These shocking RHOC departures were necessary for the show

The true housewives The franchise is no stranger to launch shakeups. Season by season, the ladies come and go, but rarely is there such a drastic jolt (and that corrects the course) like the one that happened between The true housewives of New York City Season four and five, so far.

Friday, January 24 Vicki Gunvalson, an original cast member, announced his departure from The true housewives of Orange County. This was not really a surprise, considering that the OC's OG was degraded to the status of "friend,quot; in season 14, had an abrupt meeting and announced that he would not return to the series unless he was holding an orange like A regular series. Tamra Judge, who had been on the show since season three, continued with his departure announcement on Saturday, January 25.

"It's been 12 wild years. But it's time for me to move on," Tamra posted on Instagram.