a lot, from their many fights and makeups to everything Brooks Ayers the cancer saga, and it's time for them, and the show, to keep going. Vicki has always been resistant to change and new additions to the program, but new women are needed to move the program forward. The last seasons of RHOC It depended too much on the cyclical drama, the fights became obsolete and the reparations of friendship seemed little sincere.
When RHONY fallen Jill Zarin, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Cindy Barshop Y Alex McCord between seasons four and five, the viewers were surprised but the addition of Heather Thomson, Carole Radziwill Y Aviva Drescher He gave new life to the franchise. It was a necessary correction of the course. orange county I needed this What Tamra and Vicki did for the program, for years, is a triumph and a legacy that cannot be removed. His years of shouting took the show to where it is now and will be there in reps (and if you have not seen old men again True housewives seasons, you should, it's a pretty nice trip).
How The true housewives of Orange County Moving forward will be a fascinating journey, one in which we are ready to continue.
No release date or official cast for The true housewives of Orange County Season 15 has been established by Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).